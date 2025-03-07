He Made His Choice: South Carolina Murderer Becomes the First Executed By Firing Squad Since 2010

On April 27th, 2001, Brad Sigmond smoked crack, drank alcohol, and then broke into the South Carolina home of David and Gladys Larke. He brutally bludgeoned the couple to death with a baseball bat. He then waited for the Larke's daughter, Rebecca Barbare, his ex-girlfriend, to return home, kidnaping her at gunpoint and forcing her into his car. He would later shoot her as she tried to escape.

Rebecca survived her injuries. Sigmond would later state that he intended to kill Rebecca and then himself, saying that if he couldn't have her, then no one could.

In 2002, he was convicted of the murders and was sentenced to death. After years of appeals and pleas for clemency, Justice for the Larkes was finally served. On March 7th, 2025, at 6:08 p.m., Brad Sigmond was pronounced dead.

The life of a depraved murderer came to an end, but what makes the execution of Brad Sigmond unique is the manner in which his death sentence was carried out. Sigmond became the first death row inmate in the United States since 2010 and only the fourth since 1977 to die by firing squad.

In South Carolina, inmates who are condemned to die must choose the method of their execution. They have three choices. Lethal injection, the electric chair, or firing squad. If an inmate fails or refuses to choose, the electric chair is the default option.

Sigmon’s execution made him the first person to die by firing squad in the U.S. since Utah's Ronnie Lee Gardner in 2010 and the fourth since 1977. Sigmon's attorneys said the Greenville man chose the firing squad because of concerns about the effectiveness of the lethal injection drug used for executions. The electric chair was his other option.

Three volunteer corrections officers carried out the execution.

Three South Carolina Department of Corrections sharpshooters, who volunteered for the duty, fired on a hooded Sigmon with rifles at 6:05 p.m., according to Chrysti Shain, spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections. A doctor pronounced him dead three minutes later.

After a last meal of Kentucky Fried Chicken, which he reportedly shared with other death row inmates, Sigmond was strapped to a chair, his head was covered, a target was placed over his heart, and his sentence was carried out.

According to witnesses, Sigmon was strapped to a metal chair with his right shoulder facing them. The chair was mounted on a metal platform in the corner of the execution chamber that also included the electric chair. After the warden gave the execution order, the firing squad aimed and fired their rifles all at once through a hole in a wall facing Sigmon.

Witnesses included members of the media and representatives of the Larke family.

Brutal is what Sigmond did to David and Gladys Larke.

The appeals process for death penalty cases is intentionally slow and deliberate, but twenty-four years?

Too often, in death penalty cases, discord surrounds the punishment of the condemned instead of justice for the victims.

The Larkes were guilty of nothing. The couple, who were providing a home to their daughter and grandchildren, were brutally murdered. David was 62, and his wife Gladys was 59.

May their memory be a blessing, and may they rest in peace.