Just for Fun: Twitter/X Is Overrun With 'Wifejak' Memes and LOL

The Wifejak meme depicts the 'normal' wife along with stereotypical things she might say.

Twitter/X recently experienced a deluge of the meme and men and women alike poked fun at those everyday situations that seemed all-too-familiar to many.

We've collected some of our favorites here.

My car is making funny sounds. Can I borrow your car? pic.twitter.com/PADQ7Fv4l5 — e-beth (@ebeth360) April 12, 2024

Yep. Yep. Yep.

You’re not drinking are you? Remember we’re going to the farmers market at 8 AM pic.twitter.com/YgKFPgsKaa — Daniel (@growing_daniel) April 13, 2024

LOL.

“What time did you end up coming to bed last night” pic.twitter.com/WwUb2Y1pfk — Seasonal Clickfarm Worker (@ClickingSeason) April 12, 2024

This one's a setup to be judged. Just saying.

Exactly!

I know the Masters is on this weekend, but I thought we could start on my list of outdoor home improvements pic.twitter.com/ZSGOPkLMNn — e-beth (@ebeth360) April 12, 2024

Some of you men are nodding furiously at this one.

"Careful, that car in front of you is hitting the brakes!" pic.twitter.com/65NX4gN4zX — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) April 12, 2024

Ha!

She cares. We all know she cares.

"Could you grab me the purple socks from the drawer? They're easy to spot; they're the purple socks... Not those purple socks!" pic.twitter.com/asr06ozYNo — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 12, 2024

To be fair, men and women can have wildly different understandings of what 'purple' means.

No, I don’t think 10 pillows is excessive, why do you ask? pic.twitter.com/2IKWw6bR7C — e-beth (@ebeth360) April 12, 2024

So. Many. Pillows.

Translation: Prepare to die.

(while you’re telling a story)



“Actually it was last Tuesday, not last Wednesday” pic.twitter.com/oQsG5Lj71i — Jeremy Stamper 🇺🇦 (e/acc) (@jeremymstamper) April 12, 2024

LOL!

Why not just say, 'You need to change'?

It’s in there, look again. Right side door second shelf next to the ketchup. pic.twitter.com/dL4IvaTBts — littlebillie (@littlebillie) April 12, 2024

She knows. She always knows.

“It’s my birthday week but I don’t want you to go to any trouble.” pic.twitter.com/wILXUwvshX — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 12, 2024

Do not screw this up, guys.

It was definitely funny.

LOLOLOL!

“Look at what I got the kids today. And it was basically free. I used the gift cards from that stuff I returned.” pic.twitter.com/EjlXEqkQb2 — malmesburyman (@malmesburyman) April 11, 2024

Saving money … yep.

“I just threw 30 cardboard boxes into the garage.” pic.twitter.com/9nxhcskFYI — Cimmerian Pervert (@cimmerian_v) April 10, 2024

This one could easily be flipped to men: 'I'm gonna go out and burn those boxes.'

'Something' … You're going to be able to donate what she put in there to Locks of Love.

"oh, look, the last ripe peach! i'll save it for the kids, they love peaches so much!" https://t.co/bpvFTykEgG pic.twitter.com/77F2028BYv — batu (@qtomris) April 12, 2024

They do do that. Moms rock.

Bwahaha!

does anyone know what this meme is supposed to mean pic.twitter.com/WGAhaJnGXg — Mariè (@p8stie) April 12, 2024

That is amazing! 💀💀💀

This belongs in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/UjW9lEKFtm — 𝕸𝖆𝖈𝖎𝖓𝖙𝖔𝖘𝖍 (@DonMacint0sh) April 12, 2024

Yes. Yes, it does.