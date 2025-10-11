Florida Man Busted Trying to Cash in Scratch Offs at the Same Store He Stole Them From

A Florida Man is facing federal charges after a botched series of crimes at two St. Petersburg convenience stores.

Justin Farley is already in jail awaiting trial on state charges for commercial burglary and grand theft for his less-than-well-thought-out convenience store crime spree, and has now been indicted by a federal grand jury in Tampa Bay, which added a federal charge of interference with commerce by threat or violence under the Hobbs Act.

Any convictions will add to an already extensive rap sheet for the nitwit ne'er-do-well for his latest criminal comedy of errors.

Florida man stole $7K in scratch-off lottery tickets then returned to store to redeem them just hours later https://t.co/GosTdH3oeu pic.twitter.com/MOIBew0rKC — New York Post (@nypost) October 10, 2025

In true 'Florida Man' style, Farley managed to earn himself a federal felony charge while making a complete fool of himself in the process.

According to police reports, Farley donned a ski mask and carried a replica Glock pistol when he entered a St. Petersburg Circle K. He confronted an employee and walked out of the store with $7,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from the store's office.

He obviously didn't realize that scratch-offs are worthless until they are scanned, but he drove off and scratched his little lawless heart out.

About forty minutes later, he went to a nearby 7-Eleven and was met with disappointment when he was unable to cash his winning tickets. Undeterred, he changed his clothes and returned to the scene of the crime. Trying to cash in the lottery tickets at the same store where he stole them.

After being turned down again, the lamebrained larcenist went back to the 7-Eleven, and after again being denied cash for his stolen scratch-offs, he decided to rob the place. He walked out with $120.00 and a pack of Newports.

Keep in mind that he was driving his own car during his round-trip robberies, and police had his license plate number to go along with plenty of security camera footage of Farley committing the crimes.

If brains were dynamite, Farley wouldn't have enough to blow his nose.

He changed his clothes before returning. In his mind, this was an Ocean's 11 level heist. — Florida Conservative (@FlaDogLover) October 10, 2025

🔥🤣 OMG Right here in St. Pete this guy tried to pull a Raymond from “WHITE MEN CANT JUMP” LOL

He robbed a store of 7K in scratch offs with a mask and came back hours later to try to CASH THEM IN.

He also stole $120 bucks and a pack of NEWPORTS LOL pic.twitter.com/AnyM828vtQ — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) October 10, 2025

The tickets are worthless if he stole them and they didn't scan them...



Its like stealing gift cards, you get 0! — PlentyofZero (@random01097463) October 10, 2025

Farley learned that the hard way.

”Florida man” at it again, I see. — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) October 10, 2025

Only in Florida, man.

