Cato Institute Vice President Enjoys Parallel Universe View on Left-Wing Terrorism

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:00 AM on September 28, 2025
AP Photo, File

It started with Cato Institute's Vice President, Alex Nowrasteh's reply to this Tweet.

It what universe is this actually true? Is Nowrasteh enjoying a new role as revenue-for-trolling Twitter influencer?

How quickly was this debunked?

This quick.

This writer does not remember any right-wing figure praising Timothy McVeigh. Yet the left's extremists are called 'professor', 'austere religious scholar' and, at worst, 'controversial'.

Of course, he was quick to 'well, ackshually' his statement. But leftists own the culture and by extension, the microphones, and they do celebrate their terrorists. Why? Because 'one man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter' - just ask any _____ studies professor or mainstream journalist.

...  not even touch on Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn. The left isn't embarrassed by their terrorists, they worship them.

 Others presented their fact-based thoughts.

Weird that.

Don't believe your lying eyes.

Let the record show that this author thought this before seeing the above Tweet.

Thank goodness that so many are keeping receipts. Let's not ever let the gaslighters get away with their revisionism.

