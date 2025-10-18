No Kings Protest Inspires Better Knockoffs

While aging hippies, mourning their lost youth, and frightened kids LARP at being the last stalwarts against Rising Fascism™, Twitter is having fun with their own protests. Behold.
No Kongs pic.twitter.com/05A1DcmTbF— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) October 18, 2025
Fay Wray endorsed. (Google it, kids.)
No Things pic.twitter.com/5lP1vS0ey2— King Tired 3 (@KingLassitude3) October 18, 2025
No Mings pic.twitter.com/ggIGM9SCHC— Deeper in the Zeitgeist Dennis🏴☠️🦜 (@Buzzsaws1990) October 18, 2025
October 18, 2025
No Kings… pic.twitter.com/soLnHVscXX— Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) October 18, 2025
That one was a little weird.
October 18, 2025
Almost— Deeper in the Zeitgeist Dennis🏴☠️🦜 (@Buzzsaws1990) October 18, 2025
no flings pic.twitter.com/2rHJTqn6Mr
Hee hee.
No Springs! https://t.co/5U3htbhRXp pic.twitter.com/4BHtJ6HBo1— NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) October 18, 2025
No Frings. pic.twitter.com/RYgKa4J6bJ— Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) October 18, 2025
Gus!
No Kangs!!! pic.twitter.com/3EHdYn9h7Q— J-Sun (@ThebanMonk) October 18, 2025
OK, that's enough silliness for now.
