LOL! This is fantastic:
uh oh @JoeBiden … pic.twitter.com/vf8xDGWctm
— Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) May 22, 2020
Shout out to @stillgray for creating it:
s/o to @stillgray for making this for me
— Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) May 22, 2020
It really is perfect:
Perfect https://t.co/0UexksvA0W
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 22, 2020
The Trump campaign thinks so, too:
DEAD pic.twitter.com/ioWUJtI5ee
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020
And the Trump campaign is selling “you ain’t black” T-shirts:
Now for sale by Trump campaign pic.twitter.com/zSHhyYY0pN
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 22, 2020
Hilarious.
***
Tags: Joe Biden