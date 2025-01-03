Jim Gaffigan Trump Supporters

Jim Gaffigan, you've heard of him, he's the pale comedian who made and was made famous by Hot Pockets. He's loved by many conservatives because of his clean comedy and Catholic sensibilities. Up to 2020, some might have even mistaken him for conservative.

Advertisement

So what happened in 2020, you ask? Well, Jim Gaffigan, right here on Twitter/X and possibly under the influence of some intoxicating substances, went on an uncharacteristic rant about Trump.

Trump derangement syndrome is part of the con. Wake up. you know Fox News is biased and full of loons. it's how they gaslight and silence criticism. Do you think any of those congressional republicans really believe in Trump or do they fear him dont want to end up like Flake. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

This was part of a thread really unloading on Trump. Many people were outraged for Trump, some conservatives felt personally attacked and of course, quite a few on the left were, "yeah, go get him, Jim!"

Then we didn't hear much after that. Gaffigan went on to do another 20 streaming comedy specials plus land a gig in the Andy Rooney spot of 60 Minutes. That was until today.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan regrets Trump supporters thinking he was attacking them: ‘Will never forgive me’ https://t.co/8J700WGeFw pic.twitter.com/RWdcGiRyLZ — New York Post (@nypost) January 2, 2025

Read the piece, the Twitter headline doesn't really reflect the article. Gaffigan doesn't regret what he said and the apology is of the "sorry if anyone felt hurt" variety. And that's fine. That's what comedians do and he's entitled to his viewpoint. Besides, if you saw his Tim Walz, you might even like him again.

“I regret that people think that I was criticizing people that support Trump. And that was never the intention. I regret – someone said like, now I can’t follow you anymore and I kind of said ‘F you’ to them,” the comedian stated.

So let's see how Twitter received his message.

Gaffigan’s comments in 2020 about Trump supporters was not even part of a comedy routine. He was dishing out political commentary that was offensive to people who did like his comedy before that. And he gets the take so wrong that he seems more concerned over his comments at the… — Lisa (@lalalainsd) January 2, 2025

The rest of the Tweet.

... Al Smith dinner which were taken just fine in the comedic venue they were meant for. But obviously the guy is funny but also just dumb. He basically doubles down on his negative comments about Trump in this article by calling him a fascist which agains insults his supporters, “I was ‘normalizing a fascist,’ right? I knew going into it that I was going to get criticism from both sides. I’m not a roast comedian. I mean, I love politics, but I just don’t talk about it,” he said. Sure seems like he talks politics just enough outside of stand-up to lose half his audience.

That was a really good summary. One correction though, he won't lose half his audience. Like Rogan or Seinfeld, he's too big for that. Sure, if Gaffigan becomes the "anti-Trump comedian" he can go the way of Kimmel or Colbert, we just don't see that happening.

Not quite...



"Gaffigan...regrets...how the posts were taken by some people but insisted he doesn’t regret posting them." — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) January 3, 2025

Also important context.

Maybe a small portion of Trump supporters care. If he wants them to "forgive" him but also doesnt regret making those posts thats on him not the supporters. His roast at that media event were "part of being a comedian". His posts about Trump and his supporters were not. — MostlyHarmless (@harmless_human) January 2, 2025

Advertisement

HOT POCKET OF FAIL — Mr. Joshua (@distress_flag) January 2, 2025

Ha ha!

(wince.gif)

He was rewarded for hating Trump supporters by Hollywood with Movie after movie, show after show. Dramatic roles. Comic roles. Suddenly he was the greatest character actor in America.



Now that he might pay a price for it, he wants to be forgiven. Without even saying he’s sorry.… https://t.co/gGDBu7eoY0 — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 3, 2025

I still love his comedy and have for two decades https://t.co/TW19RgzQGT — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) January 2, 2025

Some people were turned off of Gaffigan for good.

I completely lost respect and interest in Gaffigan. I’ll never pay for anything he’s in because I found his comments as reprehensible as a De Niro, a Cher or a Joy Reid. To say such things makes you a bad person. Sorry but that’s simply the truth.



There are better, funnier… — Lo Mein (@lomein5254) January 3, 2025

As a Christian, I forgive him. I will also never listen to or watch him again. — Bill Deegan (@RealBillDeegan) January 3, 2025

And others were more willing to let it slide.

Eh I don’t know. He kinda redeemed himself at the catholic dinner a couple months ago — flat foot (@FlatFootThe1st) January 2, 2025

I honestly don’t even know what he said and I wouldn’t have cared anyway. If I based my entertainment on the opinions of performers, I’d have nothing to watch, read, hear, or see.



I do still avoid the lunatics-aka the Deniros/Springsteens/Baldwins etc. Those psychopaths can go… — PASQUALE F (@PASQUALEFO69435) January 2, 2025

Advertisement

Look, he can take whatever side he wants and say whatever he wants. I don’t have to like all of it. But I thought he did a funny and fair Tim Walz and did good at the Al Smith dinner. https://t.co/jO97RjF5ea — Glenn Diagram (@GlennAndTonic) January 3, 2025

[WHISPERY VOICE] Why did we think "stupid" was an insult? https://t.co/av2vSWGCQh — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 3, 2025

Decent Gaffigan impression.