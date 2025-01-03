'Didn't Age Well': Check Out This Fun Exchange Between Matt Gaetz and Thomas...
Martial, Martial, Martial! Matt Gaetz Gets Dragged on X for ‘Marshall’ Law Mistake
Fine, Upstanding People: Illegal Immigrant Found With AR-15, $1 Million Worth of Fentanyl...
Election-Denying Hakeem Jeffries Lies That Fellow Election-Denying Democrats Are not ‘Elec...
Get a Grip: Egyptian Writer Demands We Stop Calling for Release of Israeli...
Shock and Awe! MAGA Voters are Bracing for an Inauguration Day Blitz Like...
Guilty As Sin: Labour Blocks Inquiry Into Grooming Gang Scandal to Protect PM...
Hakeem Jeffries' Gaffe Makes Us Wonder if He'd Been Talking to Eric Swalwell...
MEOW: Watch As Kamala Harris Gets Downright Catty With Bernie Sanders
VIP
Netflix Blunders Big Time by Implying Meghan Markle's 'Lifestyle' is Aspirational
Gavin Newsom Basically Admits He's Not Bothered About Running Fair Elections in California
CHUTZPAH: Magazine Once Sued Into Oblivion for False Rape Story Says Elon Musk...
'Ms. Integrity': Glenn Greenwald Reminds Us Liz Cheney Has ALWAYS Been Awful and...
Biden Couldn't Care Less About Working People as He Bans Most Gas Water...

Jim Gaffigan Trump Supporters

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  9:30 PM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Jim Gaffigan, you've heard of him, he's the pale comedian who made and was made famous by Hot Pockets. He's loved by many conservatives because of his clean comedy and Catholic sensibilities. Up to 2020, some might have even mistaken him for conservative.

Advertisement

So what happened in 2020, you ask? Well, Jim Gaffigan, right here on Twitter/X and possibly under the influence of some intoxicating substances, went on an uncharacteristic rant about Trump.

This was part of a thread really unloading on Trump. Many people were outraged for Trump, some conservatives felt personally attacked and of course, quite a few on the left were, "yeah, go get him, Jim!"

Then we didn't hear much after that. Gaffigan went on to do another 20 streaming comedy specials plus land a gig in the Andy Rooney spot of 60 Minutes. That was until today.

Read the piece, the Twitter headline doesn't really reflect the article. Gaffigan doesn't regret what he said and the apology is of the "sorry if anyone felt hurt" variety. And that's fine. That's what comedians do and he's entitled to his viewpoint. Besides, if you saw his Tim Walz, you might even like him again.

“I regret that people think that I was criticizing people that support Trump. And that was never the intention. I regret – someone said like, now I can’t follow you anymore and I kind of said ‘F you’ to them,” the comedian stated.

Recommended

Fine, Upstanding People: Illegal Immigrant Found With AR-15, $1 Million Worth of Fentanyl in MA Shelter
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

So let's see how Twitter received his message.

The rest of the Tweet.

... Al Smith dinner which were taken just fine in the comedic venue they were meant for.  But obviously the guy is funny but also just dumb. He basically doubles down on his negative comments about Trump in this article by calling him a fascist which agains insults his supporters, “I was ‘normalizing a fascist,’ right? I knew going into it that I was going to get criticism from both sides. I’m not a roast comedian. I mean, I love politics, but I just don’t talk about it,” he said. Sure seems like he talks politics just enough outside of stand-up to lose half his audience.

That was a really good summary. One correction though, he won't lose half his audience. Like Rogan or Seinfeld, he's too big for that. Sure, if Gaffigan becomes the "anti-Trump comedian" he can go the way of Kimmel or Colbert, we just don't see that happening.

Also important context.

Advertisement

Ha ha!

(wince.gif)

Some people were turned off of Gaffigan for good.

And others were more willing to let it slide.

Advertisement

Decent Gaffigan impression.

Tags: COMEDY TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fine, Upstanding People: Illegal Immigrant Found With AR-15, $1 Million Worth of Fentanyl in MA Shelter
Amy Curtis
'Didn't Age Well': Check Out This Fun Exchange Between Matt Gaetz and Thomas Massie Over Mike Johnson
Amy
Shock and Awe! MAGA Voters are Bracing for an Inauguration Day Blitz Like Never Before
Warren Squire
Get a Grip: Egyptian Writer Demands We Stop Calling for Release of Israeli Hostages, Gets DRAGGED Instead
Amy Curtis
Guilty As Sin: Labour Blocks Inquiry Into Grooming Gang Scandal to Protect PM Keir Starmer
Amy Curtis
'After Every Movie...': Greg Gutfeld Perfectly Captures the Vibe of Biden's Medal for Liz Cheney
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fine, Upstanding People: Illegal Immigrant Found With AR-15, $1 Million Worth of Fentanyl in MA Shelter Amy Curtis
Advertisement