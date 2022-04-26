Now that Elon has made the deal to purchase Twitter, a portion of the world anxiously awaits the return of their favorite banned and suspended accounts. Some would say it was the suspension of the Right’s most cherished parody news account, The Babylon Bee, that was the last straw for what appeared to be an arbitrary, if not biased, reign of Twitter censorship.

All Twitter had to do was leave the Babylon Bee alone — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 25, 2022

Doesn’t everyone know you don’t mess with bees?!?

If you think you're having a bad day, spare a thought for the Twitter person who decided it was a good idea to ban the Babylon Bee — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 25, 2022

Some thought The Bee, and maybe 45, would be reinstated immediately.

@TheBabylonBee is back omg lol That took, what? Four hours lmaoooooooooooo — McFletch ☘️ (@FletchMatlock) April 25, 2022

Thus far, however, they have not actually returned.

Not for lack of campaigning from loyal fans who have suffered the loss of far too many laughs during these chaotic times.

#FreeTheBee! And anyone else that was arbitrarily, for no good reason, restricted or suspended. — Gray Wolf (@graywolf442) April 26, 2022

Needless to say, if Mr. Elon Musk is listening, a good number of his users are ready to welcome back The Bee and the countless missing accounts that used to make Twitter great.

Lizzy would like Elon to know that Jake is anxiously awaiting word that she can have her account back. He’s trying to be patient, but as you can see…the clock is ticking. #FreeLizzy #BringBackJake pic.twitter.com/6ULMs3teBZ — Dawn (@aurora_g96) April 25, 2022

Free them all! Release the rebels! End the censorship! Show us how our communications were manipulated!

Honestly, we have a lot of asks.

Hey @ElonMusk can you please stop Twitter from manually inserting topics into the Trending list since they always do that to give the false impression that certain issues are popular (when they’re not). We’re sick of the social engineers manipulating news cycles by doing that. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 25, 2022

As long as the priority is free speech, we can probably wait it out.

As soon as free speech reigns, expect to see The Bee back in fine form.

We @thebabylonbee writers are just hanging out in twitter jail, anything exciting happening on the outside? pic.twitter.com/EgwRMgIfUW — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) April 25, 2022

Their writers have had plenty of time to come up with ways to delight readers with merciless wit, after all.

