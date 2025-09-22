Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well … It's just another manic Monday. We wish it were Sunday. If you're already singing along, congratulations - you're old!
Just kidding. Not about that Monday part. It is Monday, which means we all need to work together to get this week started on the best foot possible.
We do that around these parts by sharing the best memes, video clips, and jokes we can find on Twitter/X with you, our awesome Twitchy readers.
Let's go! We've got a … Monday to save!
Every day this week has felt like Monday— Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) September 19, 2025
Boy, isn't that the truth!
It was a long and rough week. Here's to hoping things are looking up!
(Language Warning.)
🤣🤣🤣 Chappelle is hilarious. This is a very funny clip. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/MkOYDIZkTK— Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) September 15, 2025
Dave Chappelle is always good for some laughs on a Monday morning. AH! AH! AH!
September 15, 2025
LOL! This is definitely how we feel on Monday morning.
That was a clean move🔥🤘😎 pic.twitter.com/ez7RID6lse— TB1™️ 🇺🇲 (@TB1Kinobe) September 15, 2025
We watched that SO many times. 😂
According to the BMI chart, I am too short.— Bren (@Bren__xoxo) September 15, 2025
🤣
Well, there's our problem! LOL.
(Language Warning.)
I don’t care who you are. This is funny. pic.twitter.com/mV0oVWkheU— Bigfoots Vlog (@Bigfootsvlog) September 15, 2025
That's good. 😂
A rare photo of my parents on their way to school pic.twitter.com/cNe3E7ZMws— Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) September 15, 2025
True story. Ha!
Love these 2 😆😚 pic.twitter.com/9wNwuGv0g8— Moody_Driver©️™️ 🚏 🚍 (@N0TINSERVICE) September 21, 2025
Guys being guys!
September 15, 2025
Now we're even more stressed! 😂
Funniest video ever produced pic.twitter.com/YSrlvjQelI— X Media Host (@jhayflanagan) September 15, 2025
LOLOLOL! It's funny because it's true.
I remember this experience😬😢 pic.twitter.com/8TyrnohayX— I am Ken (@Ikennect) September 15, 2025
There is so much about this that the younger folks probably won't even believe us if we tell them.
She looked just like you.., pic.twitter.com/Bm8IdLurZY— Rare 🇺🇸 (@RareImagery) September 19, 2025
These two are so funny! 😂
The next ABC corespondents dinner group photo: https://t.co/ZcnFkYPTpb pic.twitter.com/ZJgZCEc8Qb— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 17, 2025
Wow, ABC had themselves a week, didn't they?
Hey, in a complete surprise, Jimmy Kimmel finally made us laugh.
September 18, 2025
HAHA! Goodbye, Jimmy.
Yeah, we know, he'll probably be back, but we're going to enjoy it while we can.
Just found out I lost my job. I was the guy at Jimmy Kimmel Live who made sure the monologue didn’t have any jokes in it.— Magills (@magills_) September 18, 2025
Bwahaha!
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pEzVEPtP4I— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) September 18, 2025
President Trump was working at McDonald's a year ago, and now he's President of the United States.
LEARN TO CODE… pic.twitter.com/OuK7KBC50V— @amuse (@amuse) September 19, 2025
Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert might have to take over Trump's former shift. 😂
Democrats last month - "Who will pick our crops?"— APOCTOZ (@Apoctoz) September 17, 2025
Democrats this month - pic.twitter.com/uQk7hOmOBu
There's a job he can have!
One Twitter/X user who was especially salty about Jimmy Kimmel (yes, that person exists) commented that the firing 'just created a million Jimmy Kimmels'. The memers, of course, were on top of that one.
“You’ve just created a million Jimmy Kimmels” https://t.co/Amzt4s1ulO pic.twitter.com/bgOHSfqymi— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 20, 2025
LOL. Jimmy Blackface Kimmel should have been canceled years ago, by modern Democrat standards.
https://t.co/UQfAyutEnQ pic.twitter.com/tJho2VqTgp— Silent Memejority (@memejority) September 18, 2025
It's time for Marco to step up! 😂
<She takes out her red sharpie and crosses “Jimmy Kimmel” off her list>— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 17, 2025
<She smiles and turns the page> https://t.co/TGS21xQrVR pic.twitter.com/eK2eVhzLcM
HAHAHA!
Legally Blonde + A Few Good Men = perfection 👏 pic.twitter.com/BGlh80QgQJ— Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) July 8, 2025
We loved this. It just works.
September 16, 2025
LOLOLOL! Harsh.
We, of course, said goodbye to Charlie Kirk this week. There was a light moment from Don Jr. that was so good.
Don Jr.'s impression of his dad is spot on. 😆 pic.twitter.com/5ZoXLNVBcX— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 21, 2025
It was so funny. Possibly the funniest impression we've ever seen. That's what people are saying. Believe us.
You could tell President Trump enjoyed it, too.
Good morning 😊 pic.twitter.com/igcHKLcnZ8— Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) September 16, 2025
That guy had a rough Monday morning. 😂
When the comments are better than the post… pic.twitter.com/hkQ01jPOJS— Playteaux (@Playteaux1) September 22, 2025
Guys, we were cracking up at that one! 😂😂😂
I was 5 years old when a bear told me I'm the only one who can prevent forest fires.— Bren (@Bren__xoxo) September 17, 2025
It's been quite a burden.
🤣
LOL. Nice.
(Language Warning.)
It’s funny because it’s true 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RRVfvxUECT— G-PA INDY (@GPAIndiana) September 21, 2025
Isn't that the truth?!
Good morning X pic.twitter.com/wTpvwjXFVR— MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) September 18, 2025
Hey, that guy looks familiar! 😂🐵
September 18, 2025
And there's the dad joke you've been waiting for. Yowza.
Gym teachers today v Gym teachers when I was in high school pic.twitter.com/9BuL6aSH8d— Sam Rogers (@RealSamRogers) September 19, 2025
LOL. Exactly.
September 21, 2025
Bwahaha! 'Baby Ruth!'
Good morning 😊 pic.twitter.com/B52ka4KlU1— Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) September 19, 2025
That's the server you want!
How do you like my hair style? pic.twitter.com/07dPSe23oh— Rare 🇺🇸 (@RareImagery) July 17, 2025
What did they do to those poor dogs!
September 20, 2025
LOL.
I am deceased 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/v0x00cXGog— Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) September 21, 2025
Spot on! 😂
He’s very good!😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vtmL48TpPM— Papageorgio (@gecffmn) September 21, 2025
HAHA! What a fun family. We love it.
For our classic comedy clip this week, we're going with this scene from Pet Detective, a movie that couldn't be made today.
https://t.co/45WRrgK0TD pic.twitter.com/HhHzHhVtbA— Magills (@magills_) September 18, 2025
Finkle is Einhorn! 😂
September 21, 2025
Hopefully, your Monday is so tame you don't need to use any of those swear words, eh?
It's time for us to get going and for you to do whatever you have to do on your Monday morning. Thanks for sharing some laughs with us. Let's do it again next week!
Until we meme again …
