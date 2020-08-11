Former 2020 Dem presidential candidate Andrew Yang seems a little miffed that he wasn’t invited to speak at this year’s DNC:

I’ve got to be honest I kind of expected to speak. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) August 11, 2020

Shhh. Let him bitch about it:

a strange thing to say out loud https://t.co/DDZXr8Oj2P — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 11, 2020

If you recall, Yang sent the same sort of snarky tweet right before Biden announced that he would pick a woman for the ticket:

Wow Joe just committed to a woman as VP. I like it. Though he didn’t mention that to me when we spoke. 😀 — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) March 16, 2020

The dude got zero delegates and dropped out after New Hampshire. What did he expect?

It's this kind of sharp political acumen that brought Yang a grand total of zero delegates. https://t.co/NyyhzXAcrg — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) February 20, 2020

And he didn’t exactly ingratiate himself with Team Biden:

New York must reinstate its Democratic presidential primary in June, a federal judge ruled, after a lawsuit by the former candidate Andrew Yang https://t.co/W4UoRFRJcA — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 6, 2020

Plus, don’t Dems *need* to hear from John Kasich?

sorry man gotta make room for john kasich on the lineup https://t.co/llZtgtsIDJ — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 11, 2020

Well, he was an unwanted novelty:

The fact that @AndrewYang isn’t speaking at the DNC is absolutely inane. The national party treated him like an unwanted novelty and *within months* his signature campaign proposals were urgently relevant on a national level. They NEVER learn. https://t.co/HGfcT78KZ2 — Caroline McCarthy 🧢 (@caro) August 11, 2020

Maybe they’ll add him once the VP pick is announced?

Hey @DNC, hope this is just a simple oversight… https://t.co/GMip0bkRV1 — Mark L. Keam (@MarkKeam) August 11, 2020

Or not.

***