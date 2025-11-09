Social media can often make a Mumbai sewer look like a pleasant alternative, especially when politics are involved, but sometimes humanity wins the day.

Such was the case recently on Twitter/X with a young woman who goes by the name BootleggedChad.

4 days out from my life-changing surgery, @Aetna has denied the appeal for my brain surgery.



to be clear, when i signed up to aetna months ago, the coordinator had confirmed they would cover this surgery. then, a week ago, they said the surgery was too experimental/elective and… — chad (@BootleggedChad) November 6, 2025

i fear insurance companies respect and listen to a viral post more than a team of doctors and neurosurgeons so please keep tagging @Aetna and sharing — chad (@BootleggedChad) November 7, 2025

The long and short of it is she needs brain surgery, was told by Aetna she would be covered, and then told coverage was denied shortly before the surgery was to take place.

She made a desperate appeal to users on Twitter/X to share her story and tag Aetna's account.

Her friends did just that.

Hey @Aetna what are you doing https://t.co/lWeU9VDBDW — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) November 7, 2025

wtf @Aetna, no one is getting brain surgery for fun, it was obviously medically necessary https://t.co/kwNy34P2f2 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 6, 2025

The cries for help came from the political Right and Left. There were no party lines, only people caring for a friend.

Two of those accounts, Jarvis and Damin Toell, are known throughout the political side of the platform for their good-natured taunting of each other, a love-hate relationship with mayonnaise, and an oddly hilarious connection to Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace (SC-1).

Using this connection, Toell reached out to Mace, regarding BootleggedChad's plight.

Nancy Mace posted the following video in response:

This is a plea to @Aetna for @BootleggedChad and brain surgery she needs on Monday and is being denied.



Please help her! https://t.co/oFJyrC7zUP pic.twitter.com/r8TfcvUmId — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 7, 2025

Now that's just pretty cool of Mace to take a personal interest based on messages from people she hams it up with on Twitter/X.

Our friend needs brain surgery and insurance denied it, so Nancy Mace made a public video to advocate for her and called President Trump. How can you not love this woman. https://t.co/IPjrKbkzof — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 7, 2025

In addition to the video, she also made a number of other calls to try to bring attention to the matter, including contacting President Trump himself.

Just spoke to President Trump - who is reaching out to Dr. Oz - to assist.



BEST PRESIDENT IN HISTORY!!!



GOD BLESS DONALD TRUMP AND GOD BLESS @BootleggedChad



She needs help @Aetna ! https://t.co/pkzYkW8ysV — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 7, 2025

There it is! From experts in Twitter trolling to the President of the United States.

What a weird time we live in.

Did it have any impact?

JUST GOT THE CALL THIS MORNING: AETNA APPROVED MY PROCEDURE!!!!!!!!!!!!!



it’s unknown when the surgery will take place. the hospital is trying to see if can still happen on monday as originally planned. but the biggest hurdle, @Aetna, has agreed to cover the procedure.… — chad (@BootleggedChad) November 8, 2025

You bet it did!

The internet works in mysterious ways.



Somewhere between trolling and political debates online, a group of strangers with deeply opposing views came together to help a young woman get brain surgery.@damintoell, who is a lover of mayo, regularly mocks one of my superfans… https://t.co/1j9exUU3pn — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 8, 2025

Mace's full message summing up the Twitter teamwork:

The internet works in mysterious ways. Somewhere between trolling and political debates online, a group of strangers with deeply opposing views came together to help a young woman get brain surgery. @damintoell , who is a lover of mayo, regularly mocks one of my superfans @jarvis_best . And from time to time we troll each other. So when Damin got suspended on X his followers let me know. Days later, the same group told me about a young woman @BootleggedChad needing brain surgery.



I called President Trump and the rest is history.

Follow these magnificent degenerates: @damintoell , @jarvis_best and @BootleggedChad . The internet remains undefeated. God is good. HOLD THE LINE.

'Superfan'.

Jarvis … hardest hit. If you know, you know.

Sincere thank you to @NancyMace, who didn’t have to, but used her platform to help



And I hear the Mayo guy @damintoell also deserves some thanks for making this happen, so thank you https://t.co/a8wrsUPFHw — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) November 8, 2025

Just when you most doubt the Right and Left can ever work together, some random Twitter/X users send an SOS to people with real influence, and show us it's possible.

Also @jarvis_best this @damintoell says he is the most "consequential man" on the internet today. Are you going to let him take the lead away from you or what? — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 8, 2025

Did we mention that Nancy Mace is simply just fun, too?

I created Damin in a lab and I can put him right back where he belongs any time I want — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 8, 2025

Things are getting back to normal.

“Yeah and so then a Mayo Enthusiast on X got President Donald Trump to….”



- Me getting dragged away to an insane asylum in 2005. — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 8, 2025

Strange times indeed.

