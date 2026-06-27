'Ugh, Stop Making Me Feel Sorry for This Guy': San Francisco Radicals Turn on Scott Weiner

Twitchy's favorite poster boy for everything wrong with the left, California Senator Scott Weiner gets dumped on by us often. Why not? There's much to dislike about his legislation and causes. For example, his obsessive interest in children is downright concerning.

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And while we believe Scott Weiner deserves all the grief he gets, we are just stunned at how his allies are so quick to want to utterly destroy him for straying from the heresy of not condemning 'Israel's genocide in Gaza'.

“You stopped being queer the moment you started supporting Israel, you piece of shit.” pic.twitter.com/yFKmeqIthc — David Weigel (@daveweigel) June 27, 2026

The murderous zeal that these people show makes it possible to understand how the Inquisition, the Salem Witch Trials and the Cultural Revolution can happen. And yet ...

Ugh, stop making me feel sorry for this guy — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 27, 2026

... we're having difficulties feeling bad for a zealot to fall prey to his fellow zealots.

Speaking of zealots, check out this rant.

Scott Wiener showed up to the trans march and for the first time we kicked his ass out. It's sad because while he's written some good legislation for queers, hes ultimately a genocidal-supporting center right shill. Trigger warning: broken man walking away defeated. Vote Connie! pic.twitter.com/TXIB7omxde — Dimitry Yakoushkin (@decadimitry) June 27, 2026

You have to believe with your whole heart that there is a literal (and real) genocide going on and you must destroy the deniers to save lives to be this abusive. Or maybe you're just an angry a-hole who feels empowered by venting his rage on someone. (Also : 'center-right'? LOL!)

A picture is worth a thousand words.

“If you don’t hate Jews and support Hamas you can’t march with angry Troons” is quite the message. Keep up the good work! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 27, 2026

And you are a malicious fanatic. — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) June 27, 2026

For what it's worth, Little Stalin here is getting told.

I hope someday you come to recognize just how completely, insanely deranged you sound to the rest of the world here and are super embarrassed. — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) June 27, 2026

Don't count on it.

When the hate-filled left runs out of things to hate, they do the only thing left to fulfill their hate-lust: They turn on their own and hate them.



What a way to lead your pathetic, unloved, and unfulfilled life. — JBNYSports (@JBNYSports) June 27, 2026

'When the enemy is making a false movement we must take good care not to interrupt him,' as the saying attributed to Napoleon goes.

Could you clarify what Wiener has said with respects to Gaza and Israel that has caused you so much dismay? — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) June 27, 2026

Fair question. What could get that this guy and the black-clad death midget who followed Weiner so worked up that she/they would say over and over, 'I f***ing hate you'? We looked into it and it appears that he didn't respond with a 'yes' when genocide question was asked. From KQED:

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In a lightning-question round, Wiener and the other two leading candidates, San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan and former tech engineer Saikat Chakrabarti, were asked to respond “yes” or “no” to whether they think Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians. Chan and Chakrabarti said yes. Wiener did not answer the question, prompting boos and jeers from live audience members and scathing comments in online chat rooms following the event.

What is funny / sad is that after that, he 'clarified' that he believes Israel is indeed committing genocide. But that was not sufficient for the baying mob.

Like we said, we'd like to feel bad for Senator Weiner, but he made is filthy, disease-ridden bed and has to lie in it.