Twitter's Location Feature Rollout Confirms The Worst: Bots Are Everywhere

It's one thing to know that a good chunk of Twitter accounts are fake, it's quite another to see it with your own eyes. Twitter began gradually rolling out the nation of origin feature starting November 11. Initially, only the account owner could see it. This morning, a number of users got the ability to view other accounts.

And it's not pretty. Foreign governments, greedy click farmers and other assorted lowlifes have been revealed. The accounts have often had dead giveaways like "do you agree? yes or no" to get you to engage, one hundred thousand followers for an account started a month or two ago, big breasted AI women with American flag bikinis [ed. this one was ok], and of course, monomaniacal antisemitic and anti-Israel accounts.

Here's just a few. In the coming weeks this will be even more interesting.

Here’s a thread of prominent accounts that have been subverting the US by flooding X with anti-American, anti-Israel, demoralizing, or Marxist content aimed specifically at Americans.



Several of them pose as Americans. But now the jig is up.



Add more examples in the comments 🧵 pic.twitter.com/M1H6y0dG90 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 22, 2025

Sadly, we've seen real American who have fallen for the psyops.

Thought this one would be Bangladesh to be honest pic.twitter.com/Gmape2K8lm — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 22, 2025

This one doesn't surprise me pic.twitter.com/VbzMSdLPwn — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 22, 2025

Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes have bot armies signal boosting them? Color us shocked!

Even some 'normal' accounts.

Ah yes, St. Petersburg, Texas.

Can someone on 𝕏 confirm this for me:

If your account shows the “!” for VPN use, does the “connected via” section still display your real country of origin correctly?



Would be good to know to make sure people can’t disguise that. — Mary Tiles Texas (@MaryTilesTexas) November 21, 2025

Clever girl!

LOL a large chunk of the pro-MAGA and anti-MAGA accounts are foreign interferes. The internet is so thickly full of fraud. pic.twitter.com/1iXOcNnNJQ — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 22, 2025

Yes, even pro MAGA and NeverTrump.

Seems like every Tom, Dinesh and Hassan is in on the game.

90% of the "GOP civil war over Israel" stuff has been pushed by foreign accounts that got exposed last night.



The other 10% has been Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes.



It's all astroturfed. Almost no one in real life considers it a major issue, regardless of their position. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 22, 2025

This author asks you to kindly be careful out there. These accounts are maliciously trying to destroy our country, our parties even our relationships - as if simply scamming you for your extended warranties wasn't bad enough. There's a great deal of good and fun to be had on Twitter, just avoid the pitfalls.

