Harvard Imitates Harvard Parody in Real Life - Don't Cut Our Funding, or We'll Kill This Dog

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on April 17, 2025
Twitchy

Once upon a time, there was the Harvard Lampoon - a humor magazine written by the privileged humorists who eventually became National Lampoon. The Lampoons could boast many wonderful comedic minds, such as Conan O'Brian, P. J. O'Rourke and Douglas Kenney.

One of the most iconic National Lampoon issues featured this cover.

Since this is 2025 and Harvard itself has become the parody, it seems appropriate, nay, poetic, that they would repeat the joke. They say that history starts as tragedy and repeats as farce, but in this era, the opposite is true.

Apparently, Harvard researchers are saying that if funding is cut, they be forced to kill lab animals. If that doesn't bring tears to your eyes like a Sarah MacLachlan ASPCA commercial, well you must hate animals and love Trump.

This is how we know it's manipulative string pulling.

Bodycam Footage of ‘Community Leader’ Shot by Cop Released
Brett T.
Fun fact: they euthanize the animals after the experiments anyway.

They've learned from their allies in Hamas.

As we've recently learned, liberals have found some of the most stupid, most demented hills to die on.

As always, we save the best for last. An exclamation point on the post, if you will.

ANTISEMITISM HARVARD PARODY

