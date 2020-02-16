For journos angry at President Trump doing a lap in “The Beast” at today’s Daytona 500, why is that different than throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game?

As far as using the “Beast” as a prop, we give you Barack Obama and Jerry Seinfeld:

Question for the NYT’s Maggie Haberman: Is this, “Using the official apparatus of government for what appears to be a political event”?

Weird. The NYT didn’t seem too bent out of shape then:

We don’t see any tweets with Maggie calling out Obama using the limo for the Seinfeld gig. Maybe we missed it?

You can watch the entire episode of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” here:

