LOL: Biden says he's gonna take your guns and gets blasted by high-capacity memes

The Gun-Grabber-In-Chief is, once again, claiming he's going to violate your Second Amendment rights. It's become such a tired election season refrain at this point that everyone just points and laughs.

It is within our power to once again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to require safe storage of guns, to end gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and to enact universal background checks. pic.twitter.com/bbfRnHK02H — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2023

We're just gonna stop you right there, Mr. President. You ain't banning squat, Jack. Got it?

That's a really cool graphic you've got there though. It'd be a real shame if something happened to it.

@MidnightMitch provided a handy template.

Yeah, this is not going to go well for you, Mr. President.

And we're off to the races! LOL.

'My butt's been wiped!'

Ha! Good times.

Fact check: True.

pic.twitter.com/0Ef4VEZ4Ty — Darth Crypto aKa Jesse Feinberg aced his LSATS (@DefNotDarth) August 13, 2023

We don't doubt it. He's definitely going to fall down the stairs and …

… fall UP the stairs. Ha!

LOL! We're reasonably certain Biden doesn't actually know the thing.

President Biden uses a fully automatic sniffer. This is not hyperbole.

HAHA!

Nice! Also, we're not quite sure Joe likes all turtles.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

C'mon, man! Everyone knows it was his! LOL.

Joe does have a track record of taking things that do not belong to him.

This guy …

We're doubtful, but we appreciate the optimism. We need more glass-half-full people these days.

WHOA! It's the rare quadruple drive-by meme assault.

Seriously … 'trunalimunumaprzure'. LOL!

Bwahaha! That creepy story about the kids at the pool should have been disqualifying. Libs didn't even care that he misgendered Corn Pop.

Accurate.

We. Are. Dead. 💀

There are some more … umm … 'pointed' memes out there as well. You can hunt those down for yourselves.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP!