All Black Coaches Will Pay: Jemele Hill Predictably Drops a Race Card on Michigan Football's Sex Scandle

It's been a no-good, terrible, very bad week for the University of Michigan football program. Instead of preparing for a New Year's Eve game against Texas in the Citrus Bowl, the Wolverines and the university they represent are in full damage control mode.

Football took a backseat in Ann Arbor as the U of M was rocked with a sex scandal that led to the immediate firing of Head Coach Sherrone Moore.

Moore, who is married with three children, was fired with cause for having what the university described as an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore reportedly attacked woman, had stalked her for ‘months’: 911 call https://t.co/mzL3sPxGko pic.twitter.com/sc1mRE7xzo — New York Post (@nypost) December 11, 2025

To make matters worse, Moore did not take his termination well. He is facing a felony home invasion charge for allegedly breaking into the home of his now ex-mistress and threatening to kill himself in front of her because she ruined his life.

Two days after he was fired as head coach at the University of Michigan, Sherrone Moore was charged Friday in connection with the home invasion and stalking of a staff member with whom he allegedly had an "intimate relationship." CBS News’ @JerickaDuncan reports. pic.twitter.com/SP9YULnIYI — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 13, 2025

As if this wasn't bad enough, the scandal took another salacious twist when an OnlyFans model came forward with claims that the coach had also pursued her. Often texting her during games, and had offered her season tickets in exchange for her participation in a 'Foursome' to celebrate the team's last national championship victory.

An offer she says she declined.

OnlyFans model tells @outkick’s @JoeKinseyexp that Sherrone Moore offered her season tickets for a foursome with two other only fans models, DM’ed her during halftime of games. https://t.co/YpFppIiqm9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 13, 2025

Sherrone Moore will have to face the consequences of his own actions in both court and his personal life. How much damage he's done to his former team remains to be seen.

The Wolverines have already lost one player from their current recruiting class in the wake of the scandal, and that may be the tip of the iceberg.

🚨NEWS🚨 IOL Bear McWhorter has requested to be released from his signing with Michigan.



Read: https://t.co/rjKsUNtAGT pic.twitter.com/YWYsJiePai — Rivals (@Rivals) December 12, 2025

There have also been calls to fire the school's AD for his handling of the scandal. Although there's been no indication from Michigan that they intend to fire Warde Manuel.

After Sherrone Moore ‘inappropriate relationship’ that led to firing, along with past scandals, Michigan broadening inquiry into athletic department.



Now, Wolverines have decided to dig deeper into athletics. Per our @TreyWallace_ https://t.co/0rMCNW9jFG — OutKick (@Outkick) December 13, 2025

With internal investigations, recruits leaving, and the transfer portal looming, the fallout from Moore's indiscretions may cause lasting damage to the school's football program and athletic department.

Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore has a beautiful wife three kids and was handed one of the top three collage football coaching jobs in America.



He tossed it all away because he couldn't keep his hands off his hot young blonde assistant.



Why do men do this? pic.twitter.com/5PBQ79Er0T — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 11, 2025

What an insane 24 hours:



Sherrone Moore started Wednesday making $5.5 million/year with a Top 10 college football head coaching job & ended the day fired, publicly humiliated & in jail. pic.twitter.com/tT5RHo6UDP — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) December 11, 2025

Biff Poggi has been named interim HC and will attempt to hold the program together with duct tape and super glue as the team begins its search for a new head coach.

A search that former ESPN reporter and narcissistic race-baiting grifter Jemele Hill believes will exclude black coaching candidates.

Jemele Hill brings race into Sherrone Moore scandal https://t.co/HzgREgYscn pic.twitter.com/TfKqsutRsZ — New York Post (@nypost) December 12, 2025

Hill started her predictable racist rant in a thread's post where she claims that Moore, unlike many white coaches who were also involved in sex scandals and went on to coach again, has probably coached his last game.

“Though I think Sherrone Moore is a cornball, before we start painting his firing, Mel Tucker’s and Ime Udoka’s as some kind of indictment of black male coaches, let me remind you of the following names: Hugh Freeze, Bobby Petrino, Rick Pitino, Mike Price, among others,” she wrote in a post on Threads on Thursday. “The difference is in who gets a second chance to be a head coach. And you can guess who usually gets another chance.”

There's no surprise that Hill will go out of her way to inject racism where none exists, but her second-chance narrative leaves out one significant point.

None of the coaches that Hill mentions faced felony charges when they were fired.

Freeze, Petrino, Pitino and Price were all forced to resign from cherry NCAA coaching jobs over scandals — many involving affairs, harassment, boorish behavior and academic and recruiting violations — and went on to find new jobs in the college sports space. While they all are indeed white, none of them ever stood accused of stalking a staffer they’d allegedly had a relationship or showing up to their apartment with a knife and threatening to harm themselves, as is Moore’s current predicament.

We're sure the omission was just an honest oversight on Hill's part.

Aside from Jemele's overwhelming concern for Moore's coaching future, she's also very worried about the other black coaches who will undoubtedly be denied opportunities because of Moore's actions.

I’m sorry comprehension escapes you, but I didn’t say that. What I said was that Sherrone Moore’s firing is being used (by some) as some sort of example that there is a wider problem among Black coaches or as an example of why it will be harder to justify hiring Black coaches.



I… https://t.co/UjmKw47lwv — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 11, 2025

Here's the rest of her unfounded racist rant.

I find both to be a wider example of how the actions of one Black person is often used to paint all Black people with a bad brush. This doesn’t indict Black male coaches anymore than Lane Kiffin or Bobby Petrino’s actions indict white coaches. But the difference is that white coaches often get a chance to rehabilitate. Rick Pitino is seen as a redemption story. Black coaches usually don’t get that. I don’t care about Sherrone Moore. He earned whatever is coming, but unfortunately Black coaches will likely pay for what he’s done — and that isn’t right.

You'll notice that Hill fails to provide one example of a black coach who was denied a job because of the actions of another black coach.

By who?



It appears to everyone that you are making something up, so you can use your racist rhetoric, as that is the limits of your below average cognitive capacity.



Name AD's, name prominent booster members



You cannot, since they do not exist — Right Wing Populism now (@NuevoRoma01) December 12, 2025

No evidence is required when using the race card to push a narrative.

Another racebaiting supporter of continued victimhood and excuses. — Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) December 13, 2025

Well, she found a grift that works, and she's sticking with it.

Bring race into ANY and EVERY thing?



Of course, @jemelehill did.



One-trick-pony gonna one-trick-pony. — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) December 13, 2025

When they show you who they are...

This is America. Everything is racial. Or did you just meet America? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 11, 2025

'Everything is racial,' it's how Jemele sees America, but the fact is, if there were a single example of a black coach that was passed over for a job because of the actions of another black coach, she'd be the first to be screaming it from the rooftop.

She hasn't, because there isn't. The only thing that really matters in the NCAA (like all major sports) is winning. Moore replaced Harbaugh, not because he was black, but because Michigan believed he could win. His eventual replacement will be hired for the same reason, regardless of his skin color.

Sorry, Jemele, but your race card has been rejected.

