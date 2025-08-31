BAHAHA! Welcome to the Find OUT Part! --> Lefty Cries on X After...
President Trump's Limestone Vendetta: 48 Hours in the Surveillance Chamber to Bust a...
Jessica Riedl's Trans Tantrum: Dispatch Pundit Fumes Over Facts Calling Out Shooter's Gend...
Tim Walz's VP Flop: Minnesota Might Say 'No Thanks' to Another Term of...
Troll Toll: Jasmine Crockett Posts Rant on X Decrying All the Attention She’s...
Pennsylvania Couple Purchases Home with a Surprise Swastika Built into the Basement’s Tile...
Wigged Out Maxine Waters Wants to Invoke 'Article 25' to Oust 'Crazy' Trump
Fewer Student Visas, Cheaper Rent, More College Spots for Americans: Democrats Weep for...
Obscene Scene: DOJ Employee Who Shot Middle Finger at National Guard Troops Fired...
Lincoln Project Doesn’t Think Trump’s Heart Will Last Until the End of His...
VIP
Democrats Will Never Be the Normal Party Again
From Hat Snatcher to Hero: Polish CEO’s Infamy Meets Tennis Star’s Kindness at...
VIP
Unhinged Lib Who Laughed at Church Shooting and Called for More ID'd
CNN Panelist Offers Proof That Trump Has Dementia; Scott Jennings Says to Run...

Tex for Texas: World Series Champ Announces Run For Chip Roy's House Seat and NY Leftists Can't Deal

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on August 31, 2025
AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File

Former Texas Rangers star first baseman Mark 'Tex' Teixeira has announced his candidacy for the US House seat being vacated by Chip Roy, who is running for Texas Attorney General.

Advertisement

The switch-hitting first baseman was raised in Maryland and played his college ball at Georgia Tech. He was drafted by the Rangers with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft. He made his Major League debut on opening day in 2003. He manned first base for the Rangers until being traded to Atlanta during the 2007 season. Over his 13-year career, he played for four teams: the Rangers, Braves, Angels, and Yankees. Along with the World Series he won with New York in 2009, Teixeira was a three-time all-star, and won five Gold Glove and three Silver Slugger awards. 

Teixeria is the first Republican to throw his hat into the ring to succeed Roy in Texas's 21st Congressional District. He will probably not be the last, but if he can win in the primaries, he will go into the 2026 midterm election as the odds-on favorite to win in the dependably red district.

Recommended

BAHAHA! Welcome to the Find OUT Part! --> Lefty Cries on X After Losing Job for Celebrating Trump's DEATH
Sam J.
Advertisement

He's even got some Red Sox fans getting behind his campaign.

The reaction to the former World Series champs' Republican-ness was not so well-received by some Yankee fans.

Advertisement

Finding out that a ball player doesn't share your political views, so sad.

Does this guy really believe that Tex was the only Republican who has ever played for the Yankees?

Not that the LA Angels fans were much better.

It's far too early to tell how the election for Texas 21 is going to go. Tex will almost certainly face a few Republican challengers in the primaries, but his ability to generate a rainstorm of coast-to-coast liberal tears with his mere presence has us hoping he hits this one out of the park.

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BAHAHA! Welcome to the Find OUT Part! --> Lefty Cries on X After Losing Job for Celebrating Trump's DEATH
Sam J.
Jessica Riedl's Trans Tantrum: Dispatch Pundit Fumes Over Facts Calling Out Shooter's Gender Switcheroo
justmindy
President Trump's Limestone Vendetta: 48 Hours in the Surveillance Chamber to Bust a Clumsy Contractor
justmindy
Pennsylvania Couple Purchases Home with a Surprise Swastika Built into the Basement’s Tile Floor
Warren Squire
Troll Toll: Jasmine Crockett Posts Rant on X Decrying All the Attention She’s Getting from MAGA. Oh No!
Warren Squire
Tim Walz's VP Flop: Minnesota Might Say 'No Thanks' to Another Term of Tampon Timmy
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BAHAHA! Welcome to the Find OUT Part! --> Lefty Cries on X After Losing Job for Celebrating Trump's DEATH Sam J.
Advertisement