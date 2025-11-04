Shenanigans and Blatant Incompetence: Just Another Election Day in Josh Shapioro's Pennsylvania

The polls have closed, and votes are being counted across Pennsylvania, but as has been the case in almost every election since 2020, there has been plenty of controversy across the Keystone State.

Advertisement

Missing voter rolls, locked polling locations, and even a bomb threat have highlighted yet another display of incompetence in Josh Shapiro's Pennsylvania.

P.A. has been flying under the radar in this election, with gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey taking the lion's share of the national spotlight. Not to mention the communist guy who may become New York City's next mayor. P.A.'s ballots were mostly local elections, school boards, and such. There was, however, one notable exception.

Three Democrats on the state Supreme Court faced a retention vote today. The seven-member court is currently comprised of five Democrats and two Republicans. Today's vote gives Republicans a chance to swing the balance of the court. Should the three justices win retention, they would have their terms extended by ten years, giving Democrats a huge advantage in maintaining a left-leaning court for years to come.

Happy Election Day, Pennsylvania! We need everyone to get out and VOTE NO on these dangerously liberal Supreme Court judges.



❌ NO on Wecht

❌ NO on Donohue

❌ NO on Dougherty



Visit this link to find your nearest polling place: https://t.co/TGQ3SqK7oo pic.twitter.com/XXbrrFONZI — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) November 4, 2025

Ironically, this is the same court that ruled 5-2 to keep the current voting system in place, which was supposed to be a temporary solution to the government-imposed lockdowns during COVID. The election system that these three judges ruled in favor of has become an embarrassment for the state, yet according to polls, they are each expected to win and have their respective terms extended.

As they say, you get what you vote for, and Pennsylvanians, once again, got incompetently run elections, run by the people they chose to put in office.

P.A.'s dog and pony show started early in the Pittsburgh suburb of Glassport. Voters arrived at their designated polling location to find the building locked. No one had shown up to let the people vote.

We are having issues in Glassport PA which is near Pittsburgh. We received letters in the mail prior to today regarding where our polling location. we went this morning, and the doors are locked and we had to call a number and are now waiting for a call back with a new location — Crystal Rutkowski (@CrystalRutkowsk) November 4, 2025

Experiencing voting issues in Glassport, PA, near Pittsburgh. Received letters prior to today regarding polling location, but this morning doors are locked. — WAKE UP AMERICA 🟥 ⬜️🟦 (@Arobedw) November 4, 2025

Glassport eventually got the polling stations up and running, but it's unclear how many, if any, residents missed their opportunity to cast a ballot.

Meanwhile, across the state in Dauphin County, a polling station was temporarily shut down due to a bomb threat.

Bomb threat disrupts voting at Pennsylvania polling location | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/q1wfgvVg9j — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) November 4, 2025

Advertisement

Voting at the Lower Paxton Township elementary school was stopped for twenty minutes while police cleared the building. Twenty voters were unable to vote at that time.

A bomb threat was called in to a Dauphin County polling location, according to County Elections Director Chris Spackman.The threat came in around 3 p.m. at Paxtonia Elementary in Lower Paxton Township. An administrative lockdown was triggered, which lasted about 15-20 minutes. The threat affected 20 voters, who were not able to vote at that exact time. There were no students in the school because it was a teacher in-service day.

Police determined that the threat was non-credible, and voting resumed.

There were also reports across the state of malfunctioning voting machines. A problem that has plagued P.A. elections for several years.

BREAKING - Voting machines are down across Pennsylvania and New Jersey in red leaning districts like Cumberland county, and voters are being turned away after not appearing in rolls, including a Chester County precinct where 800 residents reportedly cannot vote today. pic.twitter.com/y5yhtFWIUm — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 4, 2025

The most egregious issue in the state may have occurred in Chester County, where every registered independent voter in the county was somehow left off the voting rolls.

Advertisement

Independent voters were “accidentally” not included in the election books in the entire Chester County, PA



How tf does such a “mistake” happen?! pic.twitter.com/1wo4WnK8zu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 4, 2025

Voters arrived and were forced to fill out provisional ballots, which was the only solution poll workers were given to address the issue.

Unfortunately for independent voters in the county, they quickly ran out of provisional ballots.

Just heard from the Chester County GOP Chairman Raffi,



“Still no poll books. Running low on provisional ballots.”



Chester County has completed dropped the ball.



We’ll be talking about this blunder for years to come.



CC: @Commish_Schmidt



📍Chester County, PA — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 4, 2025

BREAKING: CHESTER COUNTY NOW RUNNING OUT OF PROVISIONAL BALLOTS ON ELECTION DAY IN JOSH SHAPIRO'S PENNSYLVANIA https://t.co/t2b2CF86AR — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 4, 2025

One of the biggest scandals in Pennsylvania history is happening right now.



Chester County polling locations are running out of provisional ballots and voters are being turned away.



This needs to be nationwide news.



Red Alert. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 4, 2025

Having apparently a confederacy of dunces running the Chester county voter services is no excuse for what is happening in Chester county Pennsylvania polling locations; there are 75,000 voters not in the binders & they don’t have enough provisionals. https://t.co/VXIibRWkfs pic.twitter.com/kMC7Psd4Ac — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) November 4, 2025

Advertisement

Some reports have said as many as eight hundred people were turned away because of the lack of provisional ballots, but that number has not been confirmed.

Just another year of screwed up elections in Josh Shapiro's Pennsylvania. Yet, P.A.'s electorate keeps re-electing the morons that run the show. Today, they seem poised to give the judges who rubber-stamped the electoral incompetence ten more years on the bench.

Elections in this state have become an absolute joke. But you know what they say: give the people what they want, and they'll be sure to get what they deserve.