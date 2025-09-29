Killer Clown Croaks in Court Avoids 35 Year Sentence For the Murder of His Wife

Former clown and special education teacher James Paul Anderson was set to appear in a Houston court on Friday. He had reached a plea deal in the murder of his wife, Victoria. Anderson was expected to be sentenced to thirty-five years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea, avoiding a life sentence. Instead, the killer clown is lying dead at the coroner's office, awaiting an autopsy.

Shortly after arriving at the courthouse, Anderson was seen spitting a plastic bag with a brown crystal substance inside into a trash can. He then began to vomit violently. EMS was summoned, and Narcan was administered. Medics transported Anderson, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The courtroom where Anderson was set to be sentenced for his crime had itself become a crime scene in the investigation of his death.

In September 2023, a month after filing for a divorce, Victoria Anderson called 911 to report her husband was threatening to shoot her. The 911operator then heard a shot. When officers arrived, James Anderson let his 3-year-old son leave the house and then barricaded himself inside with his wife's body until surrendering to police several hours later.

Police believe the child witnessed his mother's murder.

Amazingly, Anderson was free on bail before arriving at court on Friday, allowing him to plan his macabre curtain call and avoid facing the consequences of a truly horrible crime.

Taking the coward's way out may have garnered the attention that he was looking for, but there was little sympathy for the loss.

A cowardly act of a cowardly man was the last act of a killer clown.

No one laughed or seemed to care.

