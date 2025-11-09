What Democrats Don't Want YOU to Know: DAMNING Post Explaining How Obamacare Really...
The Fellowship of a Good Thing: A Tale of Right and Left X Users, Nancy Mace, Dr. Oz, and President Trump

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 8:00 AM on November 09, 2025
imgflip

Social media can often make a Mumbai sewer look like a pleasant alternative, especially when politics are involved, but sometimes humanity wins the day.

Such was the case recently on Twitter/X with a young woman who goes by the name BootleggedChad.

The long and short of it is she needs brain surgery, was told by Aetna she would be covered, and then told coverage was denied shortly before the surgery was to take place.

She made a desperate appeal to users on Twitter/X to share her story and tag Aetna's account.

Her friends did just that.

The cries for help came from the political Right and Left. There were no party lines, only people caring for a friend.

Two of those accounts, Jarvis and Damin Toell, are known throughout the political side of the platform for their good-natured taunting of each other, a love-hate relationship with mayonnaise, and an oddly hilarious connection to Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace (SC-1).

Using this connection, Toell reached out to Mace, regarding BootleggedChad's plight.

Nancy Mace posted the following video in response:

Now that's just pretty cool of Mace to take a personal interest based on messages from people she hams it up with on Twitter/X.

In addition to the video, she also made a number of other calls to try to bring attention to the matter, including contacting President Trump himself.

There it is! From experts in Twitter trolling to the President of the United States.

What a weird time we live in.

Did it have any impact?

You bet it did!

Mace's full message summing up the Twitter teamwork:

The internet works in mysterious ways.

Somewhere between trolling and political debates online, a group of strangers with deeply opposing views came together to help a young woman get brain surgery.

@damintoell, who is a lover of mayo, regularly mocks one of my superfans @jarvis_best. And from time to time we troll each other. So when Damin got suspended on X his followers let me know. Days later, the same group told me about a young woman @BootleggedChad needing brain surgery.

I called President Trump and the rest is history.
Follow these magnificent degenerates: @damintoell@jarvis_best and @BootleggedChad.

The internet remains undefeated.

God is good.

HOLD THE LINE.

'Superfan'.

Jarvis … hardest hit. If you know, you know.

Just when you most doubt the Right and Left can ever work together, some random Twitter/X users send an SOS to people with real influence, and show us it's possible.

Did we mention that Nancy Mace is simply just fun, too?

Things are getting back to normal.

Strange times indeed.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE NANCY MACE

