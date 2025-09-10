WATCH: CNN Panel is Appalled by the Suggestion the Subway Murderer Should Have Been Locked Up

It's 'hands up, don't shoot' all over again.

Nothing unites a CNN panel better than an opportunity to rush to the aid of criminals. In this case, however, the criminal in question was not attempting to harm but instead had recently slaughtered a young woman on a Charlotte subway train.

Advertisement

That didn't stop CNN's leftist goon squad from dog-piling fellow panelist, Caroline Downey, after she suggested a man with the killer's criminal record and schizophrenia should have been institutionalized.

NEW: CNN panel is appalled that people think Decarlos Brown Jr. should have been locked away for life, which would have prevented him from slaying Iryna Zarutska.



Abby Phillips: "He did actually serve time... He should have been locked away for life?"



Keith Boykin: "You don't… pic.twitter.com/uaJ8Xtk7ua — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 10, 2025

Team Democrat almost immediately recognized the bad-faith play Phillips and panelist Keith Boykin teed up, and they all joined in on the lie, in typical CNN fashion.

It was clear, to any honest person, that Downey was tying the killer's mental health issues to his known violent record and, in a sane society, we wouldn't allow someone like that on our streets … or subways.

People who have schizophrenia and 14 previous criminal charges, several of them violent, should definitely be locked up somewhere. https://t.co/dnq9ON0lua — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 10, 2025

Unfortunately for Downey, she wasn't surrounded by honest people, and the left-wing panelists quickly fell into their standard 4-on-1 attack pattern.

Boykin feigned astonishment, Kat Abughazaleh (a Dem congressional candidate) declared it 'completely unhinged', and Ana Navarro stepped in with the obligatory lazy 'are we going to lock up everyone with schizophrenia' argument. Abby Phillips mostly just sat back and watched the lie she crafted develop.

I feel like this Norm tweet is exactly the reaction CNN is having, Collin. pic.twitter.com/IXCLIFHshF — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 10, 2025

The policy positions that stem from the CNN Dems and those like them are why we can't get violent criminals off our streets.

A woman was murdered in broad daylight, on video, and their kneejerk reaction is to form a shield wall around the perpetrator.

They caught him 14 times and let him go. pic.twitter.com/ptPXfZ5UoB — NO CONTEXT MEME (@ssmb291_) September 10, 2025

His mile-long rap sheet is fine though because 'he did actually serve time' for his violent crimes. What are you going to do? Lock him up for life?

Yes.

This is nearly unwatchable.



Everyone knows the truth about Decarlos, even his own MOTHER knew.



CNN is trash and will remain that way with people like Abby Phillip hosting. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 10, 2025

The only value in watching CNN at this point is to realize how far detached the Democrats and their media enablers are from common sense.

Just what Illinois needs. Another whack job violent criminal enabler. pic.twitter.com/6aayLFjdfa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025

What could go wrong?

People with mental illness can thrive in society. Just look at Abby Phillip. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 10, 2025

Fair point.

She didn't communicate her point well, and the rest of the panel, as they usually do, immediately went to "gotcha" moment. — Sam Visnic (@SamVisnic) September 10, 2025

Advertisement

If she were dealing with honest actors, they would have said 'Look, obviously you're saying schizophrenics with a violent criminal history need to be institutionalized, but … '

So why didn't they do that? Because they're not honest, and more importantly, because they were throwing up a smokescreen to avoid airing their position, which is 'we can't just lock up mentally ill violent criminals'. They know even some of their viewers would realize that's actually the 'completely unhinged' viewpoint.

CNN exists for 2 audiences… progressive white ladies of a certain age and conservative Twitter posters who need easy content. https://t.co/DJhhu6bu1d — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) September 10, 2025

Yo … Sup?

Wait until they find out what I think should’ve been done with him https://t.co/fhPwnFXCdI — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 10, 2025

Now that's a CNN panel we would watch.

In this country, we don't lock people up for mental health problems. We give them shows on CNN. https://t.co/owlzFZM2PH — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 10, 2025

This … is CNN.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!