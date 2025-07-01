Palestinian Writer Invents Wile E. Coyote-Type Sugar Trap Story You Will Not Believe

Sometimes you see something so absolutely nuclear-level absurd you just have to stand back and look in awe. In a world where everyone has to get louder to get attention, we find the person who turned it up to twelve.

Advertisement

Even if you're numbed to Pallywood lies and propaganda, this Tweet will have your jaw hitting the floor. Behold.

The price of sugar in Gaza is extremely high, and the Americans involved in the American aid know this very well. What happened today is one of the worst crimes ever committed.



Read carefully what I’m about to say: as soon as the first wave of American aid arrives, people rush… — Omar Hamad | عُـمَـرْ 𓂆 (@OmarHamadD) June 30, 2025

Full text.

... to get sugar first. Today, the Americans deliberately placed the sugar in a separate area. Then, they dug a deep pit just before the sugar zone, covered it with nylon, and lightly sprinkled it with dirt so that no one would see it or notice. The starving reached the sugar first, and seven people fell into the pit. Then a bulldozer came and buried them alive. Meanwhile, a man in his fifties was returning from the aid area, nearly collapsing. I held him, and he said to me: “I’d rather die of hunger than go back to that aid—it’s aid of death.”

You'd have to be a Columbia professor or student to eat this steaming pile of manure. Word is, they're assembling encampments as we speak. For the rest of the normies, just enjoy the brilliant and well deserved mockery.

It's really good stuff, but we'll ease you into it.

Was this trap designed by Wile E. Coyote? https://t.co/sGTqCwb6yW — Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) July 1, 2025

Acme Sugar Pit Death Traps!

Dahlink, even Boris and I could not have come up with a better plot! A sugar pit! Genius! — Natasha Fatale (@WASDTF2) July 1, 2025

Even other cartoons are weighing in!

Maybe it was an accident. 🙁 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) July 1, 2025

Yeah, that's about as plausible as the OP's post.

Waiting on your evidence. I'm sure there is a ton of photo and video of this very real incident! — Terry Larson (@H3arhim) July 1, 2025

Evidence? We have proof right here.

Americans are immune to this propaganda, having grown up with Saturday morning cartoons.

I, too, witnessed a grave evil when the Americans set up a water station and then dropped anvils and pianos on those who sought only to cool their tongues. https://t.co/e7drMdIsCo — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 1, 2025

Well, you make it sound crazy when you put it that way.

Poorly delivered lie.

No originality

Boring

Don't care about the so called victims

0.0.0.0 — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) July 1, 2025

Advertisement

How to trick a Gazan



Dig big hole

Put sugar in hole

Wait for Gazans to jump in



🤡🤡🤡 — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) July 1, 2025

It's so simple, it just might work. That's the genius of it all!

Jews when they realize all they had to do was sprinkle sugar around the Gaza Strip https://t.co/NYTc0TloGj pic.twitter.com/7lNKsPAeu4 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 1, 2025

Memes have entered the chat.

What do you think you're looking at, sugar pits? https://t.co/zvtqjdd9Mu pic.twitter.com/SRIkICbqFW — CJ is King (@youarethejokes) July 1, 2025

IYKYK.

Or so Omar would have you believe.

We're not laughing, you are.