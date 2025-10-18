King Charles Silent as No Kings Protests the US Embassy in London

You really can't make this stuff up. As left-wing loons and nursing home patients flood the streets of cities across America for No Kings protests, his majesty's subjects across the pond have decided to get in on the act.

No Kings is holding a protest at the US Embassy in London, not too far from Buckingham Palace, the UK's royal residence in Westminster.

HAPPENING NOW: No Kings Day is officially underway! Hundreds have gathered outside the US embassy in London for a protest against the fascist Trump regime (Video: bruceh2299) pic.twitter.com/GDZjBVfMVy — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 18, 2025

London is taking to the streets for No Kings Day protests.



Who’s going to tell them?pic.twitter.com/wISbbWlgF3 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 18, 2025

Two hundred and fifty years after America evicted England's monarchical rule, a modest group of the British Crown's subjects gathered at the embassy. They wore inflatable dinosaur suits and waved rainbow and Ukrainian flags just so everyone knew they were serious.

No kings means no kings! Accept Charles, he's still cool, right?

LOL.



Morons. Just window-licking, bath salts-eating, rock-bashing, drooling morons. pic.twitter.com/6ONqVYUWwk — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 18, 2025

I find the irony of this hilarious. pic.twitter.com/nvNhI9uQ8d — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) October 18, 2025

King Charles has made no public comments about his royal subjects protesting a king that doesn't exist in America.

it's Anti royalists and the Anti Monarchy brigade. — mattfoster2010 (@mattfoster2010) October 18, 2025

The anti-monarchy brigade, joined by the pride brigade, and the Ukrainian brigade. It doesn't matter; protesters are just pawns in the bigger movement. No Kings is the message of the day, but chaos is the cause. A cause that's well organized and well funded.

Twitchy favorite Data Republican tracked the cash.

🧵 THREAD: Meet the Organizers Behind No Kings protest: Indivisible’s Leah Greenberg & Ezra Levin 🇺🇸



Taking a break from book writing for this...



This week, the movement that started with a Google Doc... Indivisible... is back in the streets. ✊ Founded by former congressional… pic.twitter.com/ZHcEqiLjw3 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 13, 2025

It's an extensive thread that exposes all the typical subjects. Marxists, commies, and far-left billionaires. The money behind today's protests doesn't really care about kings. They just hate America. Especially an America being led by President Trump.

The ridiculousness of a 'No Kings' protest in England doesn't matter to them, so long as there are people in the streets.

So a country with an actual king is holding a no-kings protest at the embassy of a country without one. You can't make this sh*t up. https://t.co/6zvWhKffgT — AmErican (@Flipper628) October 18, 2025

King Charles over there like “The f*ck’d I do???” pic.twitter.com/y3ovYeFsrs — Everybody Counts or Nobody Counts (@JamieDraper20) October 18, 2025

The royal subjects in Britain protesting no kings at the American embassy is further proof that Marxists are morons. No matter which side of the pond they march on.