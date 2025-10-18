Leftists ARE BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Wearing 'Russia's Colors' (Who Wants...
Jim Acosta Helps 'No Kings' Organizer Set a Narrative In Case There's Violence...
Agencies Under Trump Join WH In Trolling Bluesky Libs on 'No Kings' Day...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Leftist Hearthrob and Alleged Murderer, Luigi Mangioni Gets Sympathetic Headline From ABC...
VIP
Democrats' Dumpster Fire: Death Wishes, Commie Confessions, and a Side of Sexism
Dem Strategist Julie Roginsky Says If Violence Breaks Out at ‘No Kings’ Rallies...
Causing a Storm: Trump White House Joins Bluesky With Epic Trolling Video (WATCH)
VIP
Inflatable Unicorn? CHECK! Off-Beat Chanting? CHECK! Let’s Get These Protests Started!
From Gaza to Gumbo: How a Terrorist Became a 'Louisiana Man' in 90...
Call the WAAAAHMBULANCE! Adam Kinzinger Cries on Camera About Trump Freeing George Santos
Chuck Schumer’s Shutdown Soirée: Cackling as Every Day of Chaos Boosts His Dem...
Photo Finish: Pentagon Press Corps Captures ‘Journalistic’ Irrelevance in Unintentionally...

No Kings Protest Inspires Better Knockoffs

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:10 AM on October 18, 2025
Twitter

While aging hippies, mourning their lost youth, and frightened kids LARP at being the last stalwarts against Rising Fascism™, Twitter is having fun with their own protests. Behold.

Advertisement

Fay Wray endorsed. (Google it, kids.)

That one was a little weird.

Hee hee.

Gus!

OK, that's enough silliness for now.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ANTIFA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftists ARE BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Wearing 'Russia's Colors' (Who Wants to Tell Them?)
Grateful Calvin
Agencies Under Trump Join WH In Trolling Bluesky Libs on 'No Kings' Day (Kamala Won't Like THIS One)
Doug P.
Jim Acosta Helps 'No Kings' Organizer Set a Narrative In Case There's Violence (Just Guess)
Doug P.
Causing a Storm: Trump White House Joins Bluesky With Epic Trolling Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Call the WAAAAHMBULANCE! Adam Kinzinger Cries on Camera About Trump Freeing George Santos
Grateful Calvin
From Gaza to Gumbo: How a Terrorist Became a 'Louisiana Man' in 90 Days Flat
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Leftists ARE BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Wearing 'Russia's Colors' (Who Wants to Tell Them?) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement