Shenanigans and Blatant Incompetence: Just Another Election Day in Josh Shapioro's Pennsylvania

Eric V.
Eric V. | 10:30 PM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The polls have closed, and votes are being counted across Pennsylvania, but as has been the case in almost every election since 2020, there has been plenty of controversy across the Keystone State.

Missing voter rolls, locked polling locations, and even a bomb threat have highlighted yet another display of incompetence in Josh Shapiro's Pennsylvania.

P.A. has been flying under the radar in this election, with gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey taking the lion's share of the national spotlight. Not to mention the communist guy who may become New York City's next mayor. P.A.'s ballots were mostly local elections, school boards, and such. There was, however, one notable exception.

Three Democrats on the state Supreme Court faced a retention vote today. The seven-member court is currently comprised of five Democrats and two Republicans. Today's vote gives Republicans a chance to swing the balance of the court. Should the three justices win retention, they would have their terms extended by ten years, giving Democrats a huge advantage in maintaining a left-leaning court for years to come.

Ironically, this is the same court that ruled 5-2 to keep the current voting system in place, which was supposed to be a temporary solution to the government-imposed lockdowns during COVID. The election system that these three judges ruled in favor of has become an embarrassment for the state, yet according to polls, they are each expected to win and have their respective terms extended.

As they say, you get what you vote for, and Pennsylvanians, once again, got incompetently run elections, run by the people they chose to put in office.

P.A.'s dog and pony show started early in the Pittsburgh suburb of Glassport. Voters arrived at their designated polling location to find the building locked. No one had shown up to let the people vote.

Glassport eventually got the polling stations up and running, but it's unclear how many, if any, residents missed their opportunity to cast a ballot.

Meanwhile, across the state in Dauphin County, a polling station was temporarily shut down due to a bomb threat.

Voting at the Lower Paxton Township elementary school was stopped for twenty minutes while police cleared the building. Twenty voters were unable to vote at that time.

A bomb threat was called in to a Dauphin County polling location, according to County Elections Director Chris Spackman.The threat came in around 3 p.m. at Paxtonia Elementary in Lower Paxton Township.

An administrative lockdown was triggered, which lasted about 15-20 minutes. The threat affected 20 voters, who were not able to vote at that exact time.

There were no students in the school because it was a teacher in-service day.

Police determined that the threat was non-credible, and voting resumed.

There were also reports across the state of malfunctioning voting machines. A problem that has plagued P.A. elections for several years.

The most egregious issue in the state may have occurred in Chester County, where every registered independent voter in the county was somehow left off the voting rolls.

Voters arrived and were forced to fill out provisional ballots, which was the only solution poll workers were given to address the issue.

Unfortunately for independent voters in the county, they quickly ran out of provisional ballots.

Some reports have said as many as eight hundred people were turned away because of the lack of provisional ballots, but that number has not been confirmed.

Just another year of screwed up elections in Josh Shapiro's Pennsylvania. Yet, P.A.'s electorate keeps re-electing the morons that run the show. Today, they seem poised to give the judges who rubber-stamped the electoral incompetence ten more years on the bench.

Elections in this state have become an absolute joke. But you know what they say: give the people what they want, and they'll be sure to get what they deserve.

