The Hippies are Back and They Ain't Happy: Tens and Tens Showed Up for Rage Against the Regime Protests

Eric V.
Eric V. | 2:00 PM on August 03, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

In cities across the nation, anti-oppression octogenarians gave up relaxing Saturday afternoon bingo games and Murder She Wrote reruns to join the protest movement one last time. They chanted in time with the crepitus in their knees as they marched in protest against the evil orange dictator in DC.

Reliving the glory days of the 'Free Love' 60s, they sang, they chanted, and they smelled of Bengay.

The 'Rage Against the Regime' protests were a sequel to the 'No Kings' protests in July, organized by the far left political organization 50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement.

By the looks of the crowd that showed up in Raleigh, North Carolina, there was probably more than one 'Movement.'

The 'Grey Brigade' wasn't limited to Raleigh; tens and tens showed up in other cities as well.

Spry New Hampshire State House Rep. Will Darby was on hand to run interference for his elders in Nashua.

It was probably a good thing he was there, because some of the primordial protesters may have forgotten to take their meds before they arrived.

This profane old codger looks to be a dose or two short of his Rexulti.

He's got some serious screaming at the clouds energy going on there.

Then there was this massive crowd that showed up to rage (and take nice group photos) in Gainesville.

You would have thought they could have drawn a bigger crowd in Florida, given that there is probably a retirement community within a quarter mile in any direction. Although it was Saturday, there was a water aerobics class at the YMCA.

It looked like St. Paul had the best activities with their tomato tossing booth. The protest took place in an empty parking lot. To be honest, it was probably best to keep the old folks away from traffic. Safety first!

A decent-sized group showed up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where many in the crowd believed that Tom Ridge was still the Governor.

There were larger crowds and more of the typical purple-haired protesters in cities like Atlanta and New York, where protests are a popular side gig for the Gen Z crowd. All in all, though the 'Rage Against the Regime' demonstrations lacked numbers and rage, as most looked more like an AARP-sponsored field trip than a protest movemnt.

You need to remember to take those meds!

To be fair, the kids, or grandkids, probably drove them there.

The 'Rage Against the Regime' protests were a dud. Not a great day for 50501 or the anti-Trump crowd. However, it did provide an opportunity for a bunch of throwback hippies to get out in the sun and socialize for a while. Everyone, except that one angry dude in New Hampshire, seemed to have a good time. There are also unconfirmed rumors that Denny's exceeded quarterly sales projections in the hours after the event.

They got to relive the glory days, grab a Moons Over My Hammy, and got home in time for Matlock. Not a bad way for an angry old hippie to spend a Saturday. 

