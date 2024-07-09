Jon Stewart's Pretty Decent Rant on Biden's Mental Wellness

The old Jon Stewart made a cameo appearance on Jon Stewart's Daily Show. We are under no illusion that Jon Stewart has returned to the era of making fun of both sides. More likely, it's now safe to mock Biden now that the Democrats made it okay to do so. Regardless, this video is a joy to watch.

Is it too late for Dems to change course? Jon Stewart reacts to Joe Biden's defiance over calls to step aside pic.twitter.com/qRHgeeyp7B — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 9, 2024

That said, this is pretty funny and weirdly enough, even handed. Trump does not escape ridicule, which is fine. That's what political comedy is supposed to be about - pointing out truth in jest. Take a few minutes and watch this. It's pretty good stuff.

Back so soon? We hope you enjoyed it. Of course liberal comedy enjoyers hate it when you don't pander to their politics 100%.

Jon Stewart is turning into the Bill Maher of Dennis Millers. — urban myths, legends (@urbanmyths) July 9, 2024

Well there's always Colbert if your definition of comedy is to clap like a seal when your guys "own" the people you hate.

No no no, no.

This is crap. Jon is living in some contrarian fantasy land and this is it for me with him.

I’ve loved the guy for a very long time.

His takes this year on a whole host of things are trash.

So I’m done.

Yall enjoy him.

He doesn’t have a plan.

I’ve long since… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 9, 2024

Talk about a "Dear Jon" letter. Poor JoJo.

This has taken priority in the media ahead of presidents being kings, a convicted felon and rapist running for president, one of the top policy guy in the GOP threatening a civil war, and a 1000 other things that are a much bigger deal than Biden’s candidacy. It’s over. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) July 9, 2024

But, but, but RAPISTDICTATORHITLERTRUMP!! Gurl, take a few breaths into a paper bag

I always love your show and respect you immensely but you're just so off base right now and by the way here's the medical report from Biden's physicians.



Oh and Trump was shouting at him from outside our audio range because his mic was off.



Sadly, had to turn you off tonight… — Kristine (@schachin on Threads) 🇺🇦 (@schachin) July 9, 2024

I love you ... but you broke my heart!

Just from a stylistic perspective it’s easy to see why Stewart was the king of this stuff for so long and why none of the other late night dorks could match it. https://t.co/EkyxMTjm8X — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 9, 2024

Thinking people make thoughtful observations while people like JoJo from Jerz just wipe drool from their chin.

Jon spitting some truth bombs. https://t.co/fW1yJbgnyE — Carl (@HistoryBoomer) July 9, 2024

See comment above.

Totally agree with this. Not saying it can’t be Biden. But he has lost peoples faith in his ability to do four more years and he should compete to get it back with others who maybe better to be the existential threat that is convicted felon Trump. https://t.co/aduDIusns7 — Timothy Dowling (@TimothyDowling) July 9, 2024

Dowling is no rightie. Quite the opposite, actually. And as an aside, he co-wrote one of this writers' all time favorite movies, "Role Models".

Hey.. I know you… aren’t you the guy that quit during the 2016 Trump campaign so you wouldn’t have to attack him and came back in 2023 just to help him get reelected after he lost?



Aren’t you the guy that supported the PACT ACT and acts like Biden isn’t the guy who signed it… https://t.co/4GLHLav5my — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) July 9, 2024

On the other hand, there were some relatively famous people who not only couldn't deal, but short-circuited out. Anyone who said what Stewart did must be in cahoots with Trump.

“Get on board or shut the f*ck up is not a particularly compelling pro-democracy bumper sticker.” https://t.co/HWDrwDfHCD — Emma Wesslund (@EmmaWesslund) July 9, 2024

It's very heartening to know that there are so many on the left who haven't drunk the Kool-Aid.

To see #BlueMAGA turn on Jon Stewart in the replies just goes to show what an brainwashed crowd they are. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/8J7HGRiiCb — ⓉonkaⓉoy_1 🇵🇸🍉☯️♻️🟧🐶🐱🐈 🌳🐬🐨❄️🖖✌️ (@NotTonkaToy_1) July 9, 2024

And look, if the pro-Gaza hippie, all the hashtags far-left account gets it, maybe there's something to this?

I’ve always thought Jon Stewart was very smart, very fair and I’ve always trusted him to be a good honest person. To see people like @JoJoFromJerz turn on him really exposes the delusional psychos who will pee on your head and tell you it’s raining. “Sheep only” she says! https://t.co/baMThHmLr2 — Mike In Indy (@THEmikeinindy) July 9, 2024

Make no mistake, Stewart is a creature of the left. But like Maher, he doesn't fall into the boring, unfunny pit that is being a cheerleader for one side.

***

