The CDC released suggested grilling temperatures for your 4th of July BBQ, but we have an issue that guideline for steaks:

If you’re firing up the grill for #4thofJuly, use a meat thermometer to ensure meat reaches an internal temp. hot enough to kill germs.

✔️Hamburgers- 160°F

✔️Hotdogs- 165°F

✔️Chicken- 165°F

Find more tips to become a food safe grill master! #FourthOfJulyhttps://t.co/UNE1CYwrRF pic.twitter.com/A5zhztpzry — CDC Emerging Infections (@CDC_NCEZID) June 30, 2020

Sorry, CDC, but that’s just not going to happen:

145 degrees for steak? I'd rather die. https://t.co/Arv9KcUX42 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) June 30, 2020

We like our steak edible, thank you very much:

Great way to ruin your BBQ! — Winston Niles Rumfoord (@RumfoordNiles) June 30, 2020

Take it off the grill at 125 and then let it rest for a few minutes to get up to the 130 range:

Pull that sucker at 125* — Josh Cox (@joshuacox) June 30, 2020

Well, at least they haven’t BANNED BBQs — yet:

There is so much wrong in that one tweet. — John Shinn (@JPShinn) June 30, 2020

***