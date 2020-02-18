In a just concluded teleconference, Judge Amy Berman Jackson rule that sentencing for Roger Stone will move forward on Thursday, but she’s delaying the implementation of the sentencing until she rules if Stone gets a new trial or not:

BREAKING: Jackson says she will keep Roger Stone's Thursday's sentencing, but signals she will defer its execution. "I think that delaying the sentence would not be a prudent thing to do under all the circumstances unless I'm required to do so." — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 18, 2020

Stone has called for a new trial after it was revealed that one of the jurors ran for Congress in Tennessee as a Dem:

Stone's lawyers have asked for a new trial. Here's the @politico story on that from last week: https://t.co/O4RjPxVdAL — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 18, 2020

President Trump, quoting from Trump-critic Andrew Napolitano, saying “it’s pretty obvious he should (get a new trial)”:

“Judge Jackson now has a request for a new trial based on the unambiguous & self outed bias of the foreperson of the jury, whose also a lawyer, by the way. ‘Madam foreperson, you’re a lawyer, you have a duty, an affirmative obligation, to reveal to us when we selected you the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

…..existence of these tweets in which you were so harshly negative about the President & the people who support him. Don’t you think we wanted to know that before we put you on this jury.’ Pretty obvious he should (get a new trial). I think almost any judge in the Country….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

…..would order a new trial, I’m not so sure about Judge Jackson, I don’t know.” @Judgenap (Andrew Napolitano) @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Oh, boy. If there was nothing to the whole new trial business, why wouldn’t she implement it immediately?

This is ridiculous.

Judge Jackson needs to do her job: ignore this jackass and sentence Roger Stone to the slammer.

Roger Stone needs to lose that Nixon tattoo. https://t.co/9ut2tfDgbM — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 18, 2020

