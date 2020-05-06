LOL! Someone flushed a toilet during today’s telephonic U.S. Supreme Court session:
Whoa did I just hear a toilet flush during oral argument?!!!
— Nicole Ninh (@nicninh) May 6, 2020
LISTEN:
LISTEN: Toilet flush during U.S. Supreme Court oral argument (h/t @nicninh) pic.twitter.com/He3QGMzvJI
— Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) May 6, 2020
History is being made, people:
History making stuff https://t.co/XCKM7guc36
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) May 6, 2020
Exit question: Will this be in the transcript?
I hope this is written into the transcript.
— AltHomelandSecurity🇺🇸 (@AltHomelandSec) May 6, 2020
***
