Harvard Imitates Harvard Parody in Real Life - Don't Cut Our Funding, or We'll Kill This Dog

Once upon a time, there was the Harvard Lampoon - a humor magazine written by the privileged humorists who eventually became National Lampoon. The Lampoons could boast many wonderful comedic minds, such as Conan O'Brian, P. J. O'Rourke and Douglas Kenney.

One of the most iconic National Lampoon issues featured this cover.

Harvard's literally taking the National Lampoon approach to try and save their federal funding. https://t.co/f35Cs9YiSa pic.twitter.com/CvgAA4lmky — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 17, 2025

Since this is 2025 and Harvard itself has become the parody, it seems appropriate, nay, poetic, that they would repeat the joke. They say that history starts as tragedy and repeats as farce, but in this era, the opposite is true.

Nobody is operating at the level of the Harvard PR team right now pic.twitter.com/7JP36RPX3t — Sam Biederman (@Biedersam) April 17, 2025

Apparently, Harvard researchers are saying that if funding is cut, they be forced to kill lab animals. If that doesn't bring tears to your eyes like a Sarah MacLachlan ASPCA commercial, well you must hate animals and love Trump.

How about @Harvard uses some of that 53B to keep the animals in their care alive? If a single animal dies under Harvard’s care, there should be jail time for their handlers/lab heads. — ‘Dr.’ of stochastic Triggering (@NotTriggerAtAll) April 17, 2025

This is how we know it's manipulative string pulling.

We have $53B sitting here but we’re gonna euthanize animals is quite a message — Under Review (@ViewsinReview) April 17, 2025

Give us our money or we'll kill these puppies we infected with the plague https://t.co/JeVTFiuCXo — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 17, 2025

Fun fact: they euthanize the animals after the experiments anyway.

They've learned from their allies in Hamas.

Harvard would rather euthanize innocent animals than comply with the Civil Rights Act. These people are demented. pic.twitter.com/QSDEZfM3bg — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 17, 2025

As we've recently learned, liberals have found some of the most stupid, most demented hills to die on.

Apparently @Harvard prefers to euthanize research animals and cut scientific research rather than eliminate its enormous bureaucracy, shut down its racist and illegal DEI programs, and cut back funding for gender and Marxist studies.



The ideological capture of Harvard is… https://t.co/PVc5niOcd6 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 17, 2025

As always, we save the best for last. An exclamation point on the post, if you will.