LOL: Biden says he's gonna take your guns and gets blasted by high-capacity memes

The Gun-Grabber-In-Chief is, once again, claiming he's going to violate your Second Amendment rights. It's become such a tired election season refrain at this point that everyone just points and laughs.
It is within our power to once again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to require safe storage of guns, to end gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and to enact universal background checks. pic.twitter.com/bbfRnHK02H— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2023
We're just gonna stop you right there, Mr. President. You ain't banning squat, Jack. Got it?
That's a really cool graphic you've got there though. It'd be a real shame if something happened to it.
Template:— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 12, 2023
Do your worst. https://t.co/GCvY8VTYzL pic.twitter.com/IjxhcVXmKr
@MidnightMitch provided a handy template.
Yeah, this is not going to go well for you, Mr. President.
https://t.co/Xrl5uJjDxI pic.twitter.com/SIUJBly4o6— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) August 12, 2023
And we're off to the races! LOL.
August 12, 2023
Ha! Good times.
August 12, 2023
Fact check: True.
August 13, 2023
We don't doubt it. He's definitely going to fall down the stairs and …
August 12, 2023
… fall UP the stairs. Ha!
August 12, 2023
LOL! We're reasonably certain Biden doesn't actually know the thing.
August 12, 2023
President Biden uses a fully automatic sniffer. This is not hyperbole.
August 13, 2023
HAHA!
August 13, 2023
Nice! Also, we're not quite sure Joe likes all turtles.
August 13, 2023
C'mon, man! Everyone knows it was his! LOL.
August 12, 2023
Joe does have a track record of taking things that do not belong to him.
August 12, 2023
This guy …
August 13, 2023
We're doubtful, but we appreciate the optimism. We need more glass-half-full people these days.
August 13, 2023
WHOA! It's the rare quadruple drive-by meme assault.
Seriously … 'trunalimunumaprzure'. LOL!
August 13, 2023
Bwahaha! That creepy story about the kids at the pool should have been disqualifying. Libs didn't even care that he misgendered Corn Pop.
August 13, 2023
Accurate.
Huh 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GOGxEDYBbV— Rock Wolf (@Rock0101010) August 13, 2023
We. Are. Dead. 💀
There are some more … umm … 'pointed' memes out there as well. You can hunt those down for yourselves.
***
