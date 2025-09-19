In a Historic First Rachel Bitecofer Bit Off More Than She Can Chew With Jesse Kelly: Gets an Epic Ratio

The ratio was so brutal that for a second, we almost felt bad. Almost. Bat crap crazy leftist, and wannabe political prognosticator Rachel Bitecofer took time away from her comfy commie Bluesky bubble to try and agitate the undisputed Troll King, Jesse Kelly.

The matchup was about as competitive as watching your local little league batting champ step into the box against Paul Skenes. She took a swing, but there was never a chance she was going to make contact.

But why nurses? There are a LOT of them. What is it about this field that attracts the animals? — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 18, 2025

The answer, of course, is academia. Which, by the way, is where Bitecofer came from. At least until she failed to make tenure.

It's our own fault. We didn't know what to do with all the no-good hippies that spent the 60s protesting on campuses across the country, so we let the universities keep them. They became the professors who taught all the teachers, journalists, doctors, and nurses. We gave them academics, and they have been producing mindless leftists ever since.

One of those mindless leftists was Rachel, who decided it would be a good idea to try and troll the Troll King. Who took a profanity-laced shot at Kelly.

Empathy. Something you lack entirely you Nazi fuck — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) September 18, 2025

Empathy? Really. Has she seen how the grave dancing left has been acting over the last week? Obviously, she has. Here she is expressing some of that heartfelt leftist empathy for Erika Kirk.

Or was that just for other women? https://t.co/K6ClgpluGU — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) September 18, 2025

By other women, we're guessing Rachel meant those whose husbands are still alive. Make no mistake, she's cut from the same heartless cloth as the rest of them. The soulless left has about as much empathy as a white shark has for an injured seal. They smell blood in the water and attack. It's who they are. It's who Rachel Bitecofer is.

Jesse was having none of it, and he put her down forthwith.

Did you think that word would get a rise out of me? I know what you are, communist. I know what you want and how you intend to get. It’s not that I don’t care about your scorn. Your scorn gives me joy. I love it.



We’re enemies. https://t.co/L8SDZeCWZ4 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 18, 2025

With that, the hounds were released, and the ratio had begun.

How is it empathetic to cheer and laugh at the assassination of a young husband and father, you gelatinous tub of goo? — Lizzy Lou Who (@_wintergirl93) September 18, 2025

You right now. And every other day. pic.twitter.com/ndSGWcdcCk — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 18, 2025

I’m really disappointed with @JesseKellyDC’s response because he didn’t also point out that she’s tremendously fat and that no man will ever love her. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 18, 2025

Jesse must have some, you know, empathy.

Imagine thinking being called a Nazi causes anything but laughter in 2025 — Catch the game last night? (@ManThatCrazy) September 18, 2025

Oh, there was laughter, a lot of it, and it was all at Rachel's expense.

No comment necessary. pic.twitter.com/N8C5DY276Z — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) September 18, 2025

Rachel played a stupid game and won a stupid prize. She was ratioed into oblivion. Sadly, she probably doesn't possess the self-awareness to realize how badly she embarrassed herself.

She took a swing at the Troll King and got exactly what she deserved.

We have no empathy for her.

