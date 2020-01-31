Shot. . .
Remember Nancy Pelosi’s little State of the Union clap last year?
In respect to the Constitution, shortly after impeachment @SpeakerPelosi invited Trump to give the State of the Union address in February knowing full well his Senate trial could be before/during. Speaker Pelosi has mastered the fair & dignified insult, with a clap to prove it. pic.twitter.com/TQuKzyFVdS
— Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) December 20, 2019
Chaser. . .
Now here’s Ted Cruz on the Senate floor today. He’s mocking her, right?
Spotted on the Senate floor @tedcruz pic.twitter.com/lTuoKa394h
— Anna Wiernicki (@AnnaEWiernicki) January 31, 2020
Amazing:
Who did it better?
A) @tedcruz
B) @SpeakerPelosi pic.twitter.com/hQUIwTwLWp
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 31, 2020
***
