Incumbent Trump? Bulwark Writers ROASTED for Fawning Over Democrats' Convention Deceit

Bulwarkers … or bull workers depending on your perspective … Sam Stein and Marc Caputo penned a piece dissecting the Harris campaign's obvious attempt to whitewash the Vice President's partnership with Joe Biden, as they presided over the past three and half years of failed policies.

According to the 'journalists', the Democrats turned Donald Trump into the incumbent.

NEW: Dems spent four days in Chicago castigating, belittling, and demonizing Donald Trump.



And then they did something even more vicious: They turned him into the incumbent.https://t.co/1k4uTpklbc — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 23, 2024

They are correct in that the Democrats are trying to pretend Kamala Harris has no record as VP. Heck, they recently ignited a full-on media blitz claiming she was never tasked by Joe Biden with dealing with the border problem, as if we all have Biden-level memory faculties. We watched it happen.

The giant gaping sucking hole the Bulwarkians ignore is that these kinds of lies are only possible if journalists such as themselves help promote the narrative.

With the medias help. — e-beth (@ebeth360) August 23, 2024

That's really the only way a political campaign can push such blatant lies on the American people.

A large proportion of those whose job it is to inform the American people are instead committed to deceiving them in service of the Democrat Party.

Do you know of any journalists who could ask Kamala about her policies? — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 23, 2024

Bueller … Bueller … Anyone?

How did they do this? Do you feel complicit in letting them lie? — Lorien1973 (@Lorien19731) August 23, 2024

Even the reporting in the article is delivered as some far-off observer of a distant political event instead of an active campaign for the U.S. presidency where a journalist might feel obligated to … you know … inform the American people by asking Democrats and VP Harris about the sleight of hand.

'Consider not only the chaos and calamity when he was in office, but also the gravity of what has happened since he lost the last election,' Harris said in her acceptance speech, framing Trump as a shadow that never cleared even after left the White House.

But Trump has been gone, for nearly four years. Although never absent from the mouths and minds of Democrats, the man has not been running the country.

Kamala Harris, and whatever is left of Joe Biden, have.

Thankfully we have armies of reporters and fact checkers who will diligently remind voters that she is actually the incumbent and the problems she is promising to fix have developed on her watch https://t.co/f96Q0cR3nV pic.twitter.com/Yg9Hay54N7 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 23, 2024

Yeah, we're not going to hold our breath on that one.

This is on the White House webpage right now, Sam: https://t.co/BhzzgrQel7 pic.twitter.com/YzQXwJJ76Y — RBe (@RBPundit) August 23, 2024

She is the Biden-Harris administration. She can only run from that if dishonest media allows it.

This should be a reasonably simple fact check.

He's not, though. Why are you pretending to be this stupid? Or is it not an act? https://t.co/pimYA1j2OC — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 23, 2024

This is what journalism looks like when political support supersedes the mandate to inform the people.

Journalists are now just openly telling you to deny reality that Kamala Harris has been in office for 3 1/2 years https://t.co/81BatCAsdX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 23, 2024

But they're just describing the tactic, they'd likely say, while they allow Kamala Harris to continue to duck press interviews and point out that her record is directly tied to Joe Biden's.

The journos are now applauding Harris and the DNC for lying about who’s been in the White House for 4 years. https://t.co/IdANOH1ekp — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 23, 2024

The media is all-in for Kamala-Walz. The shield wall has been formed.

"forget the last 4 years" pic.twitter.com/5oB7SvOti5 — Chris Nodima 🍄 (@chrisnodima) August 23, 2024

We're not going to fall for the gaslighting.