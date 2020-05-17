Breaking news out of Chicago where a flash flood warning is in effect as thunderstorms pass through the area:

There’s so much rain that the city was forced to reverse the flow of the Chicago River back into Lake Michigan:

Trending

Video via NBC’s Mary Ann Ahern:

The flow of the Chicago River was reversed in 1887 to flow into the Mississippi River instead of emptying into Lake Michigan:

The worry now isn’t just pollution, but the invasive Asian Carp getting in Lake Michigan where it could wreak havoc on the ecosystem:

More photos and video from around the area:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chicago River