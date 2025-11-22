VIP
Ron DeSantis Spots ANOTHER Example of Media's Climate Change Alarmism Being Embarrassingly...
Miranda Devine Points Out Who Endorsed Sen. Elissa Slotkin (the Seditious Video Makes...
An Elderly Man Stopped a Mugger and Saved His Own Life – New...
This Week on Capitol Hill: The Saudis, Epstein, and Peace
Dearborn Muslims Spill the Beans: 'We'd Fight for Iraq Over US' – Time...
Put a Shirt On, Animals: Sec. Duffy Wants Americans to Stop Boarding Flights...
Trump Ends Somali 'All-You-Can-Fraud' Visa After Minnesota's Billion-Dollar Terror Scheme...
Marjorie Taylor Greene has Announced Her Resignation From Congress
Ready or Not, Here I Come… to Prison: Fugees' Pras Michel Gets Time...
GIF Giving: CNBC Anchor Battles Liar Hakeem Jeffries Over Obamacare and Delivers Perfect...
Nauseous Nightcap: Elizabeth Warren Pushes Socialism and Eric Swalwell Sells Himself on La...
Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Excitement Over Dems' Stunt Getting TMZ's Attention Gives Away the...
Dem Mark Kelly Uses Charlie Kirk's Assassination to Attack Trump's Response to His...
Here's the 'Latest Sign of Financial Distress' for the DNC (Maybe a Few...

Twitter's Location Feature Rollout Confirms The Worst: Bots Are Everywhere

Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:34 AM on November 22, 2025
AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane, File

It's one thing to know that a good chunk of Twitter accounts are fake, it's quite another to see it with your own eyes. Twitter began gradually rolling out the nation of origin feature starting November 11. Initially, only the account owner could see it. This morning, a number of users got the ability to view other accounts.

And it's not pretty. Foreign governments, greedy click farmers and other assorted lowlifes have been revealed. The accounts have often had dead giveaways like "do you agree? yes or no" to get you to engage, one hundred thousand followers for an account started a month or two ago, big breasted AI women with American flag bikinis [ed. this one was ok], and of course, monomaniacal antisemitic and anti-Israel accounts.

Here's just a few. In the coming weeks this will be even more interesting.

Sadly, we've seen real American who have fallen for the psyops.

Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes have bot armies signal boosting them? Color us shocked!

Even some 'normal' accounts.

Ah yes, St. Petersburg, Texas.

Clever girl!

Yes, even pro MAGA and NeverTrump.

Seems like every Tom, Dinesh and Hassan is in on the game.

This author asks you to kindly be careful out there. These accounts are maliciously trying to destroy our country, our parties even our relationships - as if simply scamming you for your extended warranties wasn't bad enough. There's a great deal of good and fun to be had on Twitter, just avoid the pitfalls.

