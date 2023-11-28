BBC Promotes New Documentary About Julius Caesar and Boy Does it Look Terrible
Brian Stelter's New Book on Fox News 'Selling Well Below Expectations'
You Love to See It: Deadspin Bully Gets Bullied Into Deleting His Bullying...
Chuck Schumer: GOP 'Dangerously' Trying to Tie Ukraine Aid to 'Hard-Right Border Policy'
Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To...
State Rep. Says Rightward Shift in Gen Z Men Is Sexism
Fox News Reports Taxpayers Pay $451 Billion per Year for Illegal Immigrants
Resting Grinch Face ... Pro-Hamas Group Tries To Steal Christmas During Capitol Tree...
Pallywood Strikes Again! Chief of Comms of Human Rights Watchdog Caught LYING About...
Symbolism Alert: Much Like America's Standing in the World, The National Christmas Tree...
The Word 'Thug' Means What, Now? Young Thug's Lawyer Raises Eyebrows with Creative...
Journalist Says Hamas Is Offering All Hostages in Exchange for a Full Ceasefire
Keith Olbermann Announces His Departure From X Because Elon Musk Has Gone QAnon
'Time to End the DEI Dystopia.' Home Loans Now Determined Based on Race?...

Jon Lovitz Stands Up To Anti-Semitism

Gordon K  |  8:45 PM on November 28, 2023
Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP

You know how when a comedian or actor or musician fails to march lockstep with the Progressive Dogma, they go from being a "legend" or "hilarious" to "another old white man"? Well, more than a few Saturday Night Live alumni now fall into this category. Rob Schneider is repulsed by left-wing authoritarianism. Dana Carvey mocked their leftist Doctor Saint Fauci. And now Jon Lovitz, you might be Jewish (it's hard to tell), has come out as an unapologetic supporter of Israel.

Advertisement

Whenever they call me names, like I'm a Nazi or has been or not funny, I realize I've successfully punched a bully in the nose and they're bleeding.

This is the real "punch a Nazi" that Antifa d-bags pretend to aspire to.

Unlike the usual leftist bile, the responses to this were wonderful. Fellow Jews and kind non-Jews weighed in.

Yes, that is THE David Draiman from Disturbed.

The powers that be are with the screeching mob. Check out your local college campus.

Recommended

Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To Freeze
justmindy
Advertisement

Yep, yep and yep! But let's face it, the Tommy Flanagan character did get old after a while. We still love you, though.

We see you and we thank you.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ISRAEL JON LOVITZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To Freeze
justmindy
You Love to See It: Deadspin Bully Gets Bullied Into Deleting His Bullying Tweet
Coucy
State Rep. Says Rightward Shift in Gen Z Men Is Sexism
Brett T.
Twitter Has Prime Grade Responses After the UN Calls for Americans to Stop Eating Meat
Grateful Calvin
BBC Promotes New Documentary About Julius Caesar and Boy Does it Look Terrible
Coucy
Pallywood Strikes Again! Chief of Comms of Human Rights Watchdog Caught LYING About Israel 'Abusing' Teen
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To Freeze justmindy
Advertisement