'Shove the Pitchforks Out of Sight', J.K. Rowling Responds to Emma Watson

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on September 26, 2025
JOHN D MCHUGH

Hollywood celebrities, in general, are a very principled group - as long as that principle is fashionable. 

J. K. Rowling was quickly and unceremoniously thrown under the bus for taking a truly principled stand for women and girls who were made unsafe by males in their sports, bathrooms and in prisons.

It must have been especially hurtful for those people whose careers you helped make cravenly abandon you under the slightest peer pressure.

That brings us to this clip of Emma Watson trying to thread the needle of remaining a trans ally and walking back the back-stabbery as the moment loses popularity and governments seem to be coming to their senses.

You can just hear Norm MacDonald saying, "no offense, but it sounds like some commie gobbledygook."

Everyone who saw it, called it out for what it was.

Yeah, that. And believe this; it will not go well for her being the voice of reason. Watson will now be the target from both sides of the fence.

'Opportunism and cowardice'. It sounds less artsy-fartsy but more valid than holding on to 'two truths.' 

The mind is a terrible thing to waste.

Many had similar thoughts but expressed them in creative ways. Pie charts, for example.

A Santa analogy.

To think, we almost had that as our President. Now that you mention it, do you think Kamala thought 'Veep' was a documentary?

Very well said. Now one looks like a waffling coward and the other, like her or not, a brave soul who stands by her values.

Also, never forget how Watson wasn't just 'holding love' while balancing her 'two truths'. Nay, Ms. Watson seems to have gleefully leaned into the shove as the Greyhound approached.

Speaking of Rowling herself, she responded in her iconic dry, witty and hyper-intelligent way.

What she said. Stand strong, Ms. Rowling.

FREE SPEECH HOLLYWOOD J.K ROWLING TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

