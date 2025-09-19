He's Not Mad He's Just Disappointed: Terry Schappert's 'Dad Look' Leads to Hilariousness

The mood has been very heavy for the last week, and rightfully so. Between Charlie and the left's God awful reaction, we've been left sad and angry. Tensions are high; we need relief. Sometimes, during the worst times, you just need a laugh, and Lord knows we need a laugh right now.

Advertisement

Luckily, Terry Schappert, with a little help from his friends on X, has come through when we needed him most.

It all started seriously enough during Terry's latest appearance on Gutfeld, having a 'Come to Jesus' chat with the idea of a civil war in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Watch:

🇺🇸 Stop Talking Civil War:Terry Schappert part 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/2yBFVC5mH6 — IntrepidBullitt (@IBullitt91633) September 16, 2025

Wisdom from a man who's been there, and the message is as plain as the look on his face.

The look on his face:

I'm going to use this instead of the Ben Affleck smoking one from now on... pic.twitter.com/atwrGIFs9n — Pops (@pops2_0) September 18, 2025

We all know that look. If you're a dad, you've given that look. Just like the look your dad gave you, and his dad gave him.

You see, Terry isn't mad; he's just disappointed.

My dad listening to me explain how it wasn’t my fault… pic.twitter.com/iMAzIKRtes — Tandy (@dantypo) September 17, 2025

You knew it was your fault. He knew it was your fault, and you knew, he knew you knew it was your fault.

That's how the 'Dad Look' works.

My dad looking at me when I told him the Marine Corps recruiter called me again. @terryschappert pic.twitter.com/Vrm8MMcoU1 — Sturdy Jenn (@nogooddeed2) September 18, 2025

My dad looking at me knowing I didn’t pull all of his tools back into his toolbox. https://t.co/9Epjhve9EE pic.twitter.com/3CcRgFIWNQ — Dale Weaver (@SinklarD) September 17, 2025

Well, if you want to be trusted with the tools, you need to take care of the tools.

This one is fantastic, among a whole group of fantastic ones. https://t.co/elq2rmANcj — terry schappert (@terryschappert) September 18, 2025

There's an 'Oh Fudge' Ralphie joke here somewhere.

My Dad looking at me after I explain he can’t just come over to my house and take a slam in my spare bathroom whenever he wants. https://t.co/xOMcpkZwJ2 pic.twitter.com/Aupmv48bBQ — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) September 17, 2025

We're going to disagree here. He's your dad. He gets bathroom slamming rights for life. If he wants (or needs) to stop over and nuke the head, he can stop over and nuke the head. Even if you're in a rented RV stuck in traffic on a family road trip to the beach, he's within his God given dad rights to destroy that tiny little, unventilated can like he owns it. Just roll down the windows and deal.

Those are the rules.

Speaking of vacations.

My Dad looking at how many suitcases I’m bringing on a 3 day trip. https://t.co/li3VnPkfEr pic.twitter.com/gKrwzkVxfl — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) September 17, 2025

Dad knows that he's going to end up lugging that luggage around. After he figures out how to Tetris it all into the car.

My dad looking at me after I ask if I can borrow his car. https://t.co/9rLY5iE543 — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) September 17, 2025

You'd better have some gas money, kid. If you bring that car home empty again, DUDE, you're screwed! (See what we did there?)

Advertisement

My dad, when I would bring home some loser I was dating and he had to watch me leave the house with him.... https://t.co/frnrOZIzF6 pic.twitter.com/Njj8T7u31r — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) September 18, 2025

No one is ever good enough for Daddy's little princess. He was right, though, wasn't he?

It's even true if you're Daddy's little prince.

My dads staring at me when I break the news that I’m straight. pic.twitter.com/MmSQDmtV33 — Woody P, Professional Designation®️ (@woodypanama) September 18, 2025

Thanksgiving dinner is going to be awkward this year.

Especially after they meet your date.

pic.twitter.com/TRjy9CCvsO — EAT STEAK 2: BUTTER RETARD BOOGALOO (@STEAKandLEGGS69) September 19, 2025

Eventually, we have to grow up and perfect a 'Dad Look' of our own.

Me looking at the smashed box of lightbulbs that I ordered from Amazon. pic.twitter.com/wIn9B4kEY6 — Mickey Blowtorch (@MickeyBlowtorch) September 18, 2025

We've been there. We get it.

The circle completes when we have kids of our own. We get it now, Dad. You were right all along.

Harambe's dad watching him play with a little kid after telling him to leave it alone. pic.twitter.com/xd53gJwTME — G (@stevensongs) September 18, 2025

If you were wondering how Terry was handling all of the attention, he took it as humbly and as gracefully as you might have imagined.

"Now I am become Meme, the destroyer of worlds."

OK, fine. I won't be destroying any worlds, but I WILL absolutely devour your plate of Crab Rangoons. https://t.co/ZZKhpFdsLW — terry schappert (@terryschappert) September 17, 2025

Advertisement

The Destroyer of Worlds came through with a laugh when we desperately needed one. We'd be happy to order him his own plate of Crab Rangoons, on us. He's earned it, and we aren't sharing ours.

Terry may not have been the hero we asked for, but he was the hero we needed.

He may not be a superhero, but he has played one on TV, and he doesn't expect you to be perfect; he just wants you to try your best. He still loves ya, even if you date a loser, forget to put the tools away, or bring the car home with no gas.

Just remember, he's not mad, He's just disappointed.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.





Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!







