Just for Fun: Twitter/X Is Overrun With 'Wifejak' Memes and LOL

The Wifejak meme depicts the 'normal' wife along with stereotypical things she might say.
Twitter/X recently experienced a deluge of the meme and men and women alike poked fun at those everyday situations that seemed all-too-familiar to many.
We've collected some of our favorites here.
My car is making funny sounds. Can I borrow your car? pic.twitter.com/PADQ7Fv4l5— e-beth (@ebeth360) April 12, 2024
Yep. Yep. Yep.
You’re not drinking are you? Remember we’re going to the farmers market at 8 AM pic.twitter.com/YgKFPgsKaa— Daniel (@growing_daniel) April 13, 2024
LOL.
“What time did you end up coming to bed last night” pic.twitter.com/WwUb2Y1pfk— Seasonal Clickfarm Worker (@ClickingSeason) April 12, 2024
This one's a setup to be judged. Just saying.
I have nothing to wear. pic.twitter.com/xm3nrxyMB7— e-beth (@ebeth360) April 12, 2024
Exactly!
I know the Masters is on this weekend, but I thought we could start on my list of outdoor home improvements pic.twitter.com/ZSGOPkLMNn— e-beth (@ebeth360) April 12, 2024
Some of you men are nodding furiously at this one.
"Careful, that car in front of you is hitting the brakes!" pic.twitter.com/65NX4gN4zX— Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) April 12, 2024
Ha!
"I don't care where we eat" https://t.co/l53vKkVx5Z pic.twitter.com/dwPb8DoGmo— strallweat (@strallweat) April 11, 2024
She cares. We all know she cares.
"Could you grab me the purple socks from the drawer? They're easy to spot; they're the purple socks... Not those purple socks!" pic.twitter.com/asr06ozYNo— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 12, 2024
To be fair, men and women can have wildly different understandings of what 'purple' means.
No, I don’t think 10 pillows is excessive, why do you ask? pic.twitter.com/2IKWw6bR7C— e-beth (@ebeth360) April 12, 2024
So. Many. Pillows.
Nothings the matter, I’m fine https://t.co/PjP6fySYyD pic.twitter.com/8Bfw5k11If— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 11, 2024
Translation: Prepare to die.
(while you’re telling a story)— Jeremy Stamper 🇺🇦 (e/acc) (@jeremymstamper) April 12, 2024
“Actually it was last Tuesday, not last Wednesday” pic.twitter.com/oQsG5Lj71i
LOL!
“you’re going dressed like that?” https://t.co/gGWPXkX1DM pic.twitter.com/nMbw0gFUNy— 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) April 11, 2024
Why not just say, 'You need to change'?
It’s in there, look again. Right side door second shelf next to the ketchup. pic.twitter.com/dL4IvaTBts— littlebillie (@littlebillie) April 12, 2024
She knows. She always knows.
“It’s my birthday week but I don’t want you to go to any trouble.” pic.twitter.com/wILXUwvshX— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 12, 2024
Do not screw this up, guys.
“That’s not funny” pic.twitter.com/o1tYte5bTM— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) April 12, 2024
It was definitely funny.
“I didn’t order what I wanted” https://t.co/9vUMm97lLH pic.twitter.com/gtEOybHFrV— 🇻🇦Gio's Content Minded Corner🎨👁🌲📉 (@giantgio) April 10, 2024
LOLOLOL!
“Look at what I got the kids today. And it was basically free. I used the gift cards from that stuff I returned.” pic.twitter.com/EjlXEqkQb2— malmesburyman (@malmesburyman) April 11, 2024
Saving money … yep.
“I just threw 30 cardboard boxes into the garage.” pic.twitter.com/9nxhcskFYI— Cimmerian Pervert (@cimmerian_v) April 10, 2024
This one could easily be flipped to men: 'I'm gonna go out and burn those boxes.'
“Something clogged up the shower” pic.twitter.com/6Op1nza5nX— It’s Sowell Goodman!! (@BettrCallSowell) April 12, 2024
'Something' … You're going to be able to donate what she put in there to Locks of Love.
"oh, look, the last ripe peach! i'll save it for the kids, they love peaches so much!" https://t.co/bpvFTykEgG pic.twitter.com/77F2028BYv— batu (@qtomris) April 12, 2024
They do do that. Moms rock.
April 13, 2024
Bwahaha!
does anyone know what this meme is supposed to mean pic.twitter.com/WGAhaJnGXg— Mariè (@p8stie) April 12, 2024
That is amazing! 💀💀💀
This belongs in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/UjW9lEKFtm— 𝕸𝖆𝖈𝖎𝖓𝖙𝖔𝖘𝖍 (@DonMacint0sh) April 12, 2024
Yes. Yes, it does.
