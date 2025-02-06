Columbian President Claims Cocaine is Illegal Because Racism or Something

Cries of racism are the lazy person's catch-all excuse for everything that is wrong with their life or what they don't like. For example, the president of Colombia is miffed that his country's chief export isn't welcome everywhere in the world

Cocaine "is no worse than whiskey" and is only illegal because it comes from Latin America, said Colombian President Gustavo Petro, whose nation is the world's biggest cocaine producer and exporter. https://t.co/eeOHBPcXP0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 6, 2025

It's not that cocaine is highly addictive, destructive and gave rise to some very dangerous cartels, no, it's anti-Latinx racism. You could be forgiven for thinking that President Gustavo is a university professor given his keen insight.

This is Critical Cocaine Theory https://t.co/UxdFxyR9eG — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) February 6, 2025

Coming to Harvard for the 2025 spring semester.

CBS News, the newest 'voice of the resistance' broke the story, so already it's suspect.

Why didn't @CBSNews bring in Cocaine expert #HunterBiden to snort some from @margbrennan bellybutton to demonstrate have safe it is? — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) February 6, 2025

This is a fair question.

Now you're going to start defending drug cartels, right??? — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) February 6, 2025

Well, if Trump is against them then ...

Hunter Biden agrees pic.twitter.com/IfWe6ZprYB — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 6, 2025

AI to the rescue!

Lord, you know I've been good, so grant me this one request and please don't bring Miami Vice back.

"Cocaine is fine" says Cocaine inventor Steve Cocaine. https://t.co/GN9sJKncif — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 6, 2025

A perfect and hilarious summary.

I’m not a druggie I’m a cocaine sommelier https://t.co/DvzdubLIwf pic.twitter.com/h0CyDqy3qC — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 6, 2025

Tweets from Beverly Hills and Manhattan's Upper West Side.

“Cocaine is no worse than whiskey. It’s only illegal because it comes from Latin America. I am a legitimate businessman just trying to make it in America.” https://t.co/KOPEiOIvbX pic.twitter.com/R2Z6ik1pzF — Mike Kupari 🚀💥 (@RocketPulpHack) February 6, 2025

What cocaine post would be complete without a Scarface reference? Say hello to my li'l frien'!