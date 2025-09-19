Duo of Delusion: Randi Weingarten and Hillary Clinton Label the GOP 'Fascists' Without...
Jimmy Kimmel's Defiant Trump Tirade Nixed: Network Pulled Plug to Save Sinking Ratings...
Bill Maher's Shocking Revelation: Seeing Past the Smears to Find 'No Monster' in...
VIP
The Left Is Finally Grieving Over the Recent Tragedy of … Jimmy Kimmel's...
Dem Chris Murphy Issues Strange ‘Deathbed’ Threat to Disney/ABC Over Justified Jimmy Kimme...
Greg Gutfeld Laments ‘Journalists’ and Dems’ Sad Effort to Make Jimmy Kimmel Their...
VIP
Chuck Schumer Invokes Dictators While Pushing Lie that Trump Got Talk Show Host...
Comedy of Terrors: Tim Walz Lies that Trump Is Banning Entertainers He Doesn't...
American Woman Confronted by UK Police Over Social Media Post That 'Upset Someone'
WSJ: Kimmel Was Planning to Blame His Backfired Charlie Kirk Assassination Remarks...
VIP
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Ben Crump, Others Pounce on Black Student Found ’Lynched’
Eleven New York City and State Officials Arrested for Obstructing ICE
The Bulwark's Sam Stein Is Learning That Some People Have 'Incredibly Thin Skin,'...
Oh Honey, No: Jasmine Crockett's Denial That Charlie Kirk's Shooter Was Cozying Up...

He's Not Mad He's Just Disappointed: Terry Schappert's 'Dad Look' Leads to Hilariousness

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on September 19, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

The mood has been very heavy for the last week, and rightfully so. Between Charlie and the left's God awful reaction, we've been left sad and angry. Tensions are high; we need relief. Sometimes, during the worst times, you just need a laugh, and Lord knows we need a laugh right now.

Advertisement

Luckily, Terry Schappert, with a little help from his friends on X, has come through when we needed him most.

It all started seriously enough during Terry's latest appearance on Gutfeld, having a 'Come to Jesus' chat with the idea of a civil war in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Watch:

Wisdom from a man who's been there, and the message is as plain as the look on his face.

The look on his face:

We all know that look. If you're a dad, you've given that look. Just like the look your dad gave you, and his dad gave him.

You see, Terry isn't mad; he's just disappointed.

You knew it was your fault. He knew it was your fault, and you knew, he knew you knew it was your fault.

That's how the 'Dad Look' works.

Recommended

Jimmy Kimmel's Defiant Trump Tirade Nixed: Network Pulled Plug to Save Sinking Ratings and a PR Disaster
justmindy
Advertisement

Well, if you want to be trusted with the tools, you need to take care of the tools.

There's an 'Oh Fudge' Ralphie joke here somewhere.

We're going to disagree here. He's your dad. He gets bathroom slamming rights for life. If he wants (or needs) to stop over and nuke the head, he can stop over and nuke the head. Even if you're in a rented RV stuck in traffic on a family road trip to the beach, he's within his God given dad rights to destroy that tiny little, unventilated can like he owns it. Just roll down the windows and deal. 

Those are the rules.

Speaking of vacations.

Dad knows that he's going to end up lugging that luggage around. After he figures out how to Tetris it all into the car.

You'd better have some gas money, kid. If you bring that car home empty again, DUDE, you're screwed! (See what we did there?)

Advertisement

No one is ever good enough for Daddy's little princess. He was right, though, wasn't he?

It's even true if you're Daddy's little prince.

Thanksgiving dinner is going to be awkward this year.

Especially after they meet your date.

Eventually, we have to grow up and perfect a 'Dad Look' of our own.

We've been there. We get it.

The circle completes when we have kids of our own. We get it now, Dad. You were right all along.

If you were wondering how Terry was handling all of the attention, he took it as humbly and as gracefully as you might have imagined.

Advertisement

The Destroyer of Worlds came through with a laugh when we desperately needed one. We'd be happy to order him his own plate of Crab Rangoons, on us. He's earned it, and we aren't sharing ours.

Terry may not have been the hero we asked for, but he was the hero we needed.

He may not be a superhero, but he has played one on TV, and he doesn't expect you to be perfect; he just wants you to try your best. He still loves ya, even if you date a loser, forget to put the tools away, or bring the car home with no gas.

Just remember, he's not mad, He's just disappointed.

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.


Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!



Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK FOX NEWS GREG GUTFELD HISTORY MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jimmy Kimmel's Defiant Trump Tirade Nixed: Network Pulled Plug to Save Sinking Ratings and a PR Disaster
justmindy
Bill Maher's Shocking Revelation: Seeing Past the Smears to Find 'No Monster' in Charlie Kirk
justmindy
Dem Chris Murphy Issues Strange ‘Deathbed’ Threat to Disney/ABC Over Justified Jimmy Kimmel Firing
Warren Squire
American Woman Confronted by UK Police Over Social Media Post That 'Upset Someone'
Brett T.
Duo of Delusion: Randi Weingarten and Hillary Clinton Label the GOP 'Fascists' Without a Mirror in Sight
justmindy
WSJ: Kimmel Was Planning to Blame His Backfired Charlie Kirk Assassination Remarks on... (Just Guess)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jimmy Kimmel's Defiant Trump Tirade Nixed: Network Pulled Plug to Save Sinking Ratings and a PR Disaster justmindy
Advertisement