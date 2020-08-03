Donald Trump Jr. tweeted this on Sunday, asking his followers to “Retweet if you’re as curious as I’m about why Bill Clinton apparently signed off from Secret Service protection for some of those Epstein Island trips?”

And Bill Clinton’s spokesman, Angel Ureña, responded, claiming that the “USSS publicly refuted this more than a year ago”:

He linked to this tweet from July 2019 as backup:

The problem with this defense is the USSS was stonewalling then which means their stonewalling now:

From the Washington Examiner in July 2019:

A Secret Service spokesperson said only: “Former President Clinton has never declined Secret Service protection.” The spokesperson did not answer detailed Washington Examiner questions about why the Epstein flight records indicated that Clinton was not accompanied by Secret Service on two 2002 trips — one in Asia and one in Africa.

So, since Mr. Ureña is in the mood to answer questions, we have a few:

Maybe Mr. Ureña can fill in these details for us?

We’re waiting:

