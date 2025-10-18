King Charles Silent as No Kings Protests the US Embassy in London

CNN Melts Down Over Rooftop Snipers, Blissfully Forgetting Conservatives Are the Usual Vic...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 3:00 PM on October 18, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

You really can't make this stuff up. As left-wing loons and nursing home patients flood the streets of cities across America for No Kings protests, his majesty's subjects across the pond have decided to get in on the act.

Advertisement

No Kings is holding a protest at the US Embassy in London, not too far from Buckingham Palace, the UK's royal residence in Westminster.

Two hundred and fifty years after America evicted England's monarchical rule, a modest group of the British Crown's subjects gathered at the embassy. They wore inflatable dinosaur suits and waved rainbow and Ukrainian flags just so everyone knew they were serious.

No kings means no kings! Accept Charles, he's still cool, right?

Advertisement

King Charles has made no public comments about his royal subjects protesting a king that doesn't exist in America.

The anti-monarchy brigade, joined by the pride brigade, and the Ukrainian brigade. It doesn't matter; protesters are just pawns in the bigger movement. No Kings is the message of the day, but chaos is the cause. A cause that's well organized and well funded.

Twitchy favorite Data Republican tracked the cash.

It's an extensive thread that exposes all the typical subjects. Marxists, commies, and far-left billionaires. The money behind today's protests doesn't really care about kings. They just hate America. Especially an America being led by President Trump.

Advertisement

The ridiculousness of a 'No Kings' protest in England doesn't matter to them, so long as there are people in the streets.

The royal subjects in Britain protesting no kings at the American embassy is further proof that Marxists are morons. No matter which side of the pond they march on.

