Network 'News' All Ready to Dump on Trump/Zelenskyy Summit

Today, President Trump met with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy. You can read the details at our sister site, Townhall. We want to focus on how our broadcast news industry framed the meeting, this morning, before it even happened.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy will meet with President Trump on Monday afternoon at the White House, just days after Trump and Russia’s President Putin left an Alaska summit without a ceasefire deal. https://t.co/69cGF23fjE — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 18, 2025

One has to emphasize that Trump failed to obtain a ceasefire agreement from Putin. While that is factually true, it's an intentionally tilted framing. But the real mask-slipping is how the Disney News Network chose this angle.

Vice Pres. JD Vance will attend the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, a source told @ABC News.



Vance was part of the Oval Office meeting in February during which the vice president publicly berated Zelenskyy over his alleged ingratitude for U.S. wartime support. https://t.co/U6OytL3FK8 — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2025

OMG, the Vice President will be there! The same VP that dissed our little Volodymyr.

Are you hopeful for peace or just want dirty laundry and TMZ stuff? — Q (@axquevedo) August 18, 2025

You know the answer. We see right through you, ABC News.

To think he wouldn’t be in the meeting is beyond stupidity. — VT (@vickynutran) August 18, 2025

We did mention it was ABC News, right?

It wasn’t alleged. We all saw it live on TV and Zelenskyy was out of line. $184 billion deserves at least a thank you don’t you think? — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) August 18, 2025

That thing they say about not hating the media enough? Yeah, that.





