Tex for Texas: World Series Champ Announces Run For Chip Roy's House Seat and NY Leftists Can't Deal

Former Texas Rangers star first baseman Mark 'Tex' Teixeira has announced his candidacy for the US House seat being vacated by Chip Roy, who is running for Texas Attorney General.

The switch-hitting first baseman was raised in Maryland and played his college ball at Georgia Tech. He was drafted by the Rangers with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft. He made his Major League debut on opening day in 2003. He manned first base for the Rangers until being traded to Atlanta during the 2007 season. Over his 13-year career, he played for four teams: the Rangers, Braves, Angels, and Yankees. Along with the World Series he won with New York in 2009, Teixeira was a three-time all-star, and won five Gold Glove and three Silver Slugger awards.

Big news: I’m ready to go!



As a lifelong conservative who loves this country, I’m running for Congress to fight for the principles that make Texas and America great.



It takes teamwork to win – I’m ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families,… pic.twitter.com/bVb6j9qP6i — Mark Teixeira (@teixeiramark25) August 28, 2025

Blown away by the incredible response to our campaign launch!



Raising my family in Texas has been one of the greatest blessings of my life — and now I’m running for Congress to help President Trump and fight for the conservative principles that make Texas strong.



Learn more and… pic.twitter.com/1uYZ7TswRv — Mark Teixeira (@teixeiramark25) August 29, 2025

Teixeria is the first Republican to throw his hat into the ring to succeed Roy in Texas's 21st Congressional District. He will probably not be the last, but if he can win in the primaries, he will go into the 2026 midterm election as the odds-on favorite to win in the dependably red district.

I’d love to support your campaign however I can, Tex.



You’re a great man, ball player, and patriot. 💪🏼 — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) August 29, 2025

Mark,

Keep the press going. Do not stop! Get on the marketing train! Baseball players will no doubt in my mind be the best politicians, so please lead this charge.

Be loud and unapologetic. Keep America great! — Hunter Morey ☢️ (@Hunter_morey) August 29, 2025

🙏🏼❤️🇨🇱 You can count on my vote! 🇨🇱❤️🙏🏼 — David (@mydpatriot) August 29, 2025

He's even got some Red Sox fans getting behind his campaign.

I’m a diehard Red Sox fan but I am 100% behind you! I wish I lived in Texas so I could vote for you. — Emily Chapple (@blonde4thewin) August 29, 2025

This Red Sox fan will be telling people to vote for this Yankee. Yes, Unity is possible! pic.twitter.com/HdKQk2AV6T — “Coach” Joe Shehan (@ShehanCoach) August 29, 2025

The reaction to the former World Series champs' Republican-ness was not so well-received by some Yankee fans.

He was my idol

Gutted — Jack Callahan (@Cal915121Jack) August 29, 2025

As I throw away his jersey. Damnit Tex. — Dina Natale (@RecruiterDina) August 29, 2025

He used to be one of my favorite Yankees. No more. SMH. — zeke zaleski (@Zekezaleski) August 30, 2025

Since I was 6 years old I've had a poster of Mark Teixeira in my room, spent hundreds on dollars on his jerseys and baseball cards. Truly my favorite Yankee growing up



Sucks that he's a MAGA freak now https://t.co/6dqOFG5oSm — Large Stepper (@NavRaii) August 28, 2025

Finding out that a ball player doesn't share your political views, so sad.

The Yankees have been my team since I was a little kid. Seriously thinking about changing that loyalty. — John Brant (@cinnadude) August 29, 2025

Does this guy really believe that Tex was the only Republican who has ever played for the Yankees?

Not that the LA Angels fans were much better.

Thanks for Trout, but parading around for Trump is a complete shame. — Evil Arte Moreno (@_TheBrownGuy_) August 28, 2025

Now we have a lot more insight into why no one actually liked Mark Teixeira during his career. But I'm sure him and Mariano had a blast together being. pic.twitter.com/5DY4D6kOtX — Travon Free (@Travon) August 28, 2025

It's far too early to tell how the election for Texas 21 is going to go. Tex will almost certainly face a few Republican challengers in the primaries, but his ability to generate a rainstorm of coast-to-coast liberal tears with his mere presence has us hoping he hits this one out of the park.

