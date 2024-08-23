WaPo Columnist Labels Doug Emhoff -- Guy Who Had an AFFAIR WITH THE...
Incumbent Trump? Bulwark Writers ROASTED for Fawning Over Democrats' Convention Deceit

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:10 PM on August 23, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Bulwarkers … or bull workers depending on your perspective … Sam Stein and Marc Caputo penned a piece dissecting the Harris campaign's obvious attempt to whitewash the Vice President's partnership with Joe Biden, as they presided over the past three and half years of failed policies.

According to the 'journalists', the Democrats turned Donald Trump into the incumbent.

They are correct in that the Democrats are trying to pretend Kamala Harris has no record as VP. Heck, they recently ignited a full-on media blitz claiming she was never tasked by Joe Biden with dealing with the border problem, as if we all have Biden-level memory faculties. We watched it happen.

The giant gaping sucking hole the Bulwarkians ignore is that these kinds of lies are only possible if journalists such as themselves help promote the narrative.

That's really the only way a political campaign can push such blatant lies on the American people.

A large proportion of those whose job it is to inform the American people are instead committed to deceiving them in service of the Democrat Party.

Bueller … Bueller … Anyone?

Even the reporting in the article is delivered as some far-off observer of a distant political event instead of an active campaign for the U.S. presidency where a journalist might feel obligated to … you know … inform the American people by asking Democrats and VP Harris about the sleight of hand.

'Consider not only the chaos and calamity when he was in office, but also the gravity of what has happened since he lost the last election,' Harris said in her acceptance speech, framing Trump as a shadow that never cleared even after left the White House.

But Trump has been gone, for nearly four years. Although never absent from the mouths and minds of Democrats, the man has not been running the country.

Kamala Harris, and whatever is left of Joe Biden, have.

Yeah, we're not going to hold our breath on that one.

She is the Biden-Harris administration. She can only run from that if dishonest media allows it.

This should be a reasonably simple fact check.

This is what journalism looks like when political support supersedes the mandate to inform the people.

But they're just describing the tactic, they'd likely say, while they allow Kamala Harris to continue to duck press interviews and point out that her record is directly tied to Joe Biden's.

The media is all-in for Kamala-Walz. The shield wall has been formed.

We're not going to fall for the gaslighting.

