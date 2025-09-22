Hyperbolic Huffpost Calls Charlie Kirk Memorial Service a ‘RAGEFEST’ With a ‘TRUMP HATE...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on September 22, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Well … It's just another manic Monday. We wish it were Sunday. If you're already singing along, congratulations - you're old!

Just kidding. Not about that Monday part. It is Monday, which means we all need to work together to get this week started on the best foot possible.

We do that around these parts by sharing the best memes, video clips, and jokes we can find on Twitter/X with you, our awesome Twitchy readers.

Let's go! We've got a … Monday to save!

Boy, isn't that the truth!

It was a long and rough week. Here's to hoping things are looking up!

(Language Warning.)

Dave Chappelle is always good for some laughs on a Monday morning. AH! AH! AH!

LOL! This is definitely how we feel on Monday morning.

We watched that SO many times. 😂

Well, there's our problem! LOL.

(Language Warning.)

That's good. 😂

True story. Ha!

Guys being guys!

Now we're even more stressed! 😂

LOLOLOL! It's funny because it's true.

There is so much about this that the younger folks probably won't even believe us if we tell them.

These two are so funny! 😂

Wow, ABC had themselves a week, didn't they?

Hey, in a complete surprise, Jimmy Kimmel finally made us laugh.

HAHA! Goodbye, Jimmy.

Yeah, we know, he'll probably be back, but we're going to enjoy it while we can.

Bwahaha!

President Trump was working at McDonald's a year ago, and now he's President of the United States.

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert might have to take over Trump's former shift. 😂

There's a job he can have!

One Twitter/X user who was especially salty about Jimmy Kimmel (yes, that person exists) commented that the firing 'just created a million Jimmy Kimmels'. The memers, of course, were on top of that one.

LOL. Jimmy Blackface Kimmel should have been canceled years ago, by modern Democrat standards.

It's time for Marco to step up! 😂

HAHAHA!

We loved this. It just works.

LOLOLOL! Harsh.

We, of course, said goodbye to Charlie Kirk this week. There was a light moment from Don Jr. that was so good.

It was so funny. Possibly the funniest impression we've ever seen. That's what people are saying. Believe us.

You could tell President Trump enjoyed it, too.

That guy had a rough Monday morning. 😂

Guys, we were cracking up at that one! 😂😂😂

LOL. Nice.

(Language Warning.)

Isn't that the truth?!

Hey, that guy looks familiar! 😂🐵

And there's the dad joke you've been waiting for. Yowza.

LOL. Exactly.

Bwahaha! 'Baby Ruth!'

That's the server you want!

What did they do to those poor dogs!

LOL.

Spot on! 😂

HAHA! What a fun family. We love it.

For our classic comedy clip this week, we're going with this scene from Pet Detective, a movie that couldn't be made today.

Finkle is Einhorn! 😂

Hopefully, your Monday is so tame you don't need to use any of those swear words, eh?

It's time for us to get going and for you to do whatever you have to do on your Monday morning. Thanks for sharing some laughs with us. Let's do it again next week!

Until we meme again …

