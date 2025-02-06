Sen. John Fetterman Explains How the Democrat Party’s Brand Has Become Toxic
Columbian President Claims Cocaine is Illegal Because Racism or Something

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:30 PM on February 06, 2025
Mark Seliger

Cries of racism are the lazy person's catch-all excuse for everything that is wrong with their life or what they don't like. For example, the president of Colombia is miffed that his country's chief export isn't welcome everywhere in the world

It's not that cocaine is highly addictive, destructive and gave rise to some very dangerous cartels, no, it's anti-Latinx racism. You could be forgiven for thinking that President Gustavo is a university professor given his keen insight.

Coming to Harvard for the 2025 spring semester.

CBS News, the newest 'voice of the resistance' broke the story, so already it's suspect.

This is a fair question.

Well, if Trump is against them then ...

AI to the rescue!

Lord, you know I've been good, so grant me this one request and please don't bring Miami Vice back.

A perfect and hilarious summary.

Tweets from Beverly Hills and Manhattan's Upper West Side.

What cocaine post would be complete without a Scarface reference? Say hello to my li'l frien'!

