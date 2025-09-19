Rolling Stone Next Up In Media's Attempt to Convince Us We Didn't Hear...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Ben Crump, Others Pounce on Black Student Found ’Lynched’

In a Historic First Rachel Bitecofer Bit Off More Than She Can Chew With Jesse Kelly: Gets an Epic Ratio

Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:00 AM on September 19, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

The ratio was so brutal that for a second, we almost felt bad. Almost. Bat crap crazy leftist, and wannabe political prognosticator Rachel Bitecofer took time away from her comfy commie Bluesky bubble to try and agitate the undisputed Troll King, Jesse Kelly.

The matchup was about as competitive as watching your local little league batting champ step into the box against Paul Skenes. She took a swing, but there was never a chance she was going to make contact.

The answer, of course, is academia. Which, by the way, is where Bitecofer came from. At least until she failed to make tenure.

It's our own fault. We didn't know what to do with all the no-good hippies that spent the 60s protesting on campuses across the country, so we let the universities keep them. They became the professors who taught all the teachers, journalists, doctors, and nurses. We gave them academics, and they have been producing mindless leftists ever since.

One of those mindless leftists was Rachel, who decided it would be a good idea to try and troll the Troll King. Who took a profanity-laced shot at Kelly.

Empathy? Really. Has she seen how the grave dancing left has been acting over the last week? Obviously, she has. Here she is expressing some of that heartfelt leftist empathy for Erika Kirk.

By other women, we're guessing Rachel meant those whose husbands are still alive. Make no mistake, she's cut from the same heartless cloth as the rest of them. The soulless left has about as much empathy as a white shark has for an injured seal. They smell blood in the water and attack. It's who they are. It's who Rachel Bitecofer is.

Jesse was having none of it, and he put her down forthwith.

With that, the hounds were released, and the ratio had begun.

Jesse must have some, you know, empathy.

Oh, there was laughter, a lot of it, and it was all at Rachel's expense.

Rachel played a stupid game and won a stupid prize. She was ratioed into oblivion. Sadly, she probably doesn't possess the self-awareness to realize how badly she embarrassed herself.

She took a swing at the Troll King and got exactly what she deserved.

We have no empathy for her.

  • Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.


Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

