Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue has died at his home in Chevy Chase, MD. His cause of death has been announced as heart failure complicated by Parkinson's disease.

Paul Tagliabue, longtime NFL commissioner, dead at 84

Tagliabue became commissioner in 1989, taking over for Pete Rozelle. He was succeeded by current commissioner Roger Goodell in 2006.

Tagliabue served as the NFL's chief executive from 1989 to 2006. During his tenure, he oversaw the league's expansion to 32 teams, adding the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars, who began play in 1995. He was instrumental in returning football to Cleveland in 1999, which had lost the beloved Browns in 1996 when the team moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens. He would repeat the task in 2002 when the Houston Texans began play. Houston had also previously lost a franchise when the Oilers moved to Nashville and became the Tennessee Titans.

He was also instrumental in keeping the Saints in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and made what was considered to be a monumental decision at the time to suspend league play in the wake of the September 11th terror attacks.

RIP Paul Tagliabue.

He presided over a momentous decision in NFL history - canceling games in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. He spoke of it with such grace and dignity.





Perhaps the most indelible mark he left on the league came in 1993 when a collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association initiated both free agency and the league's first salary cap.

Tagliabue stepped down as commissioner in 2006, being replaced by current commissioner Roger Goodell. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Centennial class of 2020. Being enshrined in the hall in 2021.

Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of former commissioner Paul Tagliabue:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.



Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft:

Mr. Kraft's comments:

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Tagliabue. He was a leader who made an indelible impact on the National Football League. Paul was a man of integrity and a tireless advocate for the game. "During his tenure, Paul guided the league through transformative growth, expanding its reach and strengthening its foundation. His unwavering belief in the power of football to unite communities set a standard that continues to inspire us all. "On a personal level, I was honored to work alongside Paul and to witness firsthand his wisdom, grace, and dedication. He was a trusted colleague and a cherished friend and someone who helped guide me during my pursuit of acquiring the Patriots. My thoughts are with Chan, their children, and the entire Tagliabue family during this difficult time."

He leaves behind his wife, Chandler, and his children, Drew and Emily.

Paul Tagliabue was 84 years old.