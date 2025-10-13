Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome to Monday morning, friends. It's the day we love to hate because it kicks off the insanity for the week ahead.

It's okay, though, because we're going to laugh our way through it with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X in the past week.

Advertisement

Let's do this!

We feel this in our souls … especially on Monday morning.

It really was the ideal way to cope with Mondays. 😂

Do you like my jacked-o’-lantern? pic.twitter.com/O0adj7vXKj — SweetDee (@RealUnsweetDee) October 6, 2025

LOL, now there's an idea for Halloween.

The screech! 😂

HA! We always wondered what became of Clippy.

Every GenXer knows what that tastes like. 😂

When I hear this song, I know something’s about to go down pic.twitter.com/7RhXKlSgR4 — Dead End King (@deadend_king) October 5, 2025

LOL! They are really good at kicking those balls.

Every. Single. Time.

'Go poop in a field with the other buffalo.'

LOLOLOL!

Bro this can't be real 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CfqIZu322a — Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) October 7, 2025

Bwahaha!

Back in my day, when athletes took a knee…they took a knee! pic.twitter.com/h6GupVHOtC — Shannon Hill (@ShannonMFHill) October 10, 2025

True story.

Please! Marco's had enough! 😂

Now we really want to try this! 😂

So you just ordered 12 cassettes and it only cost you a penny?



Thats right, Dave



And how many did buy after that?



Well that’s why I’m calling… pic.twitter.com/oIEYq7iIL6 — DaveMedia_INK (@DaveMedia_LNK) October 9, 2025

This Dave Ramsey meme took off this week, and it was great.

“So, the Devil promised you a fiddle made of gold.”



“Thats right.”



“But you had to wager your eternal soul?”



“Correct.”



“In a fiddlin’ contest.”



“Yes.”



“Against the devil.”



“Uh huh.” pic.twitter.com/k2fgyroHHf — bendell werry 🌲 (@bendellwerry) October 8, 2025

Perfect. LOL.

HAHA! She's dying.

You know you all tried to sing it, at least in your minds. 😂

Nah, if that's how it worked, you wouldn't need to pre-rinse.

'That's a happy elimination right there.' We are also now deceased. 💀

Advertisement

HAHA. That's good.

DON’T GO IN THE OCEANS https://t.co/lE4eEDHeOF — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) October 12, 2025

IT'S ALL PIGS! 😂

In our defense, that probably needs to be blessed more than most meals.

If Sherman’s plight isn’t a metaphor for life in 2025 I dunno what is 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vd63HUGR43 — South Dallas Foodie (@SouthDallasFood) October 9, 2025

Sherman is simply demonstrating what Monday morning feels like. 😂

Now THAT is a messed-up dad joke!

Dogs waking up from anesthesia is the funniest thing you'll see todaypic.twitter.com/7MiRRCH2zb — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 6, 2025

That's how we feel on Mondays.

Greedy cats pic.twitter.com/B8nBN2gRcL — We don't deserve cats 😺 (@catsareblessing) October 13, 2025

Cats. 😂

Ouch. That one hits too close to home.

Whoa, whoa, WHOA! Back off now! 😂

That’s exactly him pic.twitter.com/APGcX4Eoul — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) October 10, 2025

Advertisement

The resemblance is uncanny.

Hello Dave. You should get involved with MAHA. 👋 pic.twitter.com/OFu3fFCOKq — Cloud (@cloud1a7) October 12, 2025

It's time to cut back on the McDonald's fries, Dave.

LOLOLOL!

I'm convinced that construction workers are the funniest people 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BbuOTGTtoz — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) October 11, 2025

Look, if you have to be at work, at least enjoy it.

Been there. Done that. 😂

Best answer ever on family feud ! And … she wins it with that 🔥😜😳😳😳🤣🤭😂 pic.twitter.com/qcw324YoKD — Lou 💙 (@louisedbegin) October 10, 2025

Better than a night out at the theater …

We'll keep our intrusive thoughts to ourselves on this one.

Thank you Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron, for your tireless efforts making this ceasefire possible 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OH5O1FIWkY — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 12, 2025

Great work, guys!

Let's journey back in time this week to a bit of improv comedy by the great Chris Farley.

(Language Warning)

Chris Farley took a camcorder to a mall in the '90s to teach guys how to flirt with women. So good pic.twitter.com/sDZsCIhZsK — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) October 9, 2025

Advertisement

Man, we miss that guy! 😂

I wish I could time travel so I could watch this for the first time again pic.twitter.com/n5RvOPlM43 — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) October 11, 2025

We're not sure what your Monday has in store for you, but hopefully it's not worse than the guy who has to test the death trap slide at the local playground. 😂

That's all she wrote, folks. It's time to get to it. Hopefully, we're all amped up on some good morning humor to carry us through the day … or lunch time … or at least through the first worthless meeting of the day. Meet y'all back here next week to do it again!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.