The New York Times is out with a big report today on how New Yorkers escaped from New York City as coronavirus got worse and worse in March and April:

Well, not all New Yorkers, of course. Just the wealthiest ones:

The reporters used mail forwading data to get their results:

Trending

Many ended up in Florida, where it’s a good thing Gov. Ron DeSantis quarantined them:

In other words, President Trump was 100% right in wanting to quarantine New York City to keep them from spreading the virus around the country:

Build the wall!

Well, that didn’t work out so maybe just put tariffs on them:

It’s the “New York virus,” for real:

Exit question: How many cases would Florida have had if New Yorkers just stayed home?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: