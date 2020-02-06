There’s a brand new conspiracy theory out there being promoted by a top Dem official in Iowa that says Trump supporters are responsible for the delayed caucus results:

From Bloomberg:

According to two participants on the call, Ken Sagar, a state Democratic central committee member, was among those answering the hotline on caucus night and said people called in and expressed support for Trump. The phone number became public after people posted photos of caucus paperwork that included the hotline number, one of the people on the call said.

We have words for Iowa Dems: “Prove it”:

Coincidentally, nobody will talk to reporters on the record after this allegation came to light:

Sagar, who is also president of the Iowa AFL-CIO, declined to comment when reached by Bloomberg News. Troy Price, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, alluded to interference on the conference call, but did not specifically cite Trump supporters.

The state party declined to comment Wednesday.

Notice how Dems never blame themselves?

And the Trump campaign’s response is an instant classic: “Democrats should consider using an app that works”:

Oh, and these clowns STILL haven’t finished counting:

