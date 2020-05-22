LOL! This is fantastic:

Shout out to @stillgray for creating it:

s/o to @stillgray for making this for me — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) May 22, 2020

It really is perfect:

The Trump campaign thinks so, too:

DEAD pic.twitter.com/ioWUJtI5ee — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020

And the Trump campaign is selling “you ain’t black” T-shirts:

Now for sale by Trump campaign pic.twitter.com/zSHhyYY0pN — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 22, 2020

Hilarious.

***