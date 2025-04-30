VIP
A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die When His Business Went Bankrupt

Eric V.
Eric V. | 11:15 PM on April 30, 2025
AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo

They say there is a special place in the deepest, darkest corner of hell for those who would hurt dogs. If that's true, Michigan Representative Shri Thanedar's reservation is set.

The Democrat was largely unknown until he introduced seven ridiculous articles of impeachment against President Trump. After pulling the blatant political stunt, he got exactly what he was looking for: attention.

It turns out that Bollywood James Brown has been throwing stones from a glasshouse. In 2010, he owned a company that operated a lab that used animals for experiments. Thandedar shuttered the lab with the animals locked inside when the company went bankrupt.

In April, 118 beagles and 55 monkeys were left inside the facility and would not be removed until July. The animals only survived because ex-lab workers climbed the fences to bring food and water to the trapped animals.

Thanedar had to shutter the New Jersey testing facility, AniClin Preclinical Services, after its parent company, Azopharma, which he owned, went bankrupt in April 2010.

Local animal rights activists learned in June of that year that 118 beagles were still stuck inside the facility. The lab’s workers had been jumping the lab’s fences to provide food and water for the dogs, according to a USA Today report.

Two animal welfare groups teamed up to find homes for the beagles and were finally able to take them from the shuttered lab on July 4 to shelters, where they would be matched with adoptive families. A video report conducted by the Times Herald-Record, based in Middletown, New York, showed the dogs arriving in a van from the lab to a staging area where volunteers groomed and attended to the forlorn animals.

Here's a video of the dogs finally being rescued.

The monkeys were taken by a California-based animal rescue group a few days later.

When confronted, the morally bankrupt Thanedar tried to blame the bank.

Thanedar told HuffPost that he had "no knowledge how well the bank took care of the animals," and said the lab followed all rules and regulations of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other government agencies.

The excuse is hogwash, as it was also reported that while the former employees of the lab were working to keep the entrapped animals alive, Thanedar was busy trying to sell them off to offset some of the debt his company had incurred.

If he wanted to sell them, you'd think he would have splurged on a bag or two of dog food.

In a word, it was Democrats.

The heartless Thanedar, who looks more like an Oompa Loompa's stunt double than a member of the House of Representatives, is a useful idiot, even for the Democrats. He's from a solid blue district that elected him. Even if the voters in his district came to their senses and bounced him, he would be replaced with another statist Democrat.

Well, he's a Democrat, so...

That sums our feelings up pretty well.

Thanedar may have escaped consequences for his actions, but a special spot is reserved for him in hell when he crosses from this mortal plane.

Dr. Fauci can save him a seat.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


