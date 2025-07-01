Palestinian Writer Invents Wile E. Coyote-Type Sugar Trap Story You Will Not Believe

Polymarket Says Elon Musk Likely to Start a New Party
Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on July 01, 2025
meme

Sometimes you see something so absolutely nuclear-level absurd you just have to stand back and look in awe. In a world where everyone has to get louder to get attention, we find the person who turned it up to twelve.

Even if you're numbed to Pallywood lies and propaganda, this Tweet will have your jaw hitting the floor. Behold. 

Full text.

... to get sugar first. Today, the Americans deliberately placed the sugar in a separate area. Then, they dug a deep pit just before the sugar zone, covered it with nylon, and lightly sprinkled it with dirt so that no one would see it or notice. 

The starving reached the sugar first, and seven people fell into the pit. Then a bulldozer came and buried them alive. 

Meanwhile, a man in his fifties was returning from the aid area, nearly collapsing. I held him, and he said to me: “I’d rather die of hunger than go back to that aid—it’s aid of death.”

You'd have to be a Columbia professor or student to eat this steaming pile of manure. Word is, they're assembling encampments as we speak. For the rest of the normies, just enjoy the brilliant and well deserved mockery.

It's really good stuff, but we'll ease you into it.

Acme Sugar Pit Death Traps!

Even other cartoons are weighing in!

Yeah, that's about as plausible as the OP's post.

Evidence? We have proof right here.

Americans are immune to this propaganda, having grown up with Saturday morning cartoons.

Well, you make it sound crazy when you put it that way.

It's so simple, it just might work. That's the genius of it all!

Memes have entered the chat.

IYKYK.

Or so Omar would have you believe.

We're not laughing, you are.

