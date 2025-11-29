Noir Boudoir: Jill Biden's Black Friday Shopping Will Help You Purge Those Holiday Pounds

We're going to file this one under 'we had to see, so you do too'.

We'd say we're sorry, but we're not. We're all in this together.

Jill Biden spotted popping into Nantucket lingerie shop on Black Friday https://t.co/pD149tvKpO pic.twitter.com/tbeiK4jhM9 — New York Post (@nypost) November 29, 2025

Hey, we warned you.

There was an old man in Nantucket, Whose wife employed him as her puppet. Then she bought underwear, While we ate our good fare, And caused all of us to upchuck it.

Okay, we're almost sorry for that one. Almost.

Who needs Ozempic when the NY Post drops @DrBiden lingerie shopping on Nantucket? Just threw up my entire Thanksgiving feast in one scroll. Turkey, pie, regret - all gone. Instant six-pack achieved 🤮🦃 😂 — Pug Daddy (@pugdad121685) November 29, 2025

Goodbye, pumpkin pie.

We're not even sure if they make lingerie from upholstery fabric.

Why do you hate us? — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) November 29, 2025

We suddenly find ourselves in favor of blocking stories from the NY Post.

Sharing is caring?

According to the article:

Jill stopped at the shop before the Biden family, including Joe and former first son Hunter, met up for lunch at the Brotherhood of Thieves restaurant.

Well, that's fitting, isn't it?

For the Big Guy. — Lee Dickey (@dickey_lee95864) November 29, 2025

Oh, you did NOT go there! LOL.

At first I thought this said pooping and it made more sense. — LG in crAZytown (@AzMenagerie) November 29, 2025

If only that were the case. It would stave off the coming nightmares.

HAHA!

Im laughing so hard my dog is worried. Are the dems upping their PR game? Couldn’t get any worse. — David Gault (@dgault007) November 29, 2025

We're pretty sure this is worse.

Someone needs to tell Joe when the commercials say to consult your doctor to determine if you're healthy enough for … umm … 'congress', that he might want to seek out a more qualified doctor.

