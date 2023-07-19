Rebekah Jones calls Ron DeSantis an 'unhinged psychopath' while hearing voices in her head

Finally!!! The Biden administration is cutting off funding for the Wuhan Institute of...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:23 AM on July 19, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Rebekah Jones gained national fame (or infamy, depending on who you ask) for breaking the law and abusing her position within the Florida Department of Health in order to wage a political battle against Ron DeSantis's COVID reopening plan in Florida.

Jones has left quite a wake of conspiracy theories and run-ins with the law in her path, but she seems to be particularly obsessed with DeSantis these days.

She called the governor an 'unhinged psychopath' for spending his time talking about her in his recent interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

Twitter users, however, noticed one glaring problem with the tweet from Jones: DeSantis didn't mention her at all.

Like we said, Rebekah Jones has a track record of being less than truthful, and Toell smelled this one coming from a mile away.

LOL! Always wise to file away the receipts.

We here at Twitchy have also collected some receipts.

ArtistAngie

DeSantis only granted Jake Tapper 15 minutes for the interview, so surely all the content is available somewhere to prove or disprove her claim?

Individual clips were posted on Twitter by Curtis Houck, starting here:

Over 17 minutes of the interview was posted to YouTube by CNN, the audio of the entire 83-minute segment is provided on CNN's website, and the transcript of the entire segment is also available from CNN.

Guess what? DeSantis never mentions Jones.

We know. We were shocked too. LOL.

In fact, he never even comes close to mentioning Rebekah Jones. COVID is not discussed at all, except a passing comment by DeSantis that he was being attacked for his COVID response.

This definitely appears to be the case. Jones took a 17-minute interview in which she was never even alluded to and, in her head, DeSantis 'spent his time' talking about her.

Cue the psycho sound effect: 'Ree! Ree! Ree!'

The instincts of Twitter users when it comes to Jones are spot on.

Seems a bit 'unhinged' to us.

It do appear to be like that.

LOLOLOL!

O-M-G, Becky! Look at that tweet.

Exactly.

So what did actually happen?

There's definitely a smattering of unhinged psychopathy and a pinch of good old-fashioned dishonesty, but …

Twitter user Dan Goldwasser likely has the best explanation. The Fox News article referenced in the original tweet from Rebekah Jones describes the interview between Tapper and DeSantis. It also describes CNN as having been critical of DeSantis in the past, especially on the issue of COVID. It was at this point that the Fox News article mentioned Jones.

You know, she could have just watched the cip.

Our determination: Rebekah Jones can't read.

***

