Senator Lindsey Graham Gets Tough Against Kristen Welker on Trump DOJ and We’re...
Dem Mark Kelly Says Kamala Harris Is an ‘Incredibly Strong’ Presidential Candidate for...
Mehdi Hasan's Hypocrisy Hits New Heights: Decries 'Gaza Genocide' While Ignoring Hamas' At...
VIP
Shattering the Lie: The American Dream Is Alive and Kicking for Those Who...
Scott Jennings Slams Dems: Backing Boys in Girls' Locker Rooms Proves You're Too...
Attack of the Theater Kids: Leftist Cosplayers 'Storm' Illinois ICE Facility ... and...
Billionaire's Backtrack: Benioff's Leftist Funding Fuels San Francisco Chaos, Begs Trump f...
Hello New Jersey: Another Democrat Wishing Death on a Republican Must Be a...
Left Caught Lying Again: Fake ICE Video Exposed as Year-Old Chicago Police Arrest
Senator Kennedy’s Wild Plan: Trap Thune & Schumer with Katie Porter’s Crazy to...
Political ‘Pastor’ John Pavlovitz Unveils Plan to Paint Targets on ICE Agents and...
@NRA Reasons Why 'Trust in the Media Has Collapsed to Single Digits Among...
Dem Kamala Harris Says the DOJ Can No Longer Be Trusted Since Justice...
'He Pretends Not to Understand': The Speaker of the House Blasts the Senate...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on October 13, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Welcome to Monday morning, friends. It's the day we love to hate because it kicks off the insanity for the week ahead.

It's okay, though, because we're going to laugh our way through it with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X in the past week.

Advertisement

Let's do this!

We feel this in our souls … especially on Monday morning.

It really was the ideal way to cope with Mondays. 😂

LOL, now there's an idea for Halloween.

The screech! 😂

HA! We always wondered what became of Clippy.

Every GenXer knows what that tastes like. 😂

LOL! They are really good at kicking those balls.

Every. Single. Time.

'Go poop in a field with the other buffalo.'

LOLOLOL!

Bwahaha!

Recommended

Senator Lindsey Graham Gets Tough Against Kristen Welker on Trump DOJ and We’re As Surprised As You Are!
Warren Squire
Advertisement

True story.

Please! Marco's had enough! 😂

Now we really want to try this! 😂

This Dave Ramsey meme took off this week, and it was great.

Perfect. LOL.

HAHA! She's dying.

You know you all tried to sing it, at least in your minds. 😂

Nah, if that's how it worked, you wouldn't need to pre-rinse.

'That's a happy elimination right there.' We are also now deceased. 💀

Advertisement

HAHA. That's good.

IT'S ALL PIGS! 😂

In our defense, that probably needs to be blessed more than most meals.

Sherman is simply demonstrating what Monday morning feels like. 😂

Now THAT is a messed-up dad joke!

That's how we feel on Mondays.

Cats. 😂

Ouch. That one hits too close to home.

Whoa, whoa, WHOA! Back off now! 😂

Advertisement

The resemblance is uncanny.

It's time to cut back on the McDonald's fries, Dave.

LOLOLOL!

Look, if you have to be at work, at least enjoy it.

Been there. Done that. 😂

Better than a night out at the theater …

We'll keep our intrusive thoughts to ourselves on this one.

Great work, guys!

Let's journey back in time this week to a bit of improv comedy by the great Chris Farley.

(Language Warning)

Advertisement

Man, we miss that guy! 😂

We're not sure what your Monday has in store for you, but hopefully it's not worse than the guy who has to test the death trap slide at the local playground. 😂

That's all she wrote, folks. It's time to get to it. Hopefully, we're all amped up on some good morning humor to carry us through the day … or lunch time … or at least through the first worthless meeting of the day. Meet y'all back here next week to do it again!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator Lindsey Graham Gets Tough Against Kristen Welker on Trump DOJ and We’re As Surprised As You Are!
Warren Squire
Attack of the Theater Kids: Leftist Cosplayers 'Storm' Illinois ICE Facility ... and We Got Nothin'
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Slams Dems: Backing Boys in Girls' Locker Rooms Proves You're Too Nutty to Lead
justmindy
That's How It's Done: Pam Bondi Shows the RIGHT Way to Respond to Satire (Even Lame Satire from SNL)
Grateful Calvin
Dem Mark Kelly Says Kamala Harris Is an ‘Incredibly Strong’ Presidential Candidate for 2028
Warren Squire
Left Caught Lying Again: Fake ICE Video Exposed as Year-Old Chicago Police Arrest
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Senator Lindsey Graham Gets Tough Against Kristen Welker on Trump DOJ and We’re As Surprised As You Are! Warren Squire
Advertisement