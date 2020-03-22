HELL YES! As Dems call on Trump to nationalize the supply chain, 3M announces it’s now making 35 MILLION N95 masks per month

Update from CEO Mike Roman on #COVID19: 3M has a unique and critical responsibility in pandemic preparedness and response – a responsibility I and all our people take very seriously. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/ihuqAaoBL1 — 3M (@3M) March 22, 2020

We are currently operating at maximum production to get respirators and other equipment from our plants to the doctors, nurses and first responders who desperately need them as quickly as possible. 2/3 — 3M (@3M) March 22, 2020

And 500,000 of them are on the way to New York City and Seattle:

In the U.S., we are producing 35 million respirators per month. More than 500,000 respirators are on the way to two of the more critically impacted areas, New York and Seattle, with arrivals expected starting tomorrow. Read full statement here: https://t.co/V0mmrjSCFG 3/3 — 3M (@3M) March 22, 2020

From the letter:

Since the initial COVID-19 outbreak, we’ve ramped up to maximum production levels of N95 respirators and doubled our global output to a rate of more than 1.1 billion per year, or nearly 100 million per month. In the United States we are producing 35 million respirators per month; of these, more than 90% are now designated for healthcare workers, with the remaining deployed to other industries also critical in this pandemic, including energy, food and pharmaceutical companies. As a global company, we also manufacture respirators in Europe, Asia and Latin America, and our products are being similarly deployed to support the COVID-19 response in those respective regions.

This welcome news comes at a time when Dems are demanding President Trump nationalize the medical supply chain. Do they really think adding some guy from FEMA at 3M’s headquarters could do a better job?

I’m calling on the Federal Government to nationalize the medical supply chain. The Federal Government should immediately use the Defense Production Act to order companies to make gowns, masks and gloves. Currently, states are competing against other states for supplies. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 22, 2020

Senators Chris Murphy and Brian Schatz are actually drafting legislation to require it:

Yes. The inefficiency in forcing states, hospitals and feds to bid against each other is totally unnecessary. It’s time to nationalize the critical medical supply chain. @brianschatz and I are drafting legislation to require this. Stay tuned. https://t.co/N3Z18TNKU0 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 22, 2020

So, the guy they say is an incompetent dictator they now want in charge of the supply chain?

It's funny seeing people who hate Donald Trump, who've accused him of being literally Hitler, who are now calling for him to declare martial law and seize all their rights. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 22, 2020

These clowns can’t have it both ways.

***