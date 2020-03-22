HELL YES! As Dems call on Trump to nationalize the supply chain, 3M announces it’s now making 35 MILLION N95 masks per month

And 500,000 of them are on the way to New York City and Seattle:

From the letter:

Since the initial COVID-19 outbreak, we’ve ramped up to maximum production levels of N95 respirators and doubled our global output to a rate of more than 1.1 billion per year, or nearly 100 million per month. In the United States we are producing 35 million respirators per month; of these, more than 90% are now designated for healthcare workers, with the remaining deployed to other industries also critical in this pandemic, including energy, food and pharmaceutical companies. As a global company, we also manufacture respirators in Europe, Asia and Latin America, and our products are being similarly deployed to support the COVID-19 response in those respective regions.

This welcome news comes at a time when Dems are demanding President Trump nationalize the medical supply chain. Do they really think adding some guy from FEMA at 3M’s headquarters could do a better job?

Senators Chris Murphy and Brian Schatz are actually drafting legislation to require it:

So, the guy they say is an incompetent dictator they now want in charge of the supply chain?

These clowns can’t have it both ways.

***

