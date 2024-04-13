Just for Fun: Twitter/X Is Overrun With 'Wifejak' Memes and LOL

Biden Administration Makes EVERYONE Mad With News of $300 MILLION for DHS, Illegal...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:00 AM on April 13, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

The Wifejak meme depicts the 'normal' wife along with stereotypical things she might say.

Twitter/X recently experienced a deluge of the meme and men and women alike poked fun at those everyday situations that seemed all-too-familiar to many.

We've collected some of our favorites here.

Yep. Yep. Yep.

LOL.

This one's a setup to be judged. Just saying.

Exactly!

Some of you men are nodding furiously at this one.

Ha!

She cares. We all know she cares.

To be fair, men and women can have wildly different understandings of what 'purple' means.

So. Many. Pillows.

Translation: Prepare to die.

LOL!

Why not just say, 'You need to change'?

She knows. She always knows.

Do not screw this up, guys.

It was definitely funny.

LOLOLOL!

Saving money … yep.

This one could easily be flipped to men: 'I'm gonna go out and burn those boxes.'

'Something' … You're going to be able to donate what she put in there to Locks of Love.

They do do that. Moms rock.

Bwahaha!

That is amazing! 💀💀💀

Yes. Yes, it does.

Tags: FUNNY MEME MEMES WIFE

