A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die When His Business Went Bankrupt

They say there is a special place in the deepest, darkest corner of hell for those who would hurt dogs. If that's true, Michigan Representative Shri Thanedar's reservation is set.

The Democrat was largely unknown until he introduced seven ridiculous articles of impeachment against President Trump. After pulling the blatant political stunt, he got exactly what he was looking for: attention.

It turns out that Bollywood James Brown has been throwing stones from a glasshouse. In 2010, he owned a company that operated a lab that used animals for experiments. Thandedar shuttered the lab with the animals locked inside when the company went bankrupt.

He's been credibly accused of animal abuse & neglect.



~ 170 dogs and monkey were rescued from a testing facility once owned by Rep. Thanedar.



He fought back against efforts to place these animals into sanctuaries — instead, they were denied basic care. pic.twitter.com/B7qePjZILd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 30, 2025

This guy owned a pharmaceutical testing lab. In 2010 he went bankrupt, locked the doors and left all the puppies and monkeys he was testing inside to die. https://t.co/LcXNAgzCvy — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) April 30, 2025

Holy crap. I went looking and most stories didn't mention this at all. Found one that said the dogs were saved by ex-lab workers "jumping the lab’s fences to provide food and water for the dogs." Doesn't mention the monkeys.https://t.co/bSml8U8Kbi — ccGamer (@ccGamer13643136) April 30, 2025

In April, 118 beagles and 55 monkeys were left inside the facility and would not be removed until July. The animals only survived because ex-lab workers climbed the fences to bring food and water to the trapped animals.

Thanedar had to shutter the New Jersey testing facility, AniClin Preclinical Services, after its parent company, Azopharma, which he owned, went bankrupt in April 2010.



Local animal rights activists learned in June of that year that 118 beagles were still stuck inside the facility. The lab’s workers had been jumping the lab’s fences to provide food and water for the dogs, according to a USA Today report.



Two animal welfare groups teamed up to find homes for the beagles and were finally able to take them from the shuttered lab on July 4 to shelters, where they would be matched with adoptive families. A video report conducted by the Times Herald-Record, based in Middletown, New York, showed the dogs arriving in a van from the lab to a staging area where volunteers groomed and attended to the forlorn animals.

Here's a video of the dogs finally being rescued.

🚨HOLY SMOKES: Video of the puppies that were abused by a lab owned by Democrat Shri Thanedar has just been uncovered.



This is who Democrats are letting lead the impeachment charge. pic.twitter.com/Ql3s6YenTt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 30, 2025

The monkeys were taken by a California-based animal rescue group a few days later.

When confronted, the morally bankrupt Thanedar tried to blame the bank.

Thanedar told HuffPost that he had "no knowledge how well the bank took care of the animals," and said the lab followed all rules and regulations of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other government agencies.

The excuse is hogwash, as it was also reported that while the former employees of the lab were working to keep the entrapped animals alive, Thanedar was busy trying to sell them off to offset some of the debt his company had incurred.

Interesting addition too "Thanedar has denied responsibility, blaming a creditor in the bankruptcy proceedings for the animals’ plight, while court records show his lawyers initially opposed transferring the animals to sanctuaries, citing their potential value of $189,000 to… — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) April 30, 2025

If he wanted to sell them, you'd think he would have splurged on a bag or two of dog food.

Who are the psychos that elected this guy? — Americana Sqautch 🇺🇸 (@AmericanSqautch) April 30, 2025

In a word, it was Democrats.

As always, Democrats pick the absolute worst spokesman for their latest cause du jour.



This time, a guy who literally abused puppies. https://t.co/6X1MJkewGx — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 30, 2025

The heartless Thanedar, who looks more like an Oompa Loompa's stunt double than a member of the House of Representatives, is a useful idiot, even for the Democrats. He's from a solid blue district that elected him. Even if the voters in his district came to their senses and bounced him, he would be replaced with another statist Democrat.

THIS is the guy who calls for Trump’s impeachment. A guy who left 170 puppies and monkeys to die while shuttering his business.



“Shri” is heartless and evil. pic.twitter.com/yP5zOiyNdn — Scott Miller (@Trump4547_2025) April 30, 2025

Where’s @peta when you actually need them — Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) April 30, 2025

Well, he's a Democrat, so...

You are a vile, sub-human monster and I hope karma deals with you accordingly. You'll do well to climb back under the rock you crawled out from under and stop bringing attention to yourself. F*cking ghoul. https://t.co/lOpyg3Tben — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) April 30, 2025

That sums our feelings up pretty well.

Thanedar may have escaped consequences for his actions, but a special spot is reserved for him in hell when he crosses from this mortal plane.

Dr. Fauci can save him a seat.

