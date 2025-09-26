'Shove the Pitchforks Out of Sight', J.K. Rowling Responds to Emma Watson

Hollywood celebrities, in general, are a very principled group - as long as that principle is fashionable.

J. K. Rowling was quickly and unceremoniously thrown under the bus for taking a truly principled stand for women and girls who were made unsafe by males in their sports, bathrooms and in prisons.

It must have been especially hurtful for those people whose careers you helped make cravenly abandon you under the slightest peer pressure.

That brings us to this clip of Emma Watson trying to thread the needle of remaining a trans ally and walking back the back-stabbery as the moment loses popularity and governments seem to be coming to their senses.

Emma Watson is struggling with her cognitive dissonance.

She knows JK Rowling is speaking the truth but wants to cling onto the lies of trans ideology regardless. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/n2rlQYaYSw — Biology Rules Ok (@OkayBiology) September 25, 2025

You can just hear Norm MacDonald saying, "no offense, but it sounds like some commie gobbledygook."

Everyone who saw it, called it out for what it was.

Alternatively, she’s still in mental darkness, but she feels the cultural tide turning against her and is hedging her bets. — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) September 25, 2025

Yeah, that. And believe this; it will not go well for her being the voice of reason. Watson will now be the target from both sides of the fence.

i'll tell you what 2 things she's holding: opportunism and cowardice. She would not stand up for women when it was not fashionable. The wind is turning....let's see what sail i can use. — juliette (@juliette0307) September 25, 2025

'Opportunism and cowardice'. It sounds less artsy-fartsy but more valid than holding on to 'two truths.'

Striking example of the human mind fighting itself to bloody standstill instead of simply telling the truth. — Frederick Seton (@frederickseton) September 25, 2025

The mind is a terrible thing to waste.

Many had similar thoughts but expressed them in creative ways. Pie charts, for example.

When you realise Santa is your dad but cling to the magic of Santa. Wishful thinking ain’t the truth 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Andy Haywood (@Crumbsuka) September 25, 2025

A Santa analogy.

Nonsense word-salad. This is the problem with letting people who speak other’s words for a living, speak without a script: it shows how empty and vacuous they really are — LongHairDontCare (@LongHairDo16585) September 25, 2025

To think, we almost had that as our President. Now that you mention it, do you think Kamala thought 'Veep' was a documentary?

JK Rowling speaking the truth has been a life boat for women. Emma Watson had the same opportunity and she chose to hold women’s heads underwater.

She specifically spoke out in support of trans identified men. A fairer coward would have said nothing. — sparky (@Sparkybirdie) September 25, 2025

Very well said. Now one looks like a waffling coward and the other, like her or not, a brave soul who stands by her values.

Also, never forget how Watson wasn't just 'holding love' while balancing her 'two truths'. Nay, Ms. Watson seems to have gleefully leaned into the shove as the Greyhound approached.

She’s so sad she ‘can’t reach out to her’?

That’s peak hypocrisy.

Remember what she said?: ‘I’m here for all the witches’ adding a silent: ‘bar one.’

Right after JK was globally trashed for a single post, she added fuel to the fire , then doubled down again.

Please bitch STFU https://t.co/LDMdBtfUmj pic.twitter.com/zmMKOozRpC — Matty (@mattyzplace) September 25, 2025

Speaking of Rowling herself, she responded in her iconic dry, witty and hyper-intelligent way.

A little reminder for anyone who may be regretting their very public sprint to the front of the mob and is now trying to discreetly shove their pitchfork out of sight. https://t.co/pt6SOguDUI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2025

All my love and appreciation for @jk_rowling FOREVER! She probably doesn’t need my words,as she knows all too well her own value, but she saved lives, souls and minds all over the world. Including my own! https://t.co/paM0ox5QwK — Mirabelle (@SheMirabelle) September 25, 2025

What she said. Stand strong, Ms. Rowling.

