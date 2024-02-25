BREAKING: Even Tech Billionaires Gets The Microsoft Windows Blues

You've been there. You bought a PC, tablet or iSomething and found that the creators of said device feel entitled to a piece of the machinery you paid good money for. You must register with them, endure their pre-installed apps that put their other products in your face and worst of all, have to put up with their obsessive need to have access to your data.

You'll be pleased to know that you're not alone. Elon Musk can relate.

Just bought a new PC laptop and it won’t let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up.



There used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account.



Are you seeing this too? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2024

But unlike us, the unwashed peasantry, Elon has very special access to tech support.

Elon Musk is out there texting the CEO of Microsoft for tech support pic.twitter.com/eBvOeV8tbg — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 25, 2024

Sorry, you're stuck with an outdated FAQ (frequently asked questions) or a 40 minute wait to speak with "Steve" from Hyderabad. Elon, however, has the direct line.

It’s wonderful. Elon Musk is a big weirdo like the rest of us but he’s a weirdo with an insane amount of money — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 25, 2024

Ah, it's good to be the king.

There are usually ways to opt out, but we tell you this, dear citizen, the tech giants make you jump through the hoops.

yeah i saw this, they hide it, but if you set it up without internet it should enable you to make a local account, or you can make a new local account



it’s a pain! pic.twitter.com/luzL6cAjU1 — Danielle Fong 💁🏻‍♀️🏴‍☠️ (@DanielleFong) February 25, 2024

The aforementioned hoops.

If @elonmusk created his own operating system, Macrohard, would you use it? https://t.co/bRdnjk1bQj — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) February 25, 2024

Of course it spawned debate. A master debate.

He is going to create a new product out of this experience isn’t he? A computer that doesn’t need a Microsoft sign up. Probably call it something like an “x-box”… https://t.co/itaZGmZn2K — Peter Hague PhD (@peterrhague) February 25, 2024

Intriguing! (chin scratching emoji)

X computer that combines only the good qualities of both PC & Mac in 1 🤌 https://t.co/dEEboyuCsH — Melissa (@MelissaWorksIt) February 25, 2024

We're listening ...

***

