Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well … It's just another manic Monday. We wish it were Sunday. If you're already singing along, congratulations - you're old!

Just kidding. Not about that Monday part. It is Monday, which means we all need to work together to get this week started on the best foot possible.

We do that around these parts by sharing the best memes, video clips, and jokes we can find on Twitter/X with you, our awesome Twitchy readers.

Let's go! We've got a … Monday to save!

Every day this week has felt like Monday — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) September 19, 2025

Boy, isn't that the truth!

It was a long and rough week. Here's to hoping things are looking up!

(Language Warning.)

🤣🤣🤣 Chappelle is hilarious. This is a very funny clip. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/MkOYDIZkTK — Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) September 15, 2025

Dave Chappelle is always good for some laughs on a Monday morning. AH! AH! AH!

LOL! This is definitely how we feel on Monday morning.

We watched that SO many times. 😂

According to the BMI chart, I am too short.



🤣 — Bren (@Bren__xoxo) September 15, 2025

Well, there's our problem! LOL.

(Language Warning.)

I don’t care who you are. This is funny. pic.twitter.com/mV0oVWkheU — Bigfoots Vlog (@Bigfootsvlog) September 15, 2025

That's good. 😂

A rare photo of my parents on their way to school pic.twitter.com/cNe3E7ZMws — Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) September 15, 2025

True story. Ha!

Guys being guys!

Now we're even more stressed! 😂

Funniest video ever produced pic.twitter.com/YSrlvjQelI — X Media Host (@jhayflanagan) September 15, 2025

LOLOLOL! It's funny because it's true.

I remember this experience😬😢 pic.twitter.com/8TyrnohayX — I am Ken (@Ikennect) September 15, 2025

There is so much about this that the younger folks probably won't even believe us if we tell them.

She looked just like you.., pic.twitter.com/Bm8IdLurZY — Rare 🇺🇸 (@RareImagery) September 19, 2025

These two are so funny! 😂

The next ABC corespondents dinner group photo: https://t.co/ZcnFkYPTpb pic.twitter.com/ZJgZCEc8Qb — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 17, 2025

Wow, ABC had themselves a week, didn't they?

Hey, in a complete surprise, Jimmy Kimmel finally made us laugh.

HAHA! Goodbye, Jimmy.

Yeah, we know, he'll probably be back, but we're going to enjoy it while we can.

Just found out I lost my job. I was the guy at Jimmy Kimmel Live who made sure the monologue didn’t have any jokes in it. — Magills (@magills_) September 18, 2025

Bwahaha!

President Trump was working at McDonald's a year ago, and now he's President of the United States.

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert might have to take over Trump's former shift. 😂

Democrats last month - "Who will pick our crops?"

Democrats this month - pic.twitter.com/uQk7hOmOBu — APOCTOZ (@Apoctoz) September 17, 2025

There's a job he can have!

One Twitter/X user who was especially salty about Jimmy Kimmel (yes, that person exists) commented that the firing 'just created a million Jimmy Kimmels'. The memers, of course, were on top of that one.

LOL. Jimmy Blackface Kimmel should have been canceled years ago, by modern Democrat standards.

It's time for Marco to step up! 😂

<She takes out her red sharpie and crosses “Jimmy Kimmel” off her list>



<She smiles and turns the page> https://t.co/TGS21xQrVR pic.twitter.com/eK2eVhzLcM — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 17, 2025

HAHAHA!

Legally Blonde + A Few Good Men = perfection 👏 pic.twitter.com/BGlh80QgQJ — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) July 8, 2025

We loved this. It just works.

LOLOLOL! Harsh.

We, of course, said goodbye to Charlie Kirk this week. There was a light moment from Don Jr. that was so good.

Don Jr.'s impression of his dad is spot on. 😆 pic.twitter.com/5ZoXLNVBcX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 21, 2025

It was so funny. Possibly the funniest impression we've ever seen. That's what people are saying. Believe us.

You could tell President Trump enjoyed it, too.

Good morning 😊 pic.twitter.com/igcHKLcnZ8 — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) September 16, 2025

That guy had a rough Monday morning. 😂

When the comments are better than the post… pic.twitter.com/hkQ01jPOJS — Playteaux (@Playteaux1) September 22, 2025

Guys, we were cracking up at that one! 😂😂😂

I was 5 years old when a bear told me I'm the only one who can prevent forest fires.



It's been quite a burden.



🤣 — Bren (@Bren__xoxo) September 17, 2025

LOL. Nice.

(Language Warning.)

Isn't that the truth?!

Hey, that guy looks familiar! 😂🐵

And there's the dad joke you've been waiting for. Yowza.

Gym teachers today v Gym teachers when I was in high school pic.twitter.com/9BuL6aSH8d — Sam Rogers (@RealSamRogers) September 19, 2025

LOL. Exactly.

Bwahaha! 'Baby Ruth!'

Good morning 😊 pic.twitter.com/B52ka4KlU1 — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) September 19, 2025

That's the server you want!

How do you like my hair style? pic.twitter.com/07dPSe23oh — Rare 🇺🇸 (@RareImagery) July 17, 2025

What did they do to those poor dogs!

LOL.

I am deceased 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/v0x00cXGog — Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) September 21, 2025

Spot on! 😂

HAHA! What a fun family. We love it.

For our classic comedy clip this week, we're going with this scene from Pet Detective, a movie that couldn't be made today.

Finkle is Einhorn! 😂

Hopefully, your Monday is so tame you don't need to use any of those swear words, eh?

It's time for us to get going and for you to do whatever you have to do on your Monday morning. Thanks for sharing some laughs with us. Let's do it again next week!

Until we meme again …

