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'Ugh, Stop Making Me Feel Sorry for This Guy': San Francisco Radicals Turn on Scott Weiner

Gordon K
Gordon K | 6:30 PM on June 27, 2026
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Twitchy's favorite poster boy for everything wrong with the left, California Senator Scott Weiner gets dumped on by us often. Why not? There's much to dislike about his legislation and causes. For example, his obsessive interest in children is downright concerning.

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And while we believe Scott Weiner deserves all the grief he gets, we are just stunned at how his allies are so quick to want to utterly destroy him for straying from the heresy of not condemning 'Israel's genocide in Gaza'. 

The murderous zeal that these people show makes it possible to understand how the Inquisition, the Salem Witch Trials and the Cultural Revolution can happen. And yet ...

... we're having difficulties feeling bad for a zealot to fall prey to his fellow zealots.

Speaking of zealots, check out this rant. 

You have to believe with your whole heart that there is a literal (and real) genocide going on and you must destroy the deniers to save lives to be this abusive. Or maybe you're just an angry a-hole who feels empowered by venting his rage on someone. (Also : 'center-right'? LOL!)

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A picture is worth a thousand words.

For what it's worth, Little Stalin here is getting told.

Don't count on it.

'When the enemy is making a false movement we must take good care not to interrupt him,' as the saying attributed to Napoleon goes.

Fair question. What could get that this guy and the black-clad death midget who followed Weiner so worked up that she/they would say over and over, 'I f***ing hate you'? We looked into it and it appears that he didn't respond with a 'yes' when genocide question was asked. From KQED:

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In a lightning-question round, Wiener and the other two leading candidates, San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan and former tech engineer Saikat Chakrabarti, were asked to respond “yes” or “no” to whether they think Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.

Chan and Chakrabarti said yes. Wiener did not answer the question, prompting boos and jeers from live audience members and scathing comments in online chat rooms following the event.

What is funny / sad is that after that, he 'clarified' that he believes Israel is indeed committing genocide. But that was not sufficient for the baying mob.

Like we said, we'd like to feel bad for Senator Weiner, but he made is filthy, disease-ridden bed and has to lie in it.

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CALIFORNIA GAZA ISRAEL LGBTQ+

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