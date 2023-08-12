Ian GASLIGHT Millhiser: Biden's bullies are pretending there's a Hunter corruption scandal

Julie Kelly shares transcript from judge in Trump's J6 case that does NOT...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  3:11 PM on August 12, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Vox squawker, Ian Millhiser, engaged in some Herculean water-carrying, accusing Biden's critics of bullying the president by 'attacking' Hunter Biden.

You can't gaslight your way out of this one, Ian. When the President of the United States has a crackhead son who traffics in Russian hookers, engages in foreign business dealings, and had a habit of putting dear old Dad on speakerphone with his business partners, there is a corruption scandal.

Millhiser is the one pretending here.

Notice they never question whether Joe Biden bears any responsibility for the man he raised.

Poor, poor little 53-year-old child.

Having a Hunter Biden pop up during an FBI background check would be a pretty big deal for Joe Citizen, but sure, it's a non-story when you're talking about the President of the United States.

Millhiser and Vox are simply extensions of the DNC. How anyone could call himself a news man and try to blow this off is simply astounding.

