Biden blasted for saying 'Nobody intelligent can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore'

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:27 PM on September 02, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

If you grew up being told overpopulation would wipe out humanity through famine in the 1970's, a new ice age would turn Europe into Siberia by 2000, acid rain would kill all the life in lakes, greenhouse gases and rising seas would destroy nations by 2000, part of New York would be underwater by 2019, and the world would end by 2031 (according to renowned scientist AOC) … and you inexplicably don't believe in the coming climate apocalypse today … Joe Biden thinks you're dumb.

That's right, Joe Biden, who thinks Hunter Biden is the smartest man he knows, thinks we're the dumb ones.

Joe Biden couldn't sniff his way out of a wet paper bag if they gave him a GPS, a guide dog, and left him a scent trail from the hair of Congress members' daughters.

But, yeah, we're all unintelligent for recognizing a scam we've watched play out our entire lives.

As you might have guessed, the people of XTwitter had some thoughts for President Decency.

To be fair, most of the hurricanes through 1864 were the result of racism.

Now there's a … dare we say … intelligent idea.

He'd be thanking the people of Iowa for supporting his senate race within 30 seconds.

Shame on DeSantis for not participating in Joe Biden using Florida to push climate alarmism!

Brett T.

LOLOLOL!

Cows be like …

'Hurricane Season', you say? Big, if true.

Same, bro.

You all can tell your grandchildren stories about where you were when the first hurricane hit Florida.

It really do be like that. LOL.

Bwahaha!

Yep, we couldn't even take offense. It was just too funny.

'Hello, my fellow hurricane victims.'

Gullible target identified.

May we remind you that a man who can barely read just called you dumb? LOL.

At least we have our answer to solving extreme weather events: We just need to get rid of the Biden administration.

It's the Joe Biden playbook. He used the same tactics with COVID.

'You never let a serious crisis go to waste.' — Rahm Emanuel

Nailed it.

There's always an optimist. We need more optimists.

***

