For journos angry at President Trump doing a lap in “The Beast” at today’s Daytona 500, why is that different than throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game?

Today's POTUS appearance at the Daytona 500 is no different than a president throwing out a first pitch at a baseball game or doing some other large scale, media-friendly event. You just don't like it because its Trump. Stop whining. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 16, 2020

Oh. . .

First Fan: Barack Obama wears a #WhiteSox jacket while tossing out first pitch at this year's All-Star Game. http://tinyurl.com/kmjeeg — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) July 15, 2009

And:

As far as using the “Beast” as a prop, we give you Barack Obama and Jerry Seinfeld:

President Obama joined Jerry Seinfeld for a chat in "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee"https://t.co/07hJt43rO1 pic.twitter.com/KextEthugN — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 2, 2016

Question for the NYT’s Maggie Haberman: Is this, “Using the official apparatus of government for what appears to be a political event”?

Using the official apparatus of government for what appears to be a political event https://t.co/GWNm8io8O1 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 16, 2020

Weird. The NYT didn’t seem too bent out of shape then:

Jerry Seinfeld picked up President Obama in a Corvette. They talked about underwear, world leaders and nachos. https://t.co/PytVoNJY1L — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 2, 2016

We don’t see any tweets with Maggie calling out Obama using the limo for the Seinfeld gig. Maybe we missed it?

I’d make the same observation if it was Obama in this car. Would you? https://t.co/BU6Ep84J7m — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 16, 2020

You can watch the entire episode of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” here:

Just watched again this episode with my old boss. Man, I miss those days ! "President Obama on Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee w/ Jerry Seinfeld" https://t.co/cpZix4FKt4 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) December 31, 2019

***

Related:

