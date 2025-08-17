Hands Off Our Criminals: Governor Hochul Pardons Convicted Killer to Shield Him From Deportation

New York Governor Kathy Hochul testified before the House Oversight Committee in June. There was a contentious exchange between her and Representative Elise Stefanik over New York's sanctuary policy. Stefenik confronted the Governor with several cases of illegal alien in New York who had committed the most violent of crimes. During the exchange, Hochul acknowledges that the crimes were heinous and says that New York works with ICE to remove criminal illegal aliens.

Watch:

Rep. Elise Stefanik could campaign simply on her exchange with Gov. Kathy Hochul if she were to run for governor.



Here's a clip of her educating Hochul about the crimes committed by illegal immigrants during the House Oversight Committee hearing with sanctuary state governors.

Prior to her testimony her office had released a memo explaining that New York was committed to working with ICE to remove criminals from New York's streets.

“There is no sanctuary in New York for people who commit crimes. New York is committed to cracking down on gang members and violent criminals, and State officials cooperate with ICE and CBP in many circumstance,” Hochul’s office wrote in a memo before her testimony to the House Oversight Committee defending New York’s sanctuary policy earlier this year.

As they say, actions speak louder than words, and if that's true, then Hochul's actions are screaming at the top of their lungs.

It's no secret that New York is less than helpful with ICE, Hochul herself has been actively helping illegal aliens that have been convicted of crimes avoid deportation.

Immigrants, legal or otherwise, who are convicted of crimes are subject to deportation, and it seems Governor 'Pants on Fire' has been handing out clemency to both to keep them off of ICE's radar.

At least thirteen of them so far, one of whom was convicted of manslaughter.

Hochul pardons ex-con migrants — including one who killed man

Why would she go out of her way to keep a violent criminal from being deported? According to Hochul, she doesn't want them to be sent somewhere where they didn't know anyone.

No, really, that's her reason.

“They’ve paid their debt, and I’ll be damned if I let them be deported to a country where they don’t know a soul,” Hochul told the Times in defending her decision. “And to those who would demonize them to score political points, I ask: Where is your compassion?”

So, to Hochul the victims and their families just lack compassion?

Why is it that democrats always put criminals first? Where is Hochul's compassion for her own innocent citizens who are being victimized?

DHS had some thoughts to share with the clemency-happy Hochul.

.@GovKathyHochul, your shameful secret is out.



Rather than putting New Yorkers first, you're protecting a criminal illegal alien KILLER with a rap sheet including convictions for manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm.



If you are a convicted criminal alien, you…

The rest of the post:

If you are a convicted criminal alien, you should not have the privilege to be in this country. President Trump and @Sec_Noem will continue fighting to protect every American citizen and remove the worst of the worst from our nation.

Clemency for criminals is shameful, and given her testimony to Congress, it's also blatantly hypocritical. But Hochul is a Democrat, so shameless hypocrisy is par for the course.

America it's time to leave the Democrats party en masse !

.@GovKathyHochul is a disgrace to this country. Truly makes me sick.

Just when you thought democrats couldn't sink any lower. 🤦‍♂️

Isn't this some form of abuse of power, aiding and a bedding? This is disgusting, how much longer are we going to tolerate this domestic treason?

Hochul has the power to grant clemency for any reason she chooses. It's a despicable use of power, and she's a despicable person for doing it, but it is within her purview as Governor.

What is wrong with her? Only an evil person would do that.

She lied through her teeth to Congress and then granted clemency to a convicted killer to help hide the illegal alien from ICE.

What you call evil, we call a Democrat.

