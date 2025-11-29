Noir Boudoir: Jill Biden's Black Friday Shopping Will Help You Purge Those Holiday Pounds

No, Kids Should Not Be Trusted to Decide They're Transgender
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 10:00 AM on November 29, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

We're going to file this one under 'we had to see, so you do too'.

We'd say we're sorry, but we're not. We're all in this together.

Hey, we warned you.

There was an old man in Nantucket,

Whose wife employed him as her puppet.

Then she bought underwear,

While we ate our good fare,

And caused all of us to upchuck it.

Okay, we're almost sorry for that one. Almost.

Goodbye, pumpkin pie.

We're not even sure if they make lingerie from upholstery fabric.

We suddenly find ourselves in favor of blocking stories from the NY Post.

Sharing is caring?

According to the article:

Jill stopped at the shop before the Biden family, including Joe and former first son Hunter, met up for lunch at the Brotherhood of Thieves restaurant.

Well, that's fitting, isn't it?

Oh, you did NOT go there! LOL.

If only that were the case. It would stave off the coming nightmares.

HAHA!

We're pretty sure this is worse.

Someone needs to tell Joe when the commercials say to consult your doctor to determine if you're healthy enough for … umm … 'congress', that he might want to seek out a more qualified doctor.

Tags:

JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

