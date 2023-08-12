Ian GASLIGHT Millhiser: Biden's bullies are pretending there's a Hunter corruption scandal

Vox squawker, Ian Millhiser, engaged in some Herculean water-carrying, accusing Biden's critics of bullying the president by 'attacking' Hunter Biden.

This thing where Joe Biden's enemies are trying to humiliate him by attacking his son who struggles with addiction is really ugly. And it doesn't become less ugly because they pretend to believe that it is a corruption scandal. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 11, 2023

You can't gaslight your way out of this one, Ian. When the President of the United States has a crackhead son who traffics in Russian hookers, engages in foreign business dealings, and had a habit of putting dear old Dad on speakerphone with his business partners, there is a corruption scandal.

Millhiser is the one pretending here.

I understand that a lot of social norms are in flux right now. But one norm that I would like to keep from the pre-MAGA era is that you do not bully a man because his child's mental illness has led that child to ruin. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 11, 2023

Notice they never question whether Joe Biden bears any responsibility for the man he raised.

Poor, poor little 53-year-old child.

Having a Hunter Biden pop up during an FBI background check would be a pretty big deal for Joe Citizen, but sure, it's a non-story when you're talking about the President of the United States.

The Democrats’ position: “there’s no chance Joe Biden corruption exists unless a check written to, endorsed and deposited by Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is produced for the record. Never mind the mountains of existing evidence already produced.”



Preposterous and they know it. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) August 12, 2023

Millhiser and Vox are simply extensions of the DNC. How anyone could call himself a news man and try to blow this off is simply astounding.

Imagine being walked by Joe Biden. LOL.

OMG--he just a poor addict with 20 shell companies and 13 bank accounts to launder the bribe money paid by Russian oligarchs and the Chinese ! — mallen2023 (@mallen202311572) August 12, 2023

Right?! Hunter Biden is anything but the typical American with a drug addiction.

Nobody is attacking President Biden or Hunter for “struggling with addiction.” They are attacking them because Hunter seems to have been a bagman for a bribery scheme in which foreign interests paid millions of dollars for favors from the Vice President’s office. — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) August 12, 2023

Millhiser knows this. If Hunter Biden was simply the womanizing addict screwup son of a president, he would be the butt of some jokes and largely ignored.

Hunter Biden is an ambitious screwup who involved the Big Guy in his schemes.

Yes, poor Hunter. He's a modern day Cheech and Chong. That poor lost soul.



Lyrics to Hunter's life,



"Just a good old boys

Never meanin' no harm

Beats all you never saw

Been in trouble with the law since the day they was born." — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) August 12, 2023

LOL. This is really the tripe Ian Millhiser is trying to sell you.

Yes yes Ian, as usual, you’ve nailed it. That’s what the criticism is all about.



The addiction. — stevemur (@stevemur) August 12, 2023

Thankfully, nobody was buying it. Heck, there's no way Millhiser believes what he's peddling.

Nailed it.

Ian Millhiser, who last year tweeted a prewritten obituary for Justice Alito, sees himself in a position to lecture others on uncouth behavior. https://t.co/Rs50mNP8x2 pic.twitter.com/Lj1a5bsxx9 — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) August 12, 2023

Ouch.

Lol it’s all just a story about a father’s love. I dare you to find a more hilarious tweet.



“Please don’t pick on the 53 year old adult druggy living in the White House guys. Scoring all those sweet plea deals are hard on a man” -Vox reporter https://t.co/alD0tDyspr — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 12, 2023

You almost have to admire how little shame they have.

The thing where liberals are trying to protect Joe Biden by defending an abusive con artist who trafficked women and cheated on his taxes is really ugly. https://t.co/fZw6PYU5Qf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 12, 2023

Exactly that.

You may be completely in the bag for your political party, but you’ll never be “Hunter Biden is the victim here.” https://t.co/oaVSf6xFlZ — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) August 12, 2023

LOL.

Don Jr. is a coke-head and Baron being autistic sound familiar to you Milhouse? https://t.co/SFNvti9ODY — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) August 12, 2023

Yep, the Trump family certainly is not off-limits to these folks.

Sure, the pre-MAGA libs were less likely to use words like Nazi and fascist. They held themselves to a higher level of decorum, only daily calling us racists.

Everything is fair game now, but Ian somehow thinks he's in a position to lecture.

Imagine the reporting from Ian Millhiser if the corrupt drug addict's name was Hunter Trump.

Pretend it was DJT & Don Jr.



We all know what you would be screaming from the rooftop — Mimi (@MadMimi3) August 12, 2023

We'd probably already be past the impeachment proceedings and in the middle of the Senate trial.

LOLOLOL! Gonna need some extra gaslight up in there.

Heh. It's the instruction manual for dealing with Vox writers.

***

