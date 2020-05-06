LOL! Someone flushed a toilet during today’s telephonic U.S. Supreme Court session:

Whoa did I just hear a toilet flush during oral argument?!!! — Nicole Ninh (@nicninh) May 6, 2020

LISTEN:

LISTEN: Toilet flush during U.S. Supreme Court oral argument (h/t @nicninh) pic.twitter.com/He3QGMzvJI — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) May 6, 2020

History is being made, people:

History making stuff https://t.co/XCKM7guc36 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) May 6, 2020

Exit question: Will this be in the transcript?

I hope this is written into the transcript. — AltHomelandSecurity🇺🇸 (@AltHomelandSec) May 6, 2020

***