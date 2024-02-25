At This Point, It's Intentional. Chaya Raichik BLASTS LGBTQ Nonprofit Education Org for...
John Stossel Speaks With Reformed 'Climate Alarmist,' Exposes Total Corruption of the Move...
Mary Katharine Ham Rebukes Media for Hiding the Facts Around UGA Student Laken...
Say WHAT? Justin Trudeau Sends Millions to Ukraine for 'Gender Inclusive' Mine Removal
SIGH! Lying Liar Joe Biden Once Again 'Mispeaks' About His Extensive Travels with...
The Woman Known as 'Ballerina Farms' Is Not the Problem ... Your Envy...
Gov. Kristi Noem: '@JoeBiden Is Buying Votes'
SURE: Journalist Lamenting Days of 'Normal' Republicans Reminded of How Awful the Left...
Biden Receives Beginner's Class in MATH After Claiming US Inflation Lower Than Other...
Go HOME Google, You're Drunk: Megyn Kelly's Post ROASTING Google and Their Woke...
Law Prof Explains How Fani Willis' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad Month is About...
Gosh, Golly, Gee, Can't Help But Notice AP Left Out an IMPORTANT Part...
Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Leftie...
Hello STUPID Our Old Friend: Former Dep. Prime Minister Says Trans Women Don't...

BREAKING: Even Tech Billionaires Gets The Microsoft Windows Blues

Gordon K  |  6:00 PM on February 25, 2024
AP Photo/Michel Euler, File

You've been there. You bought a PC, tablet or iSomething and found that the creators of said device feel entitled to a piece of the machinery you paid good money for. You must register with them, endure their pre-installed apps that put their other products in your face and worst of all, have to put up with their obsessive need to have access to your data.

Advertisement

You'll be pleased to know that you're not alone. Elon Musk can relate.

But unlike us, the unwashed peasantry, Elon has very special access to tech support.

Sorry, you're stuck with an outdated FAQ (frequently asked questions) or a 40 minute wait to speak with "Steve" from Hyderabad. Elon, however, has the direct line.

Ah, it's good to be the king.

There are usually ways to opt out, but we tell you this, dear citizen, the tech giants make you jump through the hoops.

Recommended

At This Point, It's Intentional. Chaya Raichik BLASTS LGBTQ Nonprofit Education Org for Targeting Her
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

The aforementioned hoops.

Of course it spawned debate. A master debate.

Intriguing! (chin scratching emoji)

We're listening ...

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELON MUSK MICROSOFT TECHNOLOGY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

At This Point, It's Intentional. Chaya Raichik BLASTS LGBTQ Nonprofit Education Org for Targeting Her
Chad Felix Greene
Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Mary Katharine Ham Rebukes Media for Hiding the Facts Around UGA Student Laken Riley's Murder
justmindy
Say WHAT? Justin Trudeau Sends Millions to Ukraine for 'Gender Inclusive' Mine Removal
justmindy
Law Prof Explains How Fani Willis' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad Month is About to Get Even WORSE
Sam J.
John Stossel Speaks With Reformed 'Climate Alarmist,' Exposes Total Corruption of the Movement
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
At This Point, It's Intentional. Chaya Raichik BLASTS LGBTQ Nonprofit Education Org for Targeting Her Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement