Jon Stewart's Pretty Decent Rant on Biden's Mental Wellness

Gordon K  |  10:45 PM on July 09, 2024
Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File

The old Jon Stewart made a cameo appearance on Jon Stewart's Daily Show. We are under no illusion that Jon Stewart has returned to the era of making fun of both sides. More likely, it's now safe to mock Biden now that the Democrats made it okay to do so. Regardless, this video is a joy to watch.

That said, this is pretty funny and weirdly enough, even handed. Trump does not escape ridicule, which is fine. That's what political comedy is supposed to be about - pointing out truth in jest. Take a few minutes and watch this. It's pretty good stuff.

Back so soon? We hope you enjoyed it. Of course liberal comedy enjoyers hate it when you don't pander to their politics 100%.

Well there's always Colbert if your definition of comedy is to clap like a seal when your guys "own" the people you hate.

Talk about a "Dear Jon" letter. Poor JoJo.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

 

