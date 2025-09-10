Déjà Ewww: Dem Eric Swalwell Has Prescripted Lines to Go Along with His...
Businessman Offering Fifty $10,000 Grants for Artists to Paint Iryna Zarutska Murals in...
SICK: Tariq Nasheed Weighs In on the NC Subway Murder With Conspiratorial Nonsense
A Video Meme-Maker Has Declared the Phillies Ball-Snatcher ‘The Most Karen Woman in...
VIP
White People Value Pets Over Black People Because of 'Colonial Memory'
Canadian City Bans Security Cams That Can See Past Your Property
UK Home Secretary Says White Males Holding English Flag Are ‘Bad People’
VIP
Americans at the Breaking Point: Frustration and Fatigue in a Divided Nation
Former UN Stooge Posts Video of 'Drone Strike' on Thunberg's Ship, Says 'Draw...
Illegals Barricade Rooftop to Evade Border Patrol as Cronies Slash CBP Tires in...
NYT Does the Norm Macdonald Meme as Gruesome Murder 'Ignites a Firestorm on...
'F. THEM. ALL.': Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on Black Lives Matter, DEI, and...
Shredded Secrets to Wedding Vows: Oliver North and Fawn Hall Tie the Knot...
Trump's Midnight Hammer Smashes Iran's Nuke Dreams for 15 Years, Leaving Haters Grasping...

WATCH: CNN Panel is Appalled by the Suggestion the Subway Murderer Should Have Been Locked Up

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on September 10, 2025
CNN

It's 'hands up, don't shoot' all over again.

Nothing unites a CNN panel better than an opportunity to rush to the aid of criminals. In this case, however, the criminal in question was not attempting to harm but instead had recently slaughtered a young woman on a Charlotte subway train.

Advertisement

That didn't stop CNN's leftist goon squad from dog-piling fellow panelist, Caroline Downey, after she suggested a man with the killer's criminal record and schizophrenia should have been institutionalized.

Team Democrat almost immediately recognized the bad-faith play Phillips and panelist Keith Boykin teed up, and they all joined in on the lie, in typical CNN fashion.

It was clear, to any honest person, that Downey was tying the killer's mental health issues to his known violent record and, in a sane society, we wouldn't allow someone like that on our streets … or subways.

Unfortunately for Downey, she wasn't surrounded by honest people, and the left-wing panelists quickly fell into their standard 4-on-1 attack pattern.

Boykin feigned astonishment, Kat Abughazaleh (a Dem congressional candidate) declared it 'completely unhinged', and Ana Navarro stepped in with the obligatory lazy 'are we going to lock up everyone with schizophrenia' argument. Abby Phillips mostly just sat back and watched the lie she crafted develop.

Recommended

A Video Meme-Maker Has Declared the Phillies Ball-Snatcher ‘The Most Karen Woman in the World’ (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The policy positions that stem from the CNN Dems and those like them are why we can't get violent criminals off our streets.

A woman was murdered in broad daylight, on video, and their kneejerk reaction is to form a shield wall around the perpetrator.

His mile-long rap sheet is fine though because 'he did actually serve time' for his violent crimes. What are you going to do? Lock him up for life?

Yes.

The only value in watching CNN at this point is to realize how far detached the Democrats and their media enablers are from common sense.

What could go wrong?

Fair point.

Advertisement

If she were dealing with honest actors, they would have said 'Look, obviously you're saying schizophrenics with a violent criminal history need to be institutionalized, but … '

So why didn't they do that? Because they're not honest, and more importantly, because they were throwing up a smokescreen to avoid airing their position, which is 'we can't just lock up mentally ill violent criminals'. They know even some of their viewers would realize that's actually the 'completely unhinged' viewpoint.

Yo … Sup?

Now that's a CNN panel we would watch.

This … is CNN.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CNN CRIME MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Video Meme-Maker Has Declared the Phillies Ball-Snatcher ‘The Most Karen Woman in the World’ (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Déjà Ewww: Dem Eric Swalwell Has Prescripted Lines to Go Along with His Women's Prescription Eyewear
Warren Squire
Illegals Barricade Rooftop to Evade Border Patrol as Cronies Slash CBP Tires in Brazen Lawbreaker Support
justmindy
SICK: Tariq Nasheed Weighs In on the NC Subway Murder With Conspiratorial Nonsense
FuzzyChimp
UK Home Secretary Says White Males Holding English Flag Are ‘Bad People’
Brett T.
Canadian City Bans Security Cams That Can See Past Your Property
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Video Meme-Maker Has Declared the Phillies Ball-Snatcher ‘The Most Karen Woman in the World’ (WATCH) Warren Squire
Advertisement