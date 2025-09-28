Cato Institute Vice President Enjoys Parallel Universe View on Left-Wing Terrorism

It started with Cato Institute's Vice President, Alex Nowrasteh's reply to this Tweet.

Have you noticed that right-wingers deny that their terrorists even exist while left-wingers are kind of embarrassed, admit it, and move on? — The Alex Nowrasteh (@AlexNowrasteh) September 27, 2025

It what universe is this actually true? Is Nowrasteh enjoying a new role as revenue-for-trolling Twitter influencer?

How quickly was this debunked?

Kathy Boudin, a member of the Weather Underground, became a professor at Columbia University’s social work school after finishing a prison sentence for the murder of two police officers in a Brinks truck robbery committed with members of the Black Liberation Army.



One of the… https://t.co/JUawSezNJ1 pic.twitter.com/GXTUE30FKf — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) September 27, 2025

This quick.

Would you like to give some examples to back up your claims? Because from I observe in the most recent attacks, it’s the opposite



Luigi: Celebrated

Robinson: Celebrated

Crooks: Celebrated

Routh: Celebrated — Myles🇺🇸 (@1620american) September 27, 2025

This writer does not remember any right-wing figure praising Timothy McVeigh. Yet the left's extremists are called 'professor', 'austere religious scholar' and, at worst, 'controversial'.

We were speaking of trends, averages, measures of central tendency. There certainly are left-wingers who are proud of left-wing terrorists and this is an example. — The Alex Nowrasteh (@AlexNowrasteh) September 27, 2025

Of course, he was quick to 'well, ackshually' his statement. But leftists own the culture and by extension, the microphones, and they do celebrate their terrorists. Why? Because 'one man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter' - just ask any _____ studies professor or mainstream journalist.

The Chicago Teachers Union is eulogizing Assata Shakur, a convicted murderer and black racial supremacist. Lenard Peltier of AIM murdered 2 FBI agents and was serving a life sentence, until it was commuted by Biden, to the celebration of sitting democrat congressmen. And let's… — regalnerd (@regalnerd) September 27, 2025

... not even touch on Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn. The left isn't embarrassed by their terrorists, they worship them.

Others presented their fact-based thoughts.

So that's why whenever the New York Times runs an article about the latest honor bestowed on Angela Davis, they alway mention she bought the shotgun that blew off Judge Harold Haley's head?!?



Oh, except the NYT won't Say His Name since 1986 ... pic.twitter.com/gIawaxncFL — Steve Sailer (@Steve_Sailer) September 27, 2025

Weird that.

Don't believe your lying eyes.

Then hire them in college. — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) September 27, 2025

Let the record show that this author thought this before seeing the above Tweet.

yeah left-wingers are so embarrassed by their terrorists they give them clemency, have them speak to students at elite universities, and feature them in a big parade riding on a fucking float pic.twitter.com/Y46PTdIwi5 — David Hines (@hradzka) September 27, 2025

Thank goodness that so many are keeping receipts. Let's not ever let the gaslighters get away with their revisionism.