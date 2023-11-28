Jon Lovitz Stands Up To Anti-Semitism

You know how when a comedian or actor or musician fails to march lockstep with the Progressive Dogma, they go from being a "legend" or "hilarious" to "another old white man"? Well, more than a few Saturday Night Live alumni now fall into this category. Rob Schneider is repulsed by left-wing authoritarianism. Dana Carvey mocked their leftist Doctor Saint Fauci. And now Jon Lovitz, you might be Jewish (it's hard to tell), has come out as an unapologetic supporter of Israel.

I appreciate your support during this time of war in Israel and the rise of antisemitism in the United States and around the world. I'm speaking out because I feel I must.



The world doesn't like it when Jews fight back. Tough shit.



The positive responses I get far outweigh the… — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 28, 2023

Whenever they call me names, like I'm a Nazi or has been or not funny, I realize I've successfully punched a bully in the nose and they're bleeding.

This is the real "punch a Nazi" that Antifa d-bags pretend to aspire to.

Unlike the usual leftist bile, the responses to this were wonderful. Fellow Jews and kind non-Jews weighed in.

Yes, that is THE David Draiman from Disturbed.

I believe the silent majority supports Israel, sadly the powers that be give in to the screeching mob 👿 — 🇺🇸RANDY L🇺🇸 (@rk55mk) November 28, 2023

The powers that be are with the screeching mob. Check out your local college campus.

Keep up the good fight! — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 28, 2023

Dude. You are funny. And you are astute and spot on re. Israel and Antisemitism. You have provided me with years of laughs and now you are providing clear headed sentiment. Thanks! Keep it up! — Jewlicious 🌻 (@jewlicious) November 28, 2023

Yep, yep and yep! But let's face it, the Tommy Flanagan character did get old after a while. We still love you, though.

Not all heros wear capes...but Jon does. Keep up the good fight pic.twitter.com/srVdUEKL1E — Jared Shapiro (@GetFitWithJared) November 28, 2023

I support you Jon 💯. I love it. From a Catholic. https://t.co/cqJKgGThOU — George Orwell - 1984 (@BMhr12) November 28, 2023

We see you and we thank you.

***

