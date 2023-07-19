Rebekah Jones calls Ron DeSantis an 'unhinged psychopath' while hearing voices in her head

Rebekah Jones gained national fame (or infamy, depending on who you ask) for breaking the law and abusing her position within the Florida Department of Health in order to wage a political battle against Ron DeSantis's COVID reopening plan in Florida.

Jones has left quite a wake of conspiracy theories and run-ins with the law in her path, but she seems to be particularly obsessed with DeSantis these days.

She called the governor an 'unhinged psychopath' for spending his time talking about her in his recent interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

His first CNN appearance as a candidate for president and he spent his time... talking about me.



Add this to the fraudulent campaign report listing my name on his payroll, and it's clear @rondesantis is an unhinged psychopath.https://t.co/ANfbGYSUgi — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) July 19, 2023

Twitter users, however, noticed one glaring problem with the tweet from Jones: DeSantis didn't mention her at all.

I didn’t watch the interview, but does anyone have a clip or a quote of DeSantis talking about her during it? Because even the article she linked to doesn’t say he mentioned her. pic.twitter.com/9ARjRGUhhA — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 19, 2023

Like we said, Rebekah Jones has a track record of being less than truthful, and Toell smelled this one coming from a mile away.

In case she deletes once people have seen the interview: https://t.co/YAfUusKLI4 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 19, 2023

LOL! Always wise to file away the receipts.

We here at Twitchy have also collected some receipts.

Interesting note: Tapper says DeSantis only granted him about 15 minutes for the sit down. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 18, 2023

DeSantis only granted Jake Tapper 15 minutes for the interview, so surely all the content is available somewhere to prove or disprove her claim?

What? @CurtisHouck has all the clips. He never mentioned her? — John Now at Friendster Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 19, 2023

Individual clips were posted on Twitter by Curtis Houck, starting here:

.@RonDeSantis: "This country is going down the road of criminalizing political differences & I think that is wrong. Alvin Bragg stretched a statute...to target Donald Trump...[M]y job is to restore a single standard of justice to end weaponization of these agencies" pic.twitter.com/ufilyW9DiN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 18, 2023

Over 17 minutes of the interview was posted to YouTube by CNN, the audio of the entire 83-minute segment is provided on CNN's website, and the transcript of the entire segment is also available from CNN.

Guess what? DeSantis never mentions Jones.

We know. We were shocked too. LOL.

In fact, he never even comes close to mentioning Rebekah Jones. COVID is not discussed at all, except a passing comment by DeSantis that he was being attacked for his COVID response.

DeSantis lives rent free in her head so she is the only one that actually saw it. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) July 19, 2023

This definitely appears to be the case. Jones took a 17-minute interview in which she was never even alluded to and, in her head, DeSantis 'spent his time' talking about her.

Cue the psycho sound effect: 'Ree! Ree! Ree!'

I didn't watch the DeSantis interview, but I'll go out on a limb and say that he did not, in fact, mention Rebekah Jones. https://t.co/mtgafTUBbS — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) July 19, 2023

The instincts of Twitter users when it comes to Jones are spot on.

Seems a bit 'unhinged' to us.

I’m thinking she might be a little bit cray, cray. — This Flower Stinks 🖕🇷🇺 (@TFStinks) July 19, 2023

It do appear to be like that.

To Rebekah Jones, it was the most important day of her life. To Ron DeSantis, it was a Tuesday. — Kabul Airport Guy (@KabulAirportGuy) July 19, 2023

LOLOLOL!

O-M-G, Becky! Look at that tweet.

I watched from start to finish, neither of them came close to mentioning her. — Perfectly Able (@grader64) July 19, 2023

Exactly.

So what did actually happen?

There's definitely a smattering of unhinged psychopathy and a pinch of good old-fashioned dishonesty, but …

Twitter user Dan Goldwasser likely has the best explanation. The Fox News article referenced in the original tweet from Rebekah Jones describes the interview between Tapper and DeSantis. It also describes CNN as having been critical of DeSantis in the past, especially on the issue of COVID. It was at this point that the Fox News article mentioned Jones.

You know, she could have just watched the cip.

LOL!



But seriously, the only reason Jones thinks it was about her was because she got her Google Alert for her name and saw that it was that Fox News article. She didn't read it, and she didn't watch the video. If she did, she'd know that they mention her in the context of… — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) July 19, 2023

Our determination: Rebekah Jones can't read.

***

Related:

WOW! Rebekah Jones is employed by Ron DeSantis … just not THAT Rebekah Jones

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP!