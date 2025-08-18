King of the Troll: Lefties Are Going to MELT DOWN Over Trump's Zelensky...
Network 'News' All Ready to Dump on Trump/Zelenskyy Summit

Gordon K
Gordon K | 6:10 PM on August 18, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Today, President Trump met with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy. You can read the details at our sister site, Townhall. We want to focus on how our broadcast news industry framed the meeting, this morning, before it even happened.

One has to emphasize that Trump failed to obtain a ceasefire agreement from Putin. While that is factually true, it's an intentionally tilted framing. But the real mask-slipping is how the Disney News Network chose this angle.

OMG, the Vice President will be there! The same VP that dissed our little Volodymyr.

You know the answer. We see right through you, ABC News.

We did mention it was ABC News, right?

That thing they say about not hating the media enough? Yeah, that.


 

